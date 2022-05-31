Wine and Fresh Fruit Ice
Makes 1 quart
Ingredients
1¼ cups red or white wine
¾ cup sugar, or to taste
2 cups pureed unsweetened fresh fruit (strained, if desired)
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons dark rum (optional)
Attractively cut fresh fruits for garnish
Instructions
Add wine and sugar to a small saucepan and cook over moderate heat to dissolve sugar. Stir hot syrup into fruit and add lemon juice and rum, if using. Chill in refrigerator or over a bowl of ice until very cold.
Freeze in an ice cream freezer according to manufacturer’s directions.
Serve with beautifully presented fresh fruits.
— John Ash
