Wine and Fresh Fruit Ice

May 31, 2022, 1:43PM
Makes 1 quart

Ingredients

cups red or white wine

¾ cup sugar, or to taste

2 cups pureed unsweetened fresh fruit (strained, if desired)

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons dark rum (optional)

Attractively cut fresh fruits for garnish

Instructions

Add wine and sugar to a small saucepan and cook over moderate heat to dissolve sugar. Stir hot syrup into fruit and add lemon juice and rum, if using. Chill in refrigerator or over a bowl of ice until very cold.

Freeze in an ice cream freezer according to manufacturer’s directions.

Serve with beautifully presented fresh fruits.

— John Ash

