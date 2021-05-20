Winter Kabocha Squash Soup

Instructions

This recipe calls for kabocha squash, but you can use any sweet variety in the market, such as butternut, sugar pie or Hubbard.

In a deep saucepan, melt the butter over moderate heat. Add the onions and garlic and saute until soft but not brown. Add the curry and saute for a minute or 2 or until fragrant. Add the stock and squash and transfer to a blender. Puree, in batches if necessary. Strain through a medium mesh strainer, if desired.

Return mixture to the saucepan and add the nutmeg, honey and coconut milk. Whisk to combine and bring to a simmer. Stir in sherry and correct the seasoning with salt and pepper.

To serve, ladle soup into warm soup bowls and top with chives and fragrant oil.

Note: To roast the squash, cut a 2-pound squash in half, scoop out seeds, season with salt and pepper and roast cut side up in a preheated 375-degree oven for 30 minutes or until flesh is soft. Scoop flesh out of shell and discard shell.

— John Ash