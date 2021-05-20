Subscribe
Winter Kabocha Squash Soup from Chef John Ash. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Winter Kabocha Squash Soup

May 20, 2021, 11:54AM
Winter Kabocha Squash Soup

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 cups yellow onion, chopped

1 tablespoon garlic, chopped

2 tablespoons high-quality curry powder, such as Madras

5 cups rich chicken or vegetable stock

3 cups roasted kabocha squash (see Note)

½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1 tablespoon honey, or to taste

2 cups well-stirred coconut milk

2 tablespoons dry sherry, optional

— Kosher salt and freshly ground white pepper, to taste

— Chopped chives and a fruity olive or toasted nut oil, for garnish

Instructions

This recipe calls for kabocha squash, but you can use any sweet variety in the market, such as butternut, sugar pie or Hubbard.

In a deep saucepan, melt the butter over moderate heat. Add the onions and garlic and saute until soft but not brown. Add the curry and saute for a minute or 2 or until fragrant. Add the stock and squash and transfer to a blender. Puree, in batches if necessary. Strain through a medium mesh strainer, if desired.

Return mixture to the saucepan and add the nutmeg, honey and coconut milk. Whisk to combine and bring to a simmer. Stir in sherry and correct the seasoning with salt and pepper.

To serve, ladle soup into warm soup bowls and top with chives and fragrant oil.

Note: To roast the squash, cut a 2-pound squash in half, scoop out seeds, season with salt and pepper and roast cut side up in a preheated 375-degree oven for 30 minutes or until flesh is soft. Scoop flesh out of shell and discard shell.

— John Ash

