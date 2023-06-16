Yanni’s Italian Sausage Strata
Makes 8-10 servings
Ingredients
— Olive oil, as needed
1 pound Italian sausage, cut into ¼-inch half coins (Yanni’s brand recommended)
2 yellow onions, medium, peeled and cut into ¾-inch-thick wheels
3 yellow squash, cut in ½-inch-thick half coins
3 zucchini, cut in ½-inchthick half coins
1 cup heavy cream (Clover Stornetta recommended)
16 farm eggs, lightly whisked
— Kosher salt, to taste
— Black pepper, freshly ground, to taste
12 slices sourdough bread, crusts removed, cut into 1-inch cubes (Costeaux Bakery bread recommended)
1 tablespoon unsalted butter, room temperature
1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped
2 cups Swiss or asiagostyle cheese, grated (Valley Ford Estero Gold Cheese recommended
Instructions
Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a stainless-steel saute pan. Pan sear the cut sausage and set aside.
For the onion, preheat a stainless-steel, ovenproof saute pan in a 450-degree oven for 15 to 20 minutes. Season the onion slices with salt and pepper. Add 1 tablespoon of olive to the heated pan, place the onions in the pan and put in the oven for 10 minutes. Flip the onions and continue to cook until well-caramelized, about another 10 minutes. Cut the caramelized onions into ½-inch pieces.
Pan sear the cut squash and zucchini, seasoning with salt and pepper. Add the cream to the whisked eggs and generously season with salt and pepper. Evenly spread the butter over the surface of a 9-inch-by-12-inch ovenproof dish. Evenly spread the diced bread, sausage, squash, zucchini, thyme, caramelized onion and 1 cup of the grated Estero Gold cheese in the buttered dish. Add the egg mixture, let the mixture sit for 10 minutes, then gently stir to make sure all ingredients are evenly distributed. Cover with plastic and let rest in the refrigerator for at least 8 hours.
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Remove the strata from the refrigerator and let come to room temperature. Evenly sprinkle the remaining 1 cup grated cheese over the strata and bake until it is lightly puffed and the center is not jiggly, about 40 to 45 minutes.
— Tim Vallery
