Yanni’s Italian Sausage Strata

Instructions

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a stainless-steel saute pan. Pan sear the cut sausage and set aside.

For the onion, preheat a stainless-steel, ovenproof saute pan in a 450-degree oven for 15 to 20 minutes. Season the onion slices with salt and pepper. Add 1 tablespoon of olive to the heated pan, place the onions in the pan and put in the oven for 10 minutes. Flip the onions and continue to cook until well-caramelized, about another 10 minutes. Cut the caramelized onions into ½-inch pieces.

Pan sear the cut squash and zucchini, seasoning with salt and pepper. Add the cream to the whisked eggs and generously season with salt and pepper. Evenly spread the butter over the surface of a 9-inch-by-12-inch ovenproof dish. Evenly spread the diced bread, sausage, squash, zucchini, thyme, caramelized onion and 1 cup of the grated Estero Gold cheese in the buttered dish. Add the egg mixture, let the mixture sit for 10 minutes, then gently stir to make sure all ingredients are evenly distributed. Cover with plastic and let rest in the refrigerator for at least 8 hours.

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Remove the strata from the refrigerator and let come to room temperature. Evenly sprinkle the remaining 1 cup grated cheese over the strata and bake until it is lightly puffed and the center is not jiggly, about 40 to 45 minutes.

— Tim Vallery