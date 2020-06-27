Larkfield Estates return comes just ahead of pandemic for displaced couple

Nancy Kuhn doesn’t have to think too long when asked to pinpoint her favorite part of being back home, in the house she and her husband, Chris Kuhn, rebuilt following the 2017 wildfires.

Nancy is a quilter, and the Tubbs fire claimed all of her creations ― the quilts she made, the fabric for the ones she had yet to make and priceless heirlooms. When the couple moved back to their rebuilt Larkfield Estates home in late February, she embarked on another form of rebuilding.

“For me, it’s getting my sewing room back,” Nancy said. “To be able to have that room again and start over, that’s my therapy.”

She shared her story from the couple’s backyard ― another favorite thing for them and their two large, 7-year-old German shepherd mixes, Ruby and Sissy.

“This is where we spend our time,” she said. “If we couldn’t have had this, we would have just moved on somewhere else.”

The Kuhns are among 44 homeowners to move back into the area since December, bringing completed rebuilds for the Mark West Springs, Larkfield and Wikiup region north of Santa Rosa to 120 projects. Another 247 homes are under construction, 42 lots have building permits and 32 others are in the permit review process, according to the latest county data.

Mark West Springs Road splits Larkfield in the Tubbs fire rebuild zone on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (KENT PORTER/ PD)

Among the roughly 5,300 Sonoma County homes lost in the 2017 wildfires, this patchwork of subdivisions and rural estates stretching clear to the Napa County line took the biggest hit, losing 1,700 homes. Chris Kuhn pointed to houses from his driveway, naming neighbors who have moved back in, but also those who have gone ― or died ― since the Tubbs fire tore through the community.

On his block alone there are three vacant lots. The half-built house next door belongs to a neighbor who died a year ago. She had contracted with Chiaramonte Construction & Plumbing, the Tulare County builder that has been ensnared in legal battles with homeowners over stalled and shoddy work.

The Kuhns also were signed up with Chiaramonte and paid the company $57,000, but didn’t see any work done in 11 months, and never expect to get the money back. They praised their second builder, Silvermark Construction, which began pouring the foundation within a week of signing a contract last year.

Still, the disaster and rebuild put the Kuhns in a financial hole after just paying off their mortgage in 2015. They had to take out another mortgage to complete their 1,400-square-foot house, the granny unit where their son lives and their backyard landscaping.

“You try to put it in the rearview mirror,” Chris said, adding that the money paid to Chiaramonte would have come in handy on the rebuild. “It’s very frustrating.”

The Kuhns moved back just in time to be told to stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But for Chris, that’s just fine. A retired Kaiser Permanente manager, he enjoys taking in the world from his yard, which includes a man-made stream. They couple have counted 100 species of birds and regularly set out food and water in the two years they were gone to tide many of the winged visitors over.

“The landscapers made a special effort to get the creek up and running so that we could sit here like this,” he said. “I could spend my time sitting here watching the birds, scratching the dogs’ ears.

“I’m just happy being here,” he said.

Cardinal Newman High School continues to rebuild

A graphic rendering of a new classroom building hangs along a chain-link fence on the Cardinal Newman High School campus in Santa Rosa on June 22. (Jim Rael Photography)

Cardinal Newman High School, the private Catholic school at the mouth of Mark West Creek corridor, broke ground Monday on a two-story classroom building.

The $17.2 million project is the second step in the school’s ongoing bid to rebuild parts of the campus destroyed by the Tubbs fire.

The school unveiled a new, single-story classroom building last fall. At 24,000 square feet, the most recent project is more than double the size of the building it is replacing, and will feature 18 classrooms, an art studio, four student meeting rooms and two staff meeting rooms, according to a news release from the school. The building will surround a central courtyard with outdoor learning spaces as well.

School leaders have estimated the cost to rebuild at $38 million, and they’ve leveraged $10 million in insurance money and $12 million in private donations, including $5 million from an anonymous donor.

That same donor has since offered an $11 million gift conditioned on the school raising its next $5 million by June 2021.

“This project symbolizes the resilience of our school and community in many ways,” said Cardinal Newman Interim President Linda Norman. We have been thankful to have such a flexible and engaged project team and a generous donor community supporting our vision as it comes to life.”

Larkfield Estates sewer project sees progress

Crews work to install sewer laterals last week at Larkfield Estates in Santa Rosa. (Brad Sherwood)

Dozens of Larkfield Estates residents will soon be connected to the municipal sewer system for the the first time.

Crews began work in the past couple of weeks to install sewer lines connecting main pipes to homes rising in the subdivision.

The work is part of a $4.8 million project to extend sewer service to the unincorporated neighborhood, where septic systems were the norm before the fires.

Residents have had to get creative with their plumbing, configuring systems that could be switched from backyard septic tanks to underground sewer connections branching off the streets in front their houses.

“I was very excited because I thought I was going to have to have a pump,” said Paul Grammens, whose sewer line lateral was dug last week. “But they were able to run our line without pumps. I was really happy about that.”

There are 144 lots in the subdivision, and to date 67 property owners have agreed to pay a portion of the extension cost. Other homeowners can buy in at a later date.

Brad Sherwood, another Larkfield Estates homeowner who has taken a lead role in the project, said residents in the first round of hookups should be able to make the switch at the end of August.

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @tylersilvy.