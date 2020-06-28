Fire-ravaged lots in Sonoma Valley retain value

Franklin D. Roosevelt once wrote that “real estate cannot be lost or stolen, nor can it be carried away. Purchased with common sense, paid for in full, and managed with reasonable care, it is about the safest investment in the world.”

And sometimes, even if it’s been burned to a crisp.

More than two years after the Nuns fire swept through the northern reaches of Sonoma Valley, the fire parcels that remain barren have largely retained their value, according to local real estate agents.

The reason: there are distinct advantages to rebuilding on burned parcels over undeveloped lots.

Three years ago, winemaker Michael Muscardini and his wife, art consultant Kate Eilertsen, were working with real estate agent Holly Bennett hoping to find a parcel to build on. Then the 2017 fires hit. As soon as the smoke had cleared, they resumed looking.

When the couple toured 969 Via Roble in Kenwood in 2018, it checked all the boxes. The 6-acre parcel was conveniently located five minutes west of Muscardini’s tasting room, it has a beautiful view and because there was previously a house on the property, it had a working septic system and a pool.

“There are huge advantages to buying a fire lot,” said Muscardini. “While our construction timeline and costs have been high because of post-fire demand, the permitting process has been a dream.” And with more than 25 years experience as a builder, Muscardini has a good basis for comparison of the building process pre- and post-fires.

“In terms of permits, rebuilding on a fire parcel is smoother, faster and substantially less expensive than a regular lot,” he said. “The (Permit Sonoma) resiliency center has been great.”

He estimates that he has paid just over $10,000 in permits and fees to date, a total he estimates would be closer to $100,000 on a undeveloped parcel. Their completed house is now on the market for $7 million.

Rebuilding by the numbers

Despite a fast-tracked process, less than 15% of the houses burned in 2017 had been rebuilt across the valley by the third week of June 2020, according to Permit Sonoma.

The rebuild, already proceeding slowly in rural parts of the valley, temporarily stalled this spring due to public health orders that shut down much of the economy to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Of the 407 homes lost in Sonoma Valley, only 54 fire lots have finished the rebuild process. Another 133 have filed permits to rebuild.

Glen Ellen, which lost 237 homes in the fires, is leading the recovery in the valley with 32 houses completed and another 79 under construction or in the works. Kenwood, which lost 139 houses, has 19 homes completed and 44 either under construction or in permitting. In Sonoma, three houses are complete and 10 are somewhere in the process of rebuilding.

The secret to selling a fire lot is in the preparation

Since October 2017, Doug Del Fava of W Real Estate in Kenwood has sold four fire lots in the valley and toured a dozen more. He agrees that there are huge advantages to rebuilding on a burn lot.

A parcel he recently sold on Lawndale Road needed a new septic system before it went on the market, a process that normally takes six to 12 months.

“We did that through the fulfillment center in 45 days,” Del Fava said. “Whoever buys your lot gets attractive financial consideration on fees and fast-tracked permitting. The county lost a lot of property tax base and they want to get that back, that’s one part of it.”

Rising construction costs have slowed interest in burn lots in recent months, he said. How the lot is prepped for sale makes all the difference in how fast it sells and the eventual sales price, Del Fava said.

“In today’s climate, you need to make it construction-ready with a clean building pad and no fire debris,” he said. “The buyers need to be able to picture their house on the property, and the lot needs to offer easy access to the view, if that’s the big selling point.”

Parcels that only have one way in and out can be much harder to sell, he said.

“Buyers want properties that have easy entry and exit and the ability to create a defensible space,” Del Fava said.

Less fuel, more fire-safe

Muscardini believes that “lightning won’t strike twice” and sees it as a benefit that his property has already been badly burned once.

“A lot of the underbrush is gone. All the burned trees have been pruned. There is just much less fuel,” he said. “And all the houses around us are beautiful and have all the latest safety features.”

How is it that more than two years later, there are still fire lots on the market?

“Everybody has a different situation. Some could rebuild, some were underinsured, some sat on their property, unsure what to do next, and a good amount said, ‘I’m out of here,’” Del Fava said.