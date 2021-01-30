100 largest nonprofits in Sonoma County

Sonoma County is home to more than 3,100 registered nonprofit agencies and not-for-profit organizations that reported about $2 billion in annual revenue, according to data compiled by GuideStar and the Economic Research Institute, using the most recently available tax forms. They are involved in everything from health care and human services to education, arts and culture. The following are the 100 largest nonprofits and not-for-profit organizations incorporated in Sonoma County, ranked in order of annual gross receipts reported in their most recent tax filing.

1. Redwood Credit Union: Santa Rosa, $216 million. Credit Union. 800-479-7928, redwoodcu.org

2. Community Foundation Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $92.9 million. Connecting people, ideas and resources to benefit the community, it receives current and legacy gifts, manages funds, distributes grants for charitable purposes and provides tax advantages not available through private foundations. 707-579-4073, sonomacf.org

3. Santa Rosa Community Health Centers: Santa Rosa, $80 million. Eight centers that provide primary health care and health education to underserved people in our community, regardless of their ability to pay. 707-583-8839, srhealth.org

4. Canine Companions for Independence: Santa Rosa, $49.5 million. Enhances the lives of people with disabilities by providing highly trained assistance dogs. 707-577-1700, cci.org

5. Petaluma Health Center: Petaluma, $42.9 million. Primary medical care for all ages, regardless of ability to pay. 707-559-7500, phealthcenter.org

6. Redwood Empire Food Bank: Santa Rosa, $37.6 million. The largest hunger-relief organization serving north coastal California from Sonoma County to the Oregon border. 707-523-7900, refb.org

7. Plastic Recycling Corporation of California: Sonoma, $36.6 million. Develops programs and policies for the reclamation and recycling of polyethylene terephthalate beverage containers. 707-935-1997

8. Legal Defense Fund of Peace Officers Research Association of California: Santa Rosa, $35.1 million. A health and welfare employee benefit plan for peace officers and public safety personnel. 209-774-5600, poracldf.org

9. Sonoma Academy: Santa Rosa, $32.9 million. Private co-ed college preparatory high school. 707-545-1770, sonomaacademy.org

10. Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation: Santa Rosa, $32.4 million. Raises funds to support programs, scholarships, facilities, and special projects of Santa Rosa Junior College. 707-527-4348, santarosa.edu/foundation

11. St. Joseph Home Care Network: Santa Rosa, $30.4 million. Provides in-home nursing care, therapy, social services and personal assistance. 707-206-9124, stjosephhomecare.org

12. Community First Credit Union: Santa Rosa, $29.8 million. Credit Union. 707-546-6000, comfirstcu.org

13. Sonoma County Indian Health Project Inc: Santa Rosa, $27.5 million. Improves and maintains a comprehensive health care system to serve the needs and traditional values of the Sonoma County American Indian Community. 707-521-4545, scihp.org

14. Fountaingrove Golf & Athletic Club: Santa Rosa, $27.1 million. Recreational facility and fitness center. 707-521-3207, fountaingrovegolf.com

15. Dry Creek Foundation Inc: Healdsburg, $22.5 million. Private foundation supporting mainly wildlife conservation. 707-433-8276

16. West County Health Centers: Guerneville, $21.1 million. Community health center serving western Sonoma County providing medical, dental and mental health care services, sites include Sebastopol, Occidental, Guerneville and Forestville. 707-869-5977, wchealth.org

17. Bay Area Environmental Research Institute: Petaluma, $21 million. Promotes and conducts research in the environmental sciences, particularly atmospheric science. 707-938-9387, baeri.org

18. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa: Santa Rosa, $21 million. A human services agency serving those most in need and of all faiths, primarily seniors, immigrants, and families facing poverty and/or homelessness. Offices in Sonoma, Napa, and Lake counties. 707-528-8712, srcharities.org

19. Alternative Family Services Inc.: Santa Rosa, $20.1 million. Serves thousands of foster youth in Northern California and supports vulnerable children and families in need of stability, safety, and well-being. 707-576-7700, afs4kids.org

20. Sonoma State Enterprises Inc.: Rohnert Park, $19.1 million. Provides services to the campus of Sonoma State University. 707-664-3251, sonoma.edu/afd/enterprises

21. Roseland Charter School: Santa Rosa, $18.7 million. K-12 charter school. 707-545-0102, roselandsd.org

22. Kids for the Kingdom Inc.: Graton, $18 million. Empowers and equips indigenous teams around the world to transform the living conditions and spiritual lives of disadvantaged children and their families so they can transform their village, people group and nation for Christ. 707-829-5504, kidsforthekingdom.org