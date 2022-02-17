100 largest nonprofits in Sonoma County

Read more stories about locals giving back to their communities here .

Sonoma County is home to more than 3,080 registered nonprofit agencies and not-for-profit organizations that reported more than $2 billion in annual revenue, according to data compiled by GuideStar and the Economic Research Institute, using the most recently available tax forms. They are involved in everything from healthcare and human services to education, arts and culture. The following are the 100 largest nonprofits and not-for-profit organizations incorporated in Sonoma County, ranked in order of annual gross receipts reported in their most recent tax filing.

1. Community Foundation Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $92.9 million. Connecting people, ideas and resources to benefit the community, we receive current and legacy gifts, manage funds, distribute grants for charitable purposes and provide tax advantages not available through private foundations. 707-579-4073, sonomacf.org

2. Santa Rosa Community Health Centers: Santa Rosa, $78 million. Eight centers that provide primary health care and health education to underserved people in our community, regardless of their ability to pay. 707-303-3600, srhealth.org/

3. Rural California Broadcasting Corp. KRCB-TV Channel 22: Rohnert Park, $67.1 million. Provides educational television and radio broadcasting in Northern California. 707-584-2000, krcb.org

4. Kids for the Kingdom Inc: Graton, $52.9 million. Empower and equip indigenous teams around the world to transform the living conditions and spiritual lives of disadvantaged children and their families so they can transform their village, people group and nation for Christ. 707-829-5504, kidsforthekingdom.org

5. Petaluma Health Center: Petaluma, $43.8 million. Primary medical care for all ages, regardless of ability to pay. 707-559-7500, phealthcenter.org

6. Sonoma State University Foundation: Rohnert Park, $39.8 million. Receives and administers endowment gifts and planned giving that enhances and promotes Sonoma State's educational mission. 707-664-3251, sonoma.edu

7. Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation: Santa Rosa, $37.7 million. Raises funds to support programs, scholarships, facilities, and special projects of Santa Rosa Junior College. 707-527-4348, santarosa.edu/foundation

8. Redwood Empire Food Bank: Santa Rosa, $37.6 million. The largest hunger-relief organization serving north coastal California from Sonoma County to the Oregon border. 707-523-7900, refb.org

9. St. Joseph Home Care Network: Santa Rosa, $37.1 million. Provides in-home nursing care, therapy, social services and personal assistance. 707-206-9124, stjosephhomecare.org

10. Canine Companions for Independence: Santa Rosa, $33.9 million. Enhance the lives of people with disabilities by providing highly trained assistance dogs. 707-577-1700, cci.org

11. Legal Defense Fund of Peace Officers Research Association of California: Santa Rosa, $33 million. A health and welfare employee benefit plan for peace officers and public safety personnel. 209-774-5600, poracldf.org

12. Sonoma Academy: Santa Rosa, $32.9 million, Private co-ed college preparatory high school. 707-545-1770, sonomaacademy.org

13. Plastic Recycling Corporation of California: Sonoma, $32.5 million. To develop programs and policies for the reclamation and recycling of polyethylene terephthalate beverage containers. 707-935-1997

14. Community First Credit Union: Santa Rosa, $29.8 million. Credit Union. 707-546-6000, comfirstcu.org

15. Fountaingrove Golf & Athletic Club: Santa Rosa, $27.1 million. Recreational facility and fitness center. 707-521-3207, fountaingrovegolf.com

16. Sonoma County Indian Health Project Inc: Santa Rosa, $26.6 million. Improves and maintains a comprehensive health care system to serve the needs and traditional values of the Sonoma County American Indian Community. 707-521-4545, scihp.org

17. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa: Santa Rosa, $23 million. A human services agency serving those most in need and of all faiths, primarily seniors, immigrants, and families facing poverty and/or homelessness. Offices in Sonoma, Napa, and Lake counties. 707-528-8712, srcharities.org

18. Dry Creek Foundation Inc: Healdsburg, $22.5 million. Private foundation supporting mainly wildlife conservation. 707-433-8276

19. Bay Area Environmental Research Institute: Petaluma, $21.8 million. Promotes and conducts research in the environmental sciences, particularly atmospheric science. 707-938-9387, baeri.org

20. Burbank Housing Development Corp.: Santa Rosa, $21.7 million. Dedicated to increasing the supply of housing in Sonoma County, so that low-income people of all ages, backgrounds and special needs will have a better opportunity to live in decent and affordable housing. 707-526-9782, burbankhousing.org