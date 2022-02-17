Subscribe

100 largest nonprofits in Sonoma County

ELISSA TORRES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 17, 2022, 2:35PM
Updated 49 minutes ago

Read more stories about locals giving back to their communities here.

Sonoma County is home to more than 3,080 registered nonprofit agencies and not-for-profit organizations that reported more than $2 billion in annual revenue, according to data compiled by GuideStar and the Economic Research Institute, using the most recently available tax forms. They are involved in everything from healthcare and human services to education, arts and culture. The following are the 100 largest nonprofits and not-for-profit organizations incorporated in Sonoma County, ranked in order of annual gross receipts reported in their most recent tax filing.

1. Community Foundation Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $92.9 million. Connecting people, ideas and resources to benefit the community, we receive current and legacy gifts, manage funds, distribute grants for charitable purposes and provide tax advantages not available through private foundations. 707-579-4073, sonomacf.org

2. Santa Rosa Community Health Centers: Santa Rosa, $78 million. Eight centers that provide primary health care and health education to underserved people in our community, regardless of their ability to pay. 707-303-3600, srhealth.org/

3. Rural California Broadcasting Corp. KRCB-TV Channel 22: Rohnert Park, $67.1 million. Provides educational television and radio broadcasting in Northern California. 707-584-2000, krcb.org

4. Kids for the Kingdom Inc: Graton, $52.9 million. Empower and equip indigenous teams around the world to transform the living conditions and spiritual lives of disadvantaged children and their families so they can transform their village, people group and nation for Christ. 707-829-5504, kidsforthekingdom.org

5. Petaluma Health Center: Petaluma, $43.8 million. Primary medical care for all ages, regardless of ability to pay. 707-559-7500, phealthcenter.org

6. Sonoma State University Foundation: Rohnert Park, $39.8 million. Receives and administers endowment gifts and planned giving that enhances and promotes Sonoma State's educational mission. 707-664-3251, sonoma.edu

7. Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation: Santa Rosa, $37.7 million. Raises funds to support programs, scholarships, facilities, and special projects of Santa Rosa Junior College. 707-527-4348, santarosa.edu/foundation

8. Redwood Empire Food Bank: Santa Rosa, $37.6 million. The largest hunger-relief organization serving north coastal California from Sonoma County to the Oregon border. 707-523-7900, refb.org

9. St. Joseph Home Care Network: Santa Rosa, $37.1 million. Provides in-home nursing care, therapy, social services and personal assistance. 707-206-9124, stjosephhomecare.org

10. Canine Companions for Independence: Santa Rosa, $33.9 million. Enhance the lives of people with disabilities by providing highly trained assistance dogs. 707-577-1700, cci.org

11. Legal Defense Fund of Peace Officers Research Association of California: Santa Rosa, $33 million. A health and welfare employee benefit plan for peace officers and public safety personnel. 209-774-5600, poracldf.org

12. Sonoma Academy: Santa Rosa, $32.9 million, Private co-ed college preparatory high school. 707-545-1770, sonomaacademy.org

13. Plastic Recycling Corporation of California: Sonoma, $32.5 million. To develop programs and policies for the reclamation and recycling of polyethylene terephthalate beverage containers. 707-935-1997

14. Community First Credit Union: Santa Rosa, $29.8 million. Credit Union. 707-546-6000, comfirstcu.org

15. Fountaingrove Golf & Athletic Club: Santa Rosa, $27.1 million. Recreational facility and fitness center. 707-521-3207, fountaingrovegolf.com

16. Sonoma County Indian Health Project Inc: Santa Rosa, $26.6 million. Improves and maintains a comprehensive health care system to serve the needs and traditional values of the Sonoma County American Indian Community. 707-521-4545, scihp.org

17. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa: Santa Rosa, $23 million. A human services agency serving those most in need and of all faiths, primarily seniors, immigrants, and families facing poverty and/or homelessness. Offices in Sonoma, Napa, and Lake counties. 707-528-8712, srcharities.org

18. Dry Creek Foundation Inc: Healdsburg, $22.5 million. Private foundation supporting mainly wildlife conservation. 707-433-8276

19. Bay Area Environmental Research Institute: Petaluma, $21.8 million. Promotes and conducts research in the environmental sciences, particularly atmospheric science. 707-938-9387, baeri.org

20. Burbank Housing Development Corp.: Santa Rosa, $21.7 million. Dedicated to increasing the supply of housing in Sonoma County, so that low-income people of all ages, backgrounds and special needs will have a better opportunity to live in decent and affordable housing. 707-526-9782, burbankhousing.org

Read more stories about locals giving back to their communities here.

21. Burbank Housing Management Corp.: Santa Rosa, $21.7 million. Provides management services, compliance and community service activities for affordable housing properties in Sonoma County. 707-526-9782, burbankhousing.org

22. Community Child Care Council of Sonoma Co.: Santa Rosa, $21.5 million. Operates 11 Sonoma County child development centers and preschools providing quality, accessible, affordable preschool and child care services for children, families and child care professionals. 707-544-3077, sonoma4cs.org

23. West County Health Centers: Guerneville, $21.1 million. Community health center serving western Sonoma County providing medical, dental and mental health care services, sites include Sebastopol, Occidental, Guerneville and Forestville. 707-869-5977, wchealth.org

24. Alternative Family Services Inc.: Santa Rosa, $20.7 million. The AFS mission is to support vulnerable children and families in need of stability, safety, and wellbeing. AFS serves thousands of foster youth in Northern California. 707-576-7700, afs4kids.org

25. Roseland Charter School: Santa Rosa, $19.3 million. K-12 charter school. 707-545-0102, roselandsd.org

26. Sonoma State Enterprises Inc.: Rohnert Park, $19.1 million. Provides services to the campus of Sonoma State University. 707-664-3251, sonoma.edu/afd/enterprises

27. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts: Santa Rosa, $19 million. North Bay's premier arts center with performances in music, dance, theater, comedy and spoken word plus education-through-the-arts programs for children and adults; also, facility rentals for community events. 707-527-7006, lutherburbankcenter.org

28. North Bay Rehabilitation Services: Rohnert Park, $17.8 million. Vocational rehabilitation for the disabled. 707-585-1991, nbrs.org

29. United Cerebral Palsy of the North Bay: Petaluma, $17.8 million. Promotes and supports a full quality of life for people with Cerebral Palsy and other disabilities. 707-766-9990, ucpnb.org

30. Nation's Finest: Santa Rosa, $16.9 million. Offers community-based programs and services for veterans and their families. 707-578-2785, vetsresource.org

31. Redwood Empire Electrical Workers Health & Welfare Trust: Santa Rosa, $16.5 million. Provides health care benefits to eligible participants. 707-526-1996,

32. Alliance Medical Center: Healdsburg, $16.4 million. Community health center serving low income residents of Healdsburg and Windsor with medical and dental services. 707-385-2306, alliancemed.org

33. Becoming Independent: Santa Rosa, $15.4 million. Becoming Independent is a community-based service organization established over 40 years ago to help people with disabilities live meaningful and productive lives in Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties. 707-524-6600, becomingindependent.org

34. Aid for Starving Children: Santa Rosa, $14.4 million. Food, immunizations, Christian education, water purification and self-help programs for children and their families in Africa and Christian orphanage support, as well as providing aid for single, black working mothers in the U.S. 707-528-3499, aidforstarvingchildren.org

35. Animal Legal Defense Fund: Cotati, $14.4 million. ALDF's mission is to protect the lives and advance the interests of animals through the legal system. 707-795-2533, aldf.org

36. Goodwill Industries of the Redwood Empire: Santa Rosa, $14.3 million. Dedicated to developing, maintaining programs that place people with disabilities and other special needs in productive and competitive jobs. 707-523-0550, gire.org

37. California Human Development Corp.: Santa Rosa, $14.1 million. Creates job training, housing, recovery and other services for farmworkers, day laborers and people with disabilities. 707-523-1155, CaHumanDevelopment.org

38. Anova Education and Behavior Consultation Inc.: Santa Rosa, $13.9 million. Specialized education institution. 707-527-7032, anovaeducation.org

39. Point Blue Conservation Science: Petaluma, $13.2 million. Mission is to conserve birds and other wildlife ecosystems through scientific research, restoration, outreach and partnership. 707-781-2555, pointblue.org

40. Sonoma Valley Community Health Center: Sonoma, $13.3 million. Health care for those in need, especially the underserved of Sonoma Valley. 707-939-6070, svchc.org

41. Redwood Community Health Network: Petaluma, $12.1 million. Supports medical clinics with the implementation of comprehensive IT systems, collaborative support service programs and other duties. 707-792-7900, rchc.net

42. Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $11.2 million. Human services agency founded in 1967, mission is to partner with low-income families and individuals to help them to achieve economic and social stability, reduce poverty, build community and advocate for social and economic justice. 707-544-6911, capsonoma.org

43. Sonoma County Fair & Exposition Inc.: Santa Rosa, $11.1 million. Operates Sonoma County Fairgrounds. 707-545-4200, sonomacountyfair.com

44. Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $10.9 million. To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens through after-school programs and summer programs. 707-528-7977, bgccsc.org

45. Association of Behavior Consultants: Petaluma, $9.9 million. Provides behavior modification services to developmentally disabled individuals. 707-575-3290.

46. Sonoma Country Day School: Santa Rosa, $9.3 million. Private primary school. 707-284-3200, scds.org

47. TLC Child & Family Services: Sebastopol, $9.3 million. Foster care. 707-823-7300, tlc4kids.org

48. North Bay Credit Union: Santa Rosa, $8.7 million. Credit Union. 707-584-0384, northbaycu.com

49. Sonoma County Tourism Bureau Inc.: Santa Rosa, $8.7 million. Promotes Sonoma County as a premier overnight destination with unique and diverse experiences. 707-522-5800, sonomacounty.com

50. Warsh Mott Legacy: Petaluma, $8.7 million. Private foundation dedicated to protecting human and environmental health, preserving biodiversity, preventing the commodification of life, and defending democracy. 707-874-2942, csfund.org

51. Friends Association of Services for the Elderly: Santa Rosa, $8.1 million. A continuing care retirement community. 707-573-4501, friendshouse.org

52. Sonoma County Family YMCA: Santa Rosa, $8 million. Offering health and wellness programs for all ages including a fitness center, child care, preschool, pool, camps and youth sports. 707-545-9622, scfymca.org

53. Sonoma Land Trust: Santa Rosa, $7.7 million. Protects the scenic, natural, agricultural and open landscapes of Sonoma County for the benefit of the community and future generations. 707-526-6930, sonomalandtrust.org

54. Northern California Volleyball Association: Santa Rosa, $7.6 million. To develop the game of volleyball on an amateur basis among youths and adults of the Northern California and Northern Nevada areas. 415-550-7582, ncva.com

55. Larry L. Hillblom Foundation Inc.: Petaluma, $7.6 million. Private foundation in support of medical research. 707-762-6691, llhf.org

56. Pepperwood Foundation: Santa Rosa, $7.5 million. Operates a 3,200-acre scientific preserve to engage students, volunteers and scientists in applied conservation. 707-591-9310, pepperwoodpreserve.org

57. Redwood Gospel Mission Inc.: Santa Rosa, $7.4 million. Services for the homeless and needy. 707-578-1830, srmission.org

58. Summerfield Waldorf School and Farm: Santa Rosa, $7.3 million. Private primary and secondary school. 707-575-7194, summerfieldws.org

59. Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center: Santa Rosa, $6.9 million. Preserves, displays and interprets the art of Charles M. Schulz. Offers tours, classes, camps and workshops. 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org

60. Santa Rosa Symphony: Santa Rosa, $6.9 million. North Bay's premier orchestra, resident orchestra of the Green Music Center, providing high-quality musical performances including classical, pops and choral works and music education for schools and youth orchestras. 707-546-7097, santarosasymphony.com

61. Pets Lifeline Inc: Sonoma, $6.5 million. Protecting and improving the lives of cats and dogs in the Sonoma Valley through sheltering, adoption, humane education, and community programs. 707-996-4577, petslifeline.org

62. Social Advocates for Youth: Santa Rosa, $6.4 million. Helping youth and families throughout Sonoma County by providing housing, counseling, education and employment programs. 707-544-3299, saysc.org

63. Paws for Purple Hearts: Penngrove, $6 million. Trained service dogs for military service members and those with PTSD, mobility issues and traumatic brain injuries. 707-238-5110,

64. Humane Society of Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $5.9 million. Receives and administers gifts, program revenues and bequests that are used to support its animal shelters and programs that benefit animals and people in Sonoma County. 707-542-0882, sonomahumane.org

65. Inquiring Systems Inc.: Santa Rosa, $5.8 million. Offers training and technical assistance in ethically directed business development and management. 707-939-3900, inquiringsystems.org

66. Alexander Valley Healthcare: Cloverdale, $5.8 million. Primary medical care provider. 707-894-4229, alexandervalleyhealthcare.org

67. Council on Aging Services for Seniors: Santa Rosa, $5.7 million. Senior services agency providing social, financial, legal and nutrition services to promote well-being and maintain independence. 707-525-0143, councilonaging.com

68. Institute of Noetic Sciences: Petaluma, $5.3 million, Research institute studying the mind and consciousness. 707-775-3500, noetic.org

69. Greenacre Homes: Sebastopol, $5.3 million. Residential care and education of developmentally disabled boys. 707-823-8722, greenacrehomes.org

70. Habitat for Humanity of Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $5.2 million. Faith-based organization that builds modest, affordable homes in partnership with local communities and families in need. 707-578-7707, habitatsoco.org

71. Drug Abuse Alternatives Center: Santa Rosa, $5 million, Turning lives around by providing healthy alternatives to alcohol and drug use. 707-571-2233, daacinfo.org

72. Abandoned Children's Fund: Santa Rosa, $4.9 million. Medicine and medical supplies for children in Ghana, Haiti, Ethiopia, Philippines, Kenya, Mexico, and Uganda. 888-884-0567, abandonedchildrensfund.org

73. Redwood Community Health Coalition: Petaluma, $4.9 million, A network of health centers in Sonoma, Napa, Marin, and Yolo counties providing high-quality cost-effcient care to all, regardless of ability to pay. 707-285-2967, rchc.net

74. Credo High School: Rohnert Park, $4.6 million. Public college prep. Charter high school using Waldorf methodology. 707-664-0600, credohigh.org

75. Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership: Santa Rosa. $4.5 million, Matches prospective volunteers with local nonprofit agencies and businesses and operates community resources programs including legal, literacy and human services information and referral. 707-573-3399, volunteernow.org

76. COTS (Committee on the Shelterless): Petaluma, $4.4 million. Shelter, housing, food and transformative programs and services for homeless children and adults. 707-765-6530, cots.org

77. St. Vincent De Paul Society: Rohnert Park, $4.4 million, Support the needy through low-cost sales and gifts of food and merchandise. 707-584-1579, svdp-sonoma.org

78. Child Parent Institute: Santa Rosa, $4.3 million. A parent education and children’s mental health agency, with the mission to end child abuse and strengthen the health of children, parents and families through parent education, therapy services and a school for emotionally challenged children. 707-585-6108, calparents.org

79. Integrated Resources Institute: Sebastopol, $4.2 million. Consulting and education for the rehabilitation field and job placement services for persons with disabilities. 714-337-7566, inmentorworks.org

80. Early Learning Institute: Rohnert Park, $4.2 million. Serving young children with special needs and their families. 707-591-0170, earlylearninginstitute.com

81. United Way of the Wine Country: Santa Rosa, $4 million. Serving Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, Humboldt and Del Norte counties by mobilizing the caring power of our community through leadership, community engagement and effective investment including education, financial stability and health initiatives. 707-528-4485, unitedwaywinecountry.org

82. Pathways Charter School: Rohnert Park, $4 million. Supports individualized home-based independent study for students in grades K-12 in five North Bay counties. 707-585-6510, pathwayscharter.org

83. Oakmont Village Association: Santa Rosa, $4 million. Provides social and recreational activities for the members of Oakmont Village. 707-539-1611, oakmontvillage.com

84. Center for Applied Research Solutions Inc.: Santa Rosa, $3.8 million. Provides training and technical assistance to major initiatives in mental health, substance abuse, stigma reduction, suicide prevention, and safe and healthy schools and colleges through research, training, and the dissemination of educational materials. 707-568-3800, cars-rp.org

85. Frank Doyle Trust: Santa Rosa, $3.8 million. Scholarships for Santa Rosa Junior College students and $2,000 for the upkeep of Doyle Park. 707-524-3117.

86. West County Community Services: Guerneville, $3.5 million. Critical social programs for at-risk and vulnerable populations including employment, housing, mental health and counseling services. 707-823-1640, westcountyservices.org

87. Healdsburg School: Healdsburg, $3.5 million. Private school. 707-433-4847, thehealdsburgschool.org

88. La Luz Center: Sonoma, $3.4 million. Assistance for recent immigrants in the Sonoma Valley. 707-938-5131, laluzcenter.org

89. Community Support Network: Santa Rosa, $3.4 million. Provides support, housing, and dignity to individuals with mental health challenges. 707-575-0979, communitysupportnet.org

90. Schools Plus: Santa Rosa, $3.4 million. Enrichment for public schools. 707-543-2657, schoolsplus.org

91. PEP Housing: Petaluma, $3.4 million. PEP Housing is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to providing limited-income seniors with quality affordable housing, housing support services and advocacy. 707-762-2336, pephousing.org

92. Pediatric Dental Initiative of the North Coast Inc.: Windsor, $3.3 million. A sustainable dentistry resource serving low-income children of Northern California who need safe sedation for dental treatment. Also provides oral health and prevention education. 707-837-8833, pdisurgerycenter.org

93. Carpenters Housing Corp.: Santa Rosa, $3.3 million. Public housing for low-income families and the handicapped people of Santa Rosa. 707-546-1797.

94. Career Technical Education Foundation Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $3.3 million. Align education and industry to strengthen economic development and student achievement. 707-708-7080, ctesonomacounty.org

95. Petaluma People Services Center: Petaluma, $3.2 million. Human services agency with a broad scope of services including counseling, job placement, gang prevention, daily hot meals, rides to the doctor, case management, and financial assistance for homeless prevention. 707-765-8488, petalumapeople.org

96. Spring Hill Montessori: Petaluma, $3.2 million. Charter School. 707-763-9222, springnhillmontessori.org

97. Live Oak Charter School: Petaluma, $3.1 million. K-8 Charter School. 707-762-9020, liveoakcharter.org

98. Sonoma Valley Hospital Foundation: Sonoma, $3.1 million. Cultivates community support and raises funds for Sonoma Valley Hospital. 707-935-5070, svhfoundation.com

99. Chinese Christian Mission: Petaluma, $3 million. Evangelism among the Chinese community locally and through foreign missions. 707-762-1314, ccmusa.org

100. Food For Thought: Forestville, $3 million. Provides food, nutrition and other services to people affected by HIV/AIDS. 707-877-1647, fftfoodbank.org

OTHER NONPROFITS

More than 100 other nonprofit organizations serving the community in Sonoma County had revenue exceeding $1 million in their most recent annual report.

Extended Child Care: Santa Rosa, $2.9 million. Provides before- and after-school programs at 10 sites for the Mark West, Wright and Windsor school districts. 707-545-2402, extcc.org

Grantmakers Concerned With Immigrants and Refugees: Petaluma, $2.9 million. Seeks to attain grant contributions from the philanthropic field to address the needs of immigrant and refugee populations. 707-313-5367, gcir.org

Sebastopol Independent Charter School, Inc.: Sebastopol, $2.9 million. K-8 public charter school that teaches the Waldorf education system. 707-824-9700, sebastopolcharter.org

Clark Janis Foundation: Glen Ellen, $2.8 million. Contributions to a variety of community organizations. 757-622-3366

C S Fund: Petaluma, $2.8 million. Dedicated to protecting human and environmental health, preserving biodiversity, preventing the commodification of life, and defending democracy. 707-874-2942, csfund.org

Redwood Credit Union: Santa Rosa, $2.8 million. Credit Union. 800-479-7928, redwoodcu.org

YWCA of Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $2.8 million, YWCA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. 707-546-9922, ywcasc.org

United Camps Conference & Retreats: Petaluma, $2.8 million. Operates and administers camp and conference facilities for non-profit and church organizations. 707-762-3185, uccr.org

Associated Students of Sonoma State University: Rohnert Park, $2.7 million. To enrich the lives of Sonoma State University students. 707-664-3251, sonoma.edu/as

Ceres Community Project: Sebastopol, $2.7 million. Teens volunteer as gardeners and chefs preparing nutritious meals for families facing a life-threatening illness. 707-829-5833, ceresproject.org

Sonoma Valley Museum of Art: Sonoma, $2.7 million. Art museum and educational programs. 707-939-7862, svma.org

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley: Sonoma, $2.6 million, To provide positive opportunities for youth to learn and succeed. 707-938-8603, bgcsonoma.org

Petaluma Educational Foundation: Petaluma, $2.6 million. Supports educational programs for public and private nonprofit schools within the Petaluma area. 707-778-4632, pefinfo.com

Woodland Star Charter School: Sonoma, $2.6 million. Primary charter school. 707-996-3849, woodlandstarschool.org

Sonoma Ecology Center: Eldridge, $2.5 million. Works with the community to enhance and sustain ecological health in Sonoma Valley. 707-996-0712, sonomaecologycenter.org

River To Coast Children's Services: Guerneville, $2.3 million. Resources, referrals and support to families and child care providers in western Sonoma County. 707-869-3613, rccservices.org

Legal Aid of Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $2.3 million. Promote social justice and advance basic human rights for vulnerable people in our community. 707-542-6664, legalaidsc.org

Odd Fellows Cemetery Association of Santa Rosa Inc.: Santa Rosa, $2.1 million. Cemetery and burial services. 707-542-1586.

Sonoma Charter School Inc: Sonoma, $2.1 million, Charter school. 707-935-4232, sonomacharterschool.org

Transcendence Theater Company: Sonoma, $2.1 million. Performing arts organization. 877-424-1414, ttcsonoma.org

United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America Local Union 751: Santa Rosa, $2.1 million. Union. 707-545-5121, carpenters751.org

Earle Baum Center Of The Blind: Santa Rosa, $2 million. Provide opportunities for people who are blind or visually impaired to improve their personal, social and economic lives. 707-523-3222, earlebaum.org

The Mental Insight Foundation: Sonoma, $2 million. Mental health foundation. 707-938-8248.

River Montessori Charter School: Petaluma, $2 million. Private Montessori school. 707-778-6414, rivermontessoricharter.org

Bergin University of Canine Studies: Penngrove, $1.9 million. Research and education in human and canine studies to provide knowledge of the role of the dog in human society through academic course work for scholarly or career purposes through human-canine studies. 707-545-3647, berginu.edu

Vadasz Family Foundation: Sonoma, $1.9 million, Private grantmaking foundation. 707-938-3014.

Bauman College: Sebastopol, $1.8 million, Educational institute focusing on holistic nutrition and culinary arts. 800-987-7530, baumancollege.com

Interfaith Shelter Network: Santa Rosa, $1.8 million. Housing and a hand up for homeless men, women and children in Sonoma County. 707-546-7907, ifsn.org

Kid Street Learning Center Inc.: Santa Rosa, $1.8 million. Provides children and families living in crisis with a caring, supportive educational community. 707-525-9223, kstreet.org

Oaks of Hebron Inc.: Rohnert Park, $1.8 million. Christian non-profit providing supported living, adult development and recreational services for persons with developmental disabilities. 707-795-5927, oaksofhebron.org

Occidental Arts and Ecology Center: Occidental, $1.8 million. Organic horticulture, arts and ecology education and community organizing. 707-874-1557, oaec.org

Slow Sculpture: Santa Rosa, $1.8 million. Intermediate care facilities serving adults with developmental disabilities. 707-537-7024.

Sonoma County Farm Bureau: Santa Rosa, $1.8 million, Farm and ranch support organization. 707-544-5575, sonomafb.com

Wild Oak Saddle Club: Santa Rosa, $1.8 million. Social club providing horseback riding, tennis, swimming, meals and parties for members and their guests. 707-539-8629, wildoaksaddleclub.com

Animals United Movement: Santa Rosa, $1.7 million. A harmonious voice for all life on the planet, through all forms of media. The best way to actualize world peace and to make our planet survive, and even thrive, is through a movement towards compassionate co-existence., aumfilms.org

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union 0551: Santa Rosa, $1.7 million. Maintaining local union operations. 707-542-3505, ibewlocal551.org

North Bay Organizing Project: Graton, $1.7 million. Provide member leadership development and organization for public activity participation. 707-481-2970, northbayop.org

Petaluma Golf & Country Club: Petaluma, $1.7 million. Country club. 707-762-7041, petalumagolfandcountryclub.com

Sonoma County Vintners: Santa Rosa, $1.7 million. Raises money for Sonoma County charities through wine related activities that are within the expertise of vintners and growers. 707-522-5842, sonomawine.com

Sonoma Valley Education Foundation: Sonoma, $1.7 million. Primary fundraising and volunteer resource for the Sonoma Valley Unified School District. 707-935-9566, svgreatschools.org

Alchemia: Santa Rosa, $1.6 million. Arts programming for adults with developmental disabilities. 707-978-3229, alchemia.org

Children's Museum of Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $1.6 million. To inspire children's creativity and stimulate their curiosity to discover the world through playful exploration of the arts and sciences. 707-546-4069, cmosc.org

Community Matters: Santa Rosa, $1.6 million. Leader in bullying and violence prevention. 707-823-6159, community-matters.org

Eagle-Eye Sanctuary Foundation: Geyserville, $1.6 million. Development of the area for protection, care and preservation of wild burros. 415-863-0109.

GuildSomm Inc.: Petaluma, $1.6 million. Professional wine education and member services for sommeliers. 707-695-7380, guildsomm.com

Housing Land Trust of Sonoma County: Petaluma, $1.6 million. To increase home ownership opportunities to low and moderate-income families in Sonoma County while ensuring permanent housing affordability through the use of the land trust model. 707-766-8875, housinglandtrust.org

Keysight Technologies Foundation: Santa Rosa, $1.6 million. Private foundation. 707-577-5471.

Northern California Center for Well-Being: Santa Rosa, $1.6 million. Offers classes to help you curb the effects of diabetes, arthritis, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and more. 707-338-6219, norcalwellbeing.org

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Santa Rosa Inc: Santa Rosa, $1.5 million. A movement to inspire and enable all young people, especially those from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. 707-542-3249, bgcsr.org

Burbank Housing Communities Corporation: Santa Rosa, $1.5 million. Owns and operates affordable rental housing. 707-526-9782.

Giant Steps Therapeutic Equestrian Center, Inc: Petaluma, $1.5 million. Equine-assisted therapies and activities for children and adults with disabilities. 707-769-8900, giantstepsriding.org

Human Awareness Institute: Petaluma, $1.5 million. Provides educational programs and related materials regarding love, intimacy, sexuality and maintaining healthy relationships. 707-981-7886, HAI.org

Sebastopol Area Housing Corporation: Sebastopol, $1.5 million. Provides low-income rental housing for senior citizens. 707-823-8742.

Sixth Street Playhouse: Santa Rosa, $1.5 million. Theater. 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com

Valley of the Moon Natural History Association: Glen Ellen, $1.5 million. Preserve the historic and natural beauty of the park while creating innovative opportunities for recreation, education and enjoyment. 707-938-5216, jacklondonpark.com

Verity: Santa Rosa, $1.5 million. Strives to eliminate all forms of violence with special focus on sexual assault and abuse. 707-545-7270, ourverity.org

Abused Children's Fund Inc.: Santa Rosa, $1.4 million. Provides or supports programs that deliver food, clean water, health care, housing, educational, vocational training and mentoring for abused or abandoned children. 707-483-2939, abusedchildrensfund.org

Dovetail Learning Inc.: Sebastopol, $1.4 million. Dedicated to creating a world of kind, connected human beings. Help adults and children become their best selves through fostering resilience internally, in their relationships, and within their communities. 707-861-3386, dovetaillearning.org

Harvest Christian School: Petaluma, $1.4 million. Private Christian school. 707-763-2954, harvestpetaluma.org

Healthcare Foundation of Northern Sonoma County: Healdsburg, $1.4 million. Raises funds for the support of healthcare programs and projects in Northern Sonoma County. 707-473-0583, healthcarefoundation.net

Landpaths: Santa Rosa, $1.4 million. Environmental conservation organization with educational programs. 707-544-7284, landpaths.org

Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation: Santa Rosa, $1.4 million, Conserves, restores and inspires greater public understanding and appreciation of the Laguna de Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277, lagunadesantarosa.org

North Bay Association of Realtors: Santa Rosa, $1.4 million. Real estate trade association. 707-542-1579, norbarrealtor.com

Promise Center: Santa Rosa, $1.4 million. Church. 707-575-7337, thepromisecenter.com

Sonoma County Children's Charities Inc.: Santa Rosa, $1.4 million, Fundraising for the youth programing in Sonoma County. 707-578-5344, theschulz.org

Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation: Santa Rosa, $1.4 million. Raises funds, fosters partnerships and advocates on behalf of Sonoma County Regional Parks. It solicits donations to help acquire, preserve and enhance 54 parks and trails throughout Sonoma County. 707-565-2041, sonomacountyparksfoundation.org

Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau: Sonoma, $1.4 million. Promoting public awareness of Sonoma Valley. 707-996-1090, sonomavalley.com

Veterans Housing Development Corporation: Santa Rosa, $1.4 million. Support the mission of the Veterans Resource Centers of America by providing affordable housing for low-income veterans and their families. 707-578-2785, housingvets.org

Center for Climate Protection: Santa Rosa, $1.3 million. Inspire, align and mobilize action in response to the climate crisis. 707-525-1665, climateprotection.org

Cloverdale Citrus Fair: Cloverdale, $1.3 million. Annual fair with exhibits and displays made from citrus products. 707-894-3992, cloverdalecitrusfair.org

Compassion Without Borders: Santa Rosa, $1.3 million. Humane reform for the animals of Mexico through spay and neuter, humane education and outreach, international rescue and adoption and humane euthanasia. Rescue efforts and low/no-cost spay and neuter and vaccination clinics within the U.S. 707-474-3347, cwob.org

Face To Face Sonoma County AIDS Network: Santa Rosa, $1.3 million. Strives to improve the lives of people affected by HIV and to eliminate new infections in Sonoma County. 707-544-1581, f2f.org

The Madeleine Sone Wildlife Preserve: Sebastopol, $1.3 million. Supports the Madeleine Sone Wildlife Preserve. 707-228-9854.

Santa Rosa High School Foundation: Santa Rosa, $1.3 million. Unites SRHS graduates, parents or current and past students, faculty, staff and interested community members for preserving and documenting the history and traditions and providing financial support to SRHS. 707-571-7747, srhsf.org

Sweetwater Spectrum: Sonoma, $1.3 million. Continuing care facility for adults with autism. 707-996-3104, sweetwaterspectrum.org

Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue: Cotati, $1.3 million. Dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife, and the promotion of appreciation of wildlife through our education outreach program. 707-992-0274, scwildliferescue.org

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $1.2 million. Dedicated to the humane care and control of the feral and stray cat population through spay/neuter, adoptions, education and community support. 707-576-7999, forgottenfelines.com

Global Partners for Development: Rohnert Park, $1.2 million. Take an authentic and sustainable approach to community-driven development in impoverished regions of East Africa. 707-588-2550, gpfd.org

John Jordan Foundation: Healdsburg, $1.2 million. Private philanthropic foundation seeking to close gaps in the educational system, improve school performance and support the impoverished and underserved citizens in our community. 707-484-7805, johnjordanfoundation.org

Kaleidoscope Adult Day Program: Santa Rosa, $1.2 million. Enhance the quality of life of individuals with developmental disabilities. 707-230-2895, kaleidoscopeadp.com

Museum of Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $1.2 million. Engages and inspires our diverse community with art and history exhibitions, collections, and public programs. 707-579-1500, museumsc.org

Plumfield: Sebastopol, $1.2 million. Boarding school for at-risk boys. 707-824-1414, plumfieldacademy.net

Reach Parent Foundation: Sebastopol, $1.2 million. Advance public education by managing, operating, guiding, directing and promoting the Reach Charter School. 707-823-8618.

Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance: Sonoma, $1.2 million. Pairs caring adults with children in need of social or emotional support so that they may flourish in school and in life. 707-996-6843, sonomamentoring.org

Wine Road Northern Sonoma County Inc.: Healdsburg, $1.2 million. To increase awareness of Sonoma County Wine Country through education and marketing. 707-433-4335, wineroad.com

College Oak Montessori School Inc.: Santa Rosa, $1.1 million. Private school. 707-579-5510, collegeoakmontessori.org

Disability Services and Legal Center: Santa Rosa, $1.1 million. Provides services and support for individuals with disabilities. 707-528-2745, disabilityserviceandlegal.org

Frank H. Bartholomew Foundation: Sonoma, $1.1 million. Owns and operates Bartholomew Park, the historic site and vineyards established by Count Agoston Haraszthy. 707-938-2244, bartholomewpark.org

Little People of America, Inc.: Sonoma, $1.1 million. Support group for short-statured individuals. 888-572-2001, lpaonline.org

Santa Rosa United Soccer Club: Santa Rosa, $1.1 million. Soccer training and development program for the youth and young adults of the community. 707-541-7627, srunited.com

Sonoma Community Center: Sonoma, $1.1 million. Enrich the lives of the people of Sonoma Valley by fostering a broad range of cultural, educational, recreational and community services in an affordable space as well as helping to preserve and restore our historic buildings. 707-938-4626, sonomacommunitycenter.org

The Village Charter School Inc: Santa Rosa, $1.1 million. Dedicated to providing a quality education in a positive and respectful multiage environment that inspires a love of learning. villagecharterschool.com

Children & Family Circle of Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $1 million. Child care for at-risk children. 707-544-4653, cfckids.org

Living Room Center, Inc.: Santa Rosa, $1 million. To ease adversity and promote stability, dignity and self-reliance for women and children who are homeless or at risk of homelessness in Sonoma County. 707-579-0138, thelivingroomsc.org

Senior Advocacy Services: Petaluma, $1 millio., Promotes the health, dignity, rights and quality of life of seniors and disabled in the North Bay. 707-526-4108, senioradvocacyservices.org

Women’s Recovery Services A Unique Place: Santa Rosa, $1 million. Break the cycle of addiction for women in a safe residential setting, allowing them and their young children to live together while learning the life skills necessary to become strong, responsible contributors in their communities. 707-527-0412, womensrecoveryservices.org

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette