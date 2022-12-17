100 Amazing Wines 2022: 15 chardonnays
Benovia Winery
2020 Martaella Estate Russian River Valley Chardonnay ($65)
Martaella is the estate vineyard surrounding the Benovia winery in the heart of Russian River Valley. Proprietors Mary Dewane and Joe Anderson, along with winemaker and co-owner Mike Sullivan, have several Russian River Valley blends and single-vineyard bottlings of chardonnay and pinot noir in their repertoire, and Martaella — a blend of the names Martha and Eleanor, Mary’s and Joe’s mothers — is closest to their hearts. This chardonnay, in its third year of production, has everything one could want: full body, vibrant citrus, apple and white peach fruit, spicy oak and a lingering finish.
Chalk Hill Estate Winery
2021 Sonoma Coast Chardonnay ($26)
It’s encouraging to see wineries known for expensive bottlings find ways to produce good wines for the rest of us, too, wines that don’t cost more than what we spend on groceries. Chalk Hill has figured it out, at least with this impeccably made chardonnay and a companion Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir ($29). The chardonnay is crisp and structured — no flab on the bones — with gentle vanilla and oak spice accenting the yellow stone fruit, pear and green apple flavors. There has been some price creep over the last few vintages; fingers crossed that Chalk Hill hits the brakes. At its highest end are the Founder’s Block Chalk Hill Chardonnay ($100) and 2018 Chalk Hill Estate Red ($100); they’re full-bodied, rich and hedonistic, and there is certainly a thirst for these wines.
Chenoweth Wines
2019 Bootlegger’s Hill Green Valley of Russian River Valley Hill Chardonnay ($45)
Like many vineyard owners, Amy and Charlie Chenoweth branched out to make their own wines. They produce mostly chardonnay and pinot noir from their home ranch in the Sebastopol Hills and two other vineyards, Bootlegger’s Hill and Treehouse. She’s the winemaker, he’s the grower and together they produce small amounts of highly sought-after wines and sell most of their grapes. This chardonnay comes from Bootlegger’s, and it’s a balanced beauty, as crisp and tangy as a Granny Smith apple, with hints of Meyer lemon, toast, baking spice and vanilla. The 2018 Green Valley of Russian River Valley Pinot Noir ($75) is mostly a blend of the three-estate vineyard and shows a cool-climate character in its riveting red fruit (cranberry, tart cherry, plum) and taut tannins.
CHEV
2019 Russian River Valley Chardonnay ($80)
Michael Browne, who founded the enormously successful Kosta Browne brand with Dan Kosta, has kept himself busy since the two sold Kosta Browne in 2017. First Browne launched the CIRQ brand for high-end pinot noir and chardonnay, then he added CHEV in a similar vein. He’s a pinot master, yet his chardonnays are blockbusters, too. The 2019 CHEV is a rich, concentrated, multilayered marvel that floods the mouth with ripe stone fruit and citrus, caramel and toasted brioche. It’s borderline over-the-top and unctuous, yet the bracing acidity keeps it fresh-tasting and surprisingly balanced.
Domaine de la Riviere
2019 Flora Marie Vineyard Russian River Valley Chardonnay ($70)
Marla and Geoff Bedrosian moved from the East Coast to Windsor after buying a vineyard and house on Starr Road. Their first harvest was 2017, and today their winemaker, Kale Anderson, produces chardonnay, rosé and pinot noir from the estate vineyard and purchased grapes from nearby sites. Flora Marie is one of them, off Eastside Road south of Healdsburg and “mother” to this, ahem, floral chardonnay that boasts spiced apple, peach and citrus flavors, gentle oak influence and crackling acidity. Also consider the 2019 Middle Reach Vineyards Pinot Noir ($75), a blend of grapes from vineyards including El Diablo, Starr Ridge and Vineyard eleven.
Fort Ross Vineyard & Winery
2019 Mother of Pearl Fort Ross-Seaview Chardonnay ($64)
Winemaker Jeff Pisoni combines wine lots from blocks in Linda and Lester Schwartzes’ Fort Ross Vineyard to create this focused, scintillating chardonnay. The vineyard is sited in the chilly Fort Ross-Seaview AVA, just 3 miles from the ocean, so it’s nearly impossible for grapes to get too ripe here. The marine influence locks in their refreshing natural acidity. Pisoni’s measured use of French oak fermentation vessels preserves the acidity in the wines and, in the case of this chardonnay, adds toasted hazelnut and caramel notes to the yellow stone fruit and citrus aromas and flavors. On the pinot noir side, the 2018 Top of Land Fort Ross-Seaview Pinot Noir ($80) is brisk and medium-bodied, with red raspberry, black plum fruit and hints of juniper, Christmas spices and forest floor.
