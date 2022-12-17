100 Amazing Wines 2022: 15 chardonnays

Gary Farrell Vineyards & Winery

2019 Ritchie Vineyard Russian River Valley Chardonnay ($65)

There is a waiting list of winemakers eager to get their hands on chardonnay grapes from Kent Ritchie’s vineyard at the intersection of Eastside and Trenton-Healdsburg roads. Planted in 1972, it’s proved to be a magical spot, where Goldridge sandy loam and volcanic ash soils combine with the sought-after Old Wente clone to produce exceptional wines. Gary Farrell winemaker Theresa Heredia is among the fortunate, producing a wine from Ritchie’s vineyard with tension, zero fat and hints of flint, baked brioche, Meyer lemon and hazelnut. Of similar character are single-vineyard chardonnays from Olivet Lane and Westside Farms.

Lynmar Estate Winery

2018 Quail Hill Vineyard Russian River Valley Chardonnay ($63)

Like a handful of wineries among those on our “Amazing” list, Lynmar could have placed several wines, based on high quality across all its chardonnays and pinot noirs. I have a personal connection with the Quail Hill Chardonnay, made by Pete Soergel from a hilly block of vines on the home property in Sebastopol. I was a grape brix sampler for Merry Edwards before she started her eponymous winery nearby and spent several hours during the course of the 1990 growing season on Quail Hill, randomly plucking berries from the vines, crushing them in a baggie and checking their juice sugar levels with a refractometer, as they matured toward harvest. It was one of the most striking vineyards on my sampling route of 35 or so sites, though I couldn’t spend quality time there until I visited as a journalist. I have since sipped the florally aromatic, mouth-filling, energetic Quail Hill Chardonnay on several occasions and marveled, “How in the heck did I climb up that hill back then?”

Marine Layer Wines

2019 Aries Sonoma Coast Chardonnay ($40)

After selling the Banshee Wines brand to Foley Family Wines, Baron Ziegler and winemaker Rob Fischer created Marine Layer, tipping a cap to the famous fog that creeps inland from the Pacific Ocean and creates a cool growing climate for growing chardonnay and pinot noir along the Sonoma Coast. For Aries, Fischer blended wine lots from the Heintz, Durell, Gap’s Crown and Bohemian vineyards, resulting in a sleek, tightly wound, citrus-driven chardonnay that is remarkably fresh from start to finish.

Pellegrini Wine Co.

2018 Olivet Lane Vineyard Russian River Valley Chardonnay ($50)

A fourth generation member of the Pellegrini family, Alexia, manages the property on West Olivet Road in western Santa Rosa. It was planted some 40 years ago to chardonnay, and pinot noir has become the focus variety over time. Yet this wine represents textbook Russian River Valley chardonnay, with luscious green apple, pear, lemon and tropical fruit, medium-full body, spicy oak notes and mouthwatering acidity. The 2018 Olivet Lane Pinot Noir ($65) is elegant and lithe, with pretty red fruit. There’s also a terrific 2019 Alexander Valley Zinfandel ($35) under the Pellegrini label.

Sangiacomo Family Wines

2020 Sangiocomo Vineyrds Sonoma Coast Chardonnay ($58)

The Sangiacomos have farmed wine grapes in Carneros and the Sonoma Coast since 1969. Only in 2016 did they begin to produce their own commercial wine, with James MacPhail. There are single-vineyard and single-block Sangiacomo wines, though this blend strikes a perfect balance, with fruit from Carneros and the Petaluma Gap melding beautifully: richness from the warmer Green Acres Vineyard in Carneros and steely structure from the cool, wind-whipped Roberts Road Vineyard in the Petaluma Gap (labeled as Sonoma Coast). The 2021 Sangiacomo Vineyards Sonoma Coast Vin Gris of Pinot Noir ($30) is also a knockout, refreshing, with juicy raspberry and strawberry flavors and a hit of citrus.

Small Vines Chardonnay Top 100 Wines of 2022 November 28, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Small Vines

2017 TBH Vineyard Sonoma Coast Chardonnay ($72)

TBH stands for The Barlow Homestead, where Paul and Kathryn Sloan live and grow chardonnay and pinot noir on a windy, cool ridge near Sebastopol. The vines are organically farmed by Paul, who studied vineyards in Burgundy, France, and determined that high-density planting and organic methods produced superior grape and therefore, superior wines. Yields are low — a financial drawback — yet the close spacing makes for intense fruit and shields the clusters from damaging sunlight in summer through fall. Paul operated his own vineyard management company and made Small Vines’ first commercial wine in 2005. The portfolio includes 2018 Sonoma Coast Chardonnay ($55), 2018 Russian River Valley Estate Cuvee Pinot Noir ($65) and 2017 TBH Vineyard Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir ($89). All are wines of finesse and vibrancy.

Stonestreet Estate Vineyards

2018 Alexander Valley Chardonnay ($45)

Stonestreet, a brand relative in the Jackson Family Wines fold, produces prodigious, ageworthy $100 chardonnays and cabernet sauvignons from 5,500-acre Alexander Mountain Estate. Smartly, Stonestreet also makes outstanding wines at more affordable prices, blends of various wine lots from the estate, like this chardonnay. You can pay more and get less, as this wine strikes a balance of richness with vibrancy, with grilled pineapple, peach and baked apple decadence supported by citrus notes, oak spice and palate-cleansing acidity.

Suara Wine Co.

2020 Seapig Sonoma Coast Chardonnay ($32)

Drew Damskey, a rapidly rising consulting winemaker for several Sonoma County brands and partner in his family’s Palmeri Wines, also has a stake in Seapig, with Sebastian Lane. The story goes that Nordic explorers called the animals they saw on their ocean journeys “seapigs,” which were most likely walruses. In actuality, a sea pig is an ocean-floor-dwelling sea cucumber that searches for dead things to eat. Even though the creature on the label sure looks like a sea cuke, let’s go with the Norse legend, because this chardonnay is crisp and elegant — dare I say Chablis-like? — with great tension and minerality, the polar opposite of muddy.

Three Sticks Wines

2020 Gap's Crown Vineyard Petaluma Gap Chardonnay ($60)

Three Sticks proprietor Bill Price also owns Gap’s Crown in the chilly, windy Petaluma Gap and sells grapes to other wineries. He keeps enough fruit for his winemaker, Ryan Pritchard, to produce this striking wine, one that sparked my “Oh my god, good” response on first taste. It’s pure, precise, minerally and layered, and has a forever finish. When a wine is this cohesive and balanced, aroma and flavor descriptors seem unnecessary, but for those who insist, there’s yellow stone fruit, Meyer lemon, marzipan, sea salt, barrel spice, etc., etc. Just drink it and savor the experience.