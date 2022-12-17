Subscribe

100 Amazing Wines 2022: 15 chardonnays

Approximately 2,000 wines were evaluated in 2022 for the Amazing 100 list, to discover fine wines in all styles, from a diversity of regions and American Viticultural Areas and across all price points.|
LINDA MURPHY
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 17, 2022, 2:49PM
Benovia Winery

2020 Martaella Estate Russian River Valley Chardonnay ($65)

Martaella is the estate vineyard surrounding the Benovia winery in the heart of Russian River Valley. Proprietors Mary Dewane and Joe Anderson, along with winemaker and co-owner Mike Sullivan, have several Russian River Valley blends and single-vineyard bottlings of chardonnay and pinot noir in their repertoire, and Martaella — a blend of the names Martha and Eleanor, Mary’s and Joe’s mothers — is closest to their hearts. This chardonnay, in its third year of production, has everything one could want: full body, vibrant citrus, apple and white peach fruit, spicy oak and a lingering finish.

Chalk Hill Estate Winery

2021 Sonoma Coast Chardonnay ($26)

It’s encouraging to see wineries known for expensive bottlings find ways to produce good wines for the rest of us, too, wines that don’t cost more than what we spend on groceries. Chalk Hill has figured it out, at least with this impeccably made chardonnay and a companion Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir ($29). The chardonnay is crisp and structured — no flab on the bones — with gentle vanilla and oak spice accenting the yellow stone fruit, pear and green apple flavors. There has been some price creep over the last few vintages; fingers crossed that Chalk Hill hits the brakes. At its highest end are the Founder’s Block Chalk Hill Chardonnay ($100) and 2018 Chalk Hill Estate Red ($100); they’re full-bodied, rich and hedonistic, and there is certainly a thirst for these wines.

Chenoweth Chardonnay Top 100 Wines of 2022 November 28, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Chenoweth Wines

2019 Bootlegger’s Hill Green Valley of Russian River Valley Hill Chardonnay ($45)

Like many vineyard owners, Amy and Charlie Chenoweth branched out to make their own wines. They produce mostly chardonnay and pinot noir from their home ranch in the Sebastopol Hills and two other vineyards, Bootlegger’s Hill and Treehouse. She’s the winemaker, he’s the grower and together they produce small amounts of highly sought-after wines and sell most of their grapes. This chardonnay comes from Bootlegger’s, and it’s a balanced beauty, as crisp and tangy as a Granny Smith apple, with hints of Meyer lemon, toast, baking spice and vanilla. The 2018 Green Valley of Russian River Valley Pinot Noir ($75) is mostly a blend of the three-estate vineyard and shows a cool-climate character in its riveting red fruit (cranberry, tart cherry, plum) and taut tannins.

Chev Chardonnay Top 100 Wines of 2022 November 28, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
CHEV

2019 Russian River Valley Chardonnay ($80)

Michael Browne, who founded the enormously successful Kosta Browne brand with Dan Kosta, has kept himself busy since the two sold Kosta Browne in 2017. First Browne launched the CIRQ brand for high-end pinot noir and chardonnay, then he added CHEV in a similar vein. He’s a pinot master, yet his chardonnays are blockbusters, too. The 2019 CHEV is a rich, concentrated, multilayered marvel that floods the mouth with ripe stone fruit and citrus, caramel and toasted brioche. It’s borderline over-the-top and unctuous, yet the bracing acidity keeps it fresh-tasting and surprisingly balanced.

Domaine de la Riviere

2019 Flora Marie Vineyard Russian River Valley Chardonnay ($70)

Marla and Geoff Bedrosian moved from the East Coast to Windsor after buying a vineyard and house on Starr Road. Their first harvest was 2017, and today their winemaker, Kale Anderson, produces chardonnay, rosé and pinot noir from the estate vineyard and purchased grapes from nearby sites. Flora Marie is one of them, off Eastside Road south of Healdsburg and “mother” to this, ahem, floral chardonnay that boasts spiced apple, peach and citrus flavors, gentle oak influence and crackling acidity. Also consider the 2019 Middle Reach Vineyards Pinot Noir ($75), a blend of grapes from vineyards including El Diablo, Starr Ridge and Vineyard eleven.

Fort Ross Vineyard & Winery

2019 Mother of Pearl Fort Ross-Seaview Chardonnay ($64)

Winemaker Jeff Pisoni combines wine lots from blocks in Linda and Lester Schwartzes’ Fort Ross Vineyard to create this focused, scintillating chardonnay. The vineyard is sited in the chilly Fort Ross-Seaview AVA, just 3 miles from the ocean, so it’s nearly impossible for grapes to get too ripe here. The marine influence locks in their refreshing natural acidity. Pisoni’s measured use of French oak fermentation vessels preserves the acidity in the wines and, in the case of this chardonnay, adds toasted hazelnut and caramel notes to the yellow stone fruit and citrus aromas and flavors. On the pinot noir side, the 2018 Top of Land Fort Ross-Seaview Pinot Noir ($80) is brisk and medium-bodied, with red raspberry, black plum fruit and hints of juniper, Christmas spices and forest floor.

Gary Farrell Vineyards & Winery

2019 Ritchie Vineyard Russian River Valley Chardonnay ($65)

There is a waiting list of winemakers eager to get their hands on chardonnay grapes from Kent Ritchie’s vineyard at the intersection of Eastside and Trenton-Healdsburg roads. Planted in 1972, it’s proved to be a magical spot, where Goldridge sandy loam and volcanic ash soils combine with the sought-after Old Wente clone to produce exceptional wines. Gary Farrell winemaker Theresa Heredia is among the fortunate, producing a wine from Ritchie’s vineyard with tension, zero fat and hints of flint, baked brioche, Meyer lemon and hazelnut. Of similar character are single-vineyard chardonnays from Olivet Lane and Westside Farms.

Lynmar Estate Winery

2018 Quail Hill Vineyard Russian River Valley Chardonnay ($63)

Like a handful of wineries among those on our “Amazing” list, Lynmar could have placed several wines, based on high quality across all its chardonnays and pinot noirs. I have a personal connection with the Quail Hill Chardonnay, made by Pete Soergel from a hilly block of vines on the home property in Sebastopol. I was a grape brix sampler for Merry Edwards before she started her eponymous winery nearby and spent several hours during the course of the 1990 growing season on Quail Hill, randomly plucking berries from the vines, crushing them in a baggie and checking their juice sugar levels with a refractometer, as they matured toward harvest. It was one of the most striking vineyards on my sampling route of 35 or so sites, though I couldn’t spend quality time there until I visited as a journalist. I have since sipped the florally aromatic, mouth-filling, energetic Quail Hill Chardonnay on several occasions and marveled, “How in the heck did I climb up that hill back then?”

Marine Layer Wines

2019 Aries Sonoma Coast Chardonnay ($40)

After selling the Banshee Wines brand to Foley Family Wines, Baron Ziegler and winemaker Rob Fischer created Marine Layer, tipping a cap to the famous fog that creeps inland from the Pacific Ocean and creates a cool growing climate for growing chardonnay and pinot noir along the Sonoma Coast. For Aries, Fischer blended wine lots from the Heintz, Durell, Gap’s Crown and Bohemian vineyards, resulting in a sleek, tightly wound, citrus-driven chardonnay that is remarkably fresh from start to finish.

Pellegrini Wine Co.

2018 Olivet Lane Vineyard Russian River Valley Chardonnay ($50)

A fourth generation member of the Pellegrini family, Alexia, manages the property on West Olivet Road in western Santa Rosa. It was planted some 40 years ago to chardonnay, and pinot noir has become the focus variety over time. Yet this wine represents textbook Russian River Valley chardonnay, with luscious green apple, pear, lemon and tropical fruit, medium-full body, spicy oak notes and mouthwatering acidity. The 2018 Olivet Lane Pinot Noir ($65) is elegant and lithe, with pretty red fruit. There’s also a terrific 2019 Alexander Valley Zinfandel ($35) under the Pellegrini label.

Sangiacomo Family Wines

2020 Sangiocomo Vineyrds Sonoma Coast Chardonnay ($58)

The Sangiacomos have farmed wine grapes in Carneros and the Sonoma Coast since 1969. Only in 2016 did they begin to produce their own commercial wine, with James MacPhail. There are single-vineyard and single-block Sangiacomo wines, though this blend strikes a perfect balance, with fruit from Carneros and the Petaluma Gap melding beautifully: richness from the warmer Green Acres Vineyard in Carneros and steely structure from the cool, wind-whipped Roberts Road Vineyard in the Petaluma Gap (labeled as Sonoma Coast). The 2021 Sangiacomo Vineyards Sonoma Coast Vin Gris of Pinot Noir ($30) is also a knockout, refreshing, with juicy raspberry and strawberry flavors and a hit of citrus.

Small Vines Chardonnay Top 100 Wines of 2022 November 28, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Small Vines

2017 TBH Vineyard Sonoma Coast Chardonnay ($72)

TBH stands for The Barlow Homestead, where Paul and Kathryn Sloan live and grow chardonnay and pinot noir on a windy, cool ridge near Sebastopol. The vines are organically farmed by Paul, who studied vineyards in Burgundy, France, and determined that high-density planting and organic methods produced superior grape and therefore, superior wines. Yields are low — a financial drawback — yet the close spacing makes for intense fruit and shields the clusters from damaging sunlight in summer through fall. Paul operated his own vineyard management company and made Small Vines’ first commercial wine in 2005. The portfolio includes 2018 Sonoma Coast Chardonnay ($55), 2018 Russian River Valley Estate Cuvee Pinot Noir ($65) and 2017 TBH Vineyard Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir ($89). All are wines of finesse and vibrancy.

Stonestreet Estate Vineyards

2018 Alexander Valley Chardonnay ($45)

Stonestreet, a brand relative in the Jackson Family Wines fold, produces prodigious, ageworthy $100 chardonnays and cabernet sauvignons from 5,500-acre Alexander Mountain Estate. Smartly, Stonestreet also makes outstanding wines at more affordable prices, blends of various wine lots from the estate, like this chardonnay. You can pay more and get less, as this wine strikes a balance of richness with vibrancy, with grilled pineapple, peach and baked apple decadence supported by citrus notes, oak spice and palate-cleansing acidity.

Suara Wine Co.

2020 Seapig Sonoma Coast Chardonnay ($32)

Drew Damskey, a rapidly rising consulting winemaker for several Sonoma County brands and partner in his family’s Palmeri Wines, also has a stake in Seapig, with Sebastian Lane. The story goes that Nordic explorers called the animals they saw on their ocean journeys “seapigs,” which were most likely walruses. In actuality, a sea pig is an ocean-floor-dwelling sea cucumber that searches for dead things to eat. Even though the creature on the label sure looks like a sea cuke, let’s go with the Norse legend, because this chardonnay is crisp and elegant — dare I say Chablis-like? — with great tension and minerality, the polar opposite of muddy.

Three Sticks Wines

2020 Gap's Crown Vineyard Petaluma Gap Chardonnay ($60)

Three Sticks proprietor Bill Price also owns Gap’s Crown in the chilly, windy Petaluma Gap and sells grapes to other wineries. He keeps enough fruit for his winemaker, Ryan Pritchard, to produce this striking wine, one that sparked my “Oh my god, good” response on first taste. It’s pure, precise, minerally and layered, and has a forever finish. When a wine is this cohesive and balanced, aroma and flavor descriptors seem unnecessary, but for those who insist, there’s yellow stone fruit, Meyer lemon, marzipan, sea salt, barrel spice, etc., etc. Just drink it and savor the experience.

