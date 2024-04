The 2024 North Coast Wine Challenge included more than 1,000 wines from Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Lake, Mendocino and parts of Solano counties.

Here are the top winners:

Double Golds

Sparkling

Scharffenberger Cellars: 2019 Blanc de Blancs, Mendocino County, 98 points, $40

The.Grenachista: 2023 Grenache Noir Pet-Nat, Dry Creek Valley, 95 points, $32

Sauvignon Blanc

Dry Creek Vineyard: 2023 Sauvignon Blanc, Dry Creek Valley, 98 points, $25

Pennyroyal Farm: 2023 Sauvignon Blanc, Anderson Valley, 98 points, $28

Russian River Vineyards: 2023 Dutton Ranch Shop Block Sauvignon Blanc, Russian River Valley, 97 points, $35

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards: 2023 Sauvignon Blanc, Sonoma County, 97 points, $17

Halleck Vineyard: 2023 Little Sister Sauvignon Blanc, North Coast, 96 points, $44

Husch Vineyards: 2023 Sauvignon Blanc, Mendocino, 96 points, $18

Pech Merle Winery: 2022 Sauvignon Blanc, Russian River Valley, 96 points, $27

Taft Street: 2023 Sauvignon Blanc, Russian River Valley, 96 points, $25

J. Rickards Winery: 2023 Croft Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc, Alexander Valley, 95 points, $30

Merriam Vineyards: 2022 Eastside Estate Sauvignon Blanc, Russian River Valley, 95 points, $42

Riesling

Furthermore Wines: 2022 Riesling, Sonoma Coast, 97 points, $35

Chardonnay

Buena Vista Winery: Chateau Buena Vista, 2021 Chardonnay, Carneros, 98 points, $35

Navarro Vineyards: 2022 Chardonnay, Mendocino, 98 points $25

Anaba Wines: 2021 Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, 97 points, $44

Bowman Cellars: 2021 Chardonnay Russian River Valley, 97 points, $36

Davis Family Vineyards: 2021 Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, 97 points, $40

Jaxon Keys: 2020 Barrel Fermented Chardonnay, Mendocino, 97 points, $30

Knuttel Family: 2022 Kate’s Pas de Deux Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, 97 points, $25

Larson Family Winery: 2022 Estate Chardonnay, Carneros, 97 points, $45

Ledson Winery & Vineyards: 2021 Baldocchi Estate Vineyard Reserve Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, 97 points, $68

Pennyroyal Farm: 2022 Hammer Olsen Vineyard Chardonnay, Anderson Valley, 97 points, $35

Ferrari-Carano: 2022 Chardonnay, Sonoma County, 96 points, $25

Rodney Strong Vineyards: 2021 Chardonnay, Chalk Hill, 96 points, $30

LVE: 2022 Chardonnay, Carneros, 95 points, $55

Square Peg: 2022 Estate Chardonnay, Green Valley of Russian River Valley, 95 points, $60

Other White Varietals

Portalupi: 2023 Las Brisas Vineyard Vermentino, Carneros (Sonoma), 98 points, $38

Ra Ra Wine Co.: 2023 Melon de Bourgogne, Alexander Valley, 98 points, $26

Brooks Note Wines: 2023 Pinot Blanc, Mendocino, 97 points, $32

Meadowcroft Wines: 2022 Rivino Vineyard Pinot Blanc, Mendocino County, 96 points, $32

Navarro Vineyards: 2023 Pinot Blanc, Anderson Valley, 95 points, $21

Other White Blends

Pennyroyal Farm: 2023 PinoTrio, Anderson Valley, 99 points, $33

Dry Creek Vineyard: 2022 The Mariness, Dry Creek Valley, 97 points, $38

Rosé

Imagery Estate Winery: 2023 Aleatico Rosé, Sonoma Valley, 98 points, $35

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards: 2023 Artisan Collection Rosé, Sonoma County, 97 points, $30

The.Grenachista: 2023 Grenache Rosé, Sonoma Valley, 96 points, $28

Sassoferrato: 2023 Rosé of Sangiovese, Mendocino County, 96 points, $29

Draxton: 2023 Rosé, North Coast, 95 points, $20

Pinot noir

Bottle Barn Barn Raiser: 2021 Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, 99 points ($20)

Bucher Wines: 2021 Pommard Clone Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, 98 points, $65

Matrix Winery: 2021 Estate Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, 98 points, $56

McCarter Cellars: 2022 Forchini Vineyards Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, 98 points, $49

Perri Jaye Vineyards: 2021 Estate Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, 98 points, $68

Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards: 2021 Les Plus Haut Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, 98 points, $70

Bucher Wines 2021: Three Sixty Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, 97 points, $65

Matrix Winery: 2021 Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, 97 points, $56

Papapietro Perry Winery: 2021 Leras Family Vineyards Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, 97 points, $66

Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards: 2021 Vine Hill Vineyard Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, 97 points, $50

Thirty-Seven Wines: 2022 Pinot Noir, Petaluma Gap, 97 points, $36

Woodenhead: 2019 Buena Tierra E Block Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, 97 points, $70

Enkidu: 2022 Peters Vineyard Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, 96 points, $50

Greenwood Ridge Vineyards: 2022 Islands in the Clouds Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley, 96 points, $50

Matrix Winery: 2021 Shiloh Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, 96 points, $56

Pennyroyal Farm: 2021 Eye of the Needle Vineyard Reserve Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley, 96 points, $59

Ron Rubin: 2021 Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, 96 points, $25