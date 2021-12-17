22 to watch in 2022: Ballet director Victor Temple

Name: Victor Temple

Title or position: Dance teacher and executive director of New World Ballet of Santa Rosa

On the job since: 2005

Age: 51

Hometown: Born in Republic, Alabama, and raised in Chicago. He has lived in Sonoma County since 2013

Why Temple is someone to watch:

After an impoverished early childhood in the South (“I don’t think I had a pair of shoes until I was 5,” Temple said), he and his family moved to Chicago when he was 8. Eventually, Temple studied classical ballet at the Chicago City Ballet School and later was accepted into the elite Dance Theatre of Harlem School in New York City. He danced with that ballet company from 1992 to 1996, then spent four years in China, teaching, dancing and creating award-winning choreography. It was in California, while performing with the Oakland Ballet for five years, that Temple launched his mission of community outreach by reuniting kids with their parents. When Nadine Cole, founder of the New World Youth Ballet in Arcata, invited Temple to take over the company in 2005, he leaped at the opportunity. He moved the company to Santa Rosa in 2013 and continued to teach and perform at schools, senior centers and nonprofits such as Kid Street Theater. The New World Ballet provides ballet instruction to a diverse group of students of all ages and incorporates global dance styles from hip-hop to West African dance.

What others are saying about Victor Temple:

“I was drawn to the fact that there were multicultural people in Victor’s studio. I’m half Thai, and my daughter is half Hispanic. Victor really took me under his wing, and he incorporated me into the company. It’s just a beautiful confluence of kids and adults, contemporary and hip-hop. I love how his artistry speaks to everyone, because he doesn’t do just classical ballet.” — Tiffany Jimenez, a nurse and COO of the Petaluma Health Center and principal dancer with New World ballet. Her daughter, Trinity, 11, practices ballet with New World Dance.

What Temple says about 2022:

“We’re looking for a new home so that we can expand and accommodate more artists and more students. We want to make dance accessible to everyone, and we want to really do positive works for the community and have more community-based programs. The International Dance Festival (in September) was sold out and very successful. We would like to do that again, twice a year, in the summer and the winter, and to do performances in the spring and the fall. Right now we’re coming back from COVID, and everyone has been off for two years. This spring, we’ll be coming out with new works and new collaborations with world-class dancers and choreographers. If I can teach kids to be better people, with all the self-discipline that is required for classical ballet, then we’re taking a positive step in making the world a better place.”