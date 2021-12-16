22 to watch in 2022: Celebrity chef Guy Fieri

Name: Guy Fieri

Title or position: Chef, restaurateur, author, TV host, philanthropist

On the job since: 2016

Age: 53

Hometown: Grew up in Ferndale, CA; lives in Santa Rosa

Why Fieri is someone to watch:

The origin story of one of the world's most recognized chefs is well known -- starting a pretzel cart business at age 10, starting his own restaurants and his meteoric rise to fame after winning The Next Food Network Star in 2006. After winning the competition, he launched “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” which has run for 34 seasons. He has appeared in more than a dozen Food Network shows, also launched the culinary competition “Tournament of Champions” and the game show “Guy’s Grocery Games.” With his signature spiked hair, backwards sunglasses and devil-may-care wardrobe choices, he's been an easy target for mockery. But news of an $80 million contract with the Food Network last May is shutting up even the harshest of critics. A well-known philanthropist, Fieri raised more than $20 million for restaurant workers during the pandemic, but usually keeps his giving under wraps. He's got a big year ahead with new television shows, restaurants, and generally taking on the world one side of Donkey Sauce at a time.

What others say about Fieri:

“There's no bigger champion in Sonoma County than Guy Fieri. He not only brings people together to feed our communities in times of need, but he continues to lift up all those working as first responders and those of us in hospitality and beyond. He really goes out of his way to serve those of us who serve. I'm not sure the Guy ever sleeps. While some don't get to see the love he spreads day to day here in our county, and the tireless work he does to make the food industry better, you can get a taste of his generosity by watching the many shows he hosts on Food Network. He's a real champion of the people! Truly one to watch." — Chef Crista Luedtke, Geyserville restaurateur and television personality

What Fieri says about 2022:

"I'm excited for some consistency and the world getting back to normal. Our (restaurant) industry has been knee-jerked so hard and its cost us so many great restaurants and so many people. Restaurants are a people industry. We need to get back to a balance. In 2022, I'm personally excited about my son Ryder being a junior in High School and his basket ball, and my son Hunter's new projects (the elder Fieri son, 24, is interested in pursuing a media career and has appeared on several of Guy's shows). We're also opening a bunch of new Chicken Guy! restaurants and have a new show called "Guy's Chance of a Lifetime" (premiering in January, the reality-competition show challenges candidates to prove they can run a Chicken Guy! restaurant franchise, with the winner getting their own location.)