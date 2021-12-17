22 to watch in 2022: Darin Beltran, chairman of the Koi Nation

Name: Darin Beltran

Title: Chairman of Koi Nation

On the job: For more than a decade

Age: 55

Hometown: Santa Rosa, including being a Cardinal Newman High School graduate

Why Beltran is someone to watch:

As chairman of Koi Nation, Darin Beltran announced in September he will be leading the 90-member tribe in what is anticipated to be a multi-year quest to build a $600 million casino-resort on the outskirts of Windsor.

The announcement came after a three-decade quest to re-establish their tribal lands in Sonoma County. Beltran acknowledges opposition to the project, but is betting the project’s success will be an economic boon for the community and the tribe.

What others are saying about Beltran:

“Darin was a very active community member. His community and Native American culture are big concerns of his. He is very active in both. He worked very well with the district attorney’s office in regards to all issues with Native Americans.” Don Anderson, who was district attorney for Lake County from 2011-19, had regular interactions with Beltran and the Koi Nation in that time period because the band of Pomo Indians had a rancheria in that county

What Beltran says about 2022:

“I hope our project will encourage more people to acknowledge the injustices committed against Native Americans and begin a long overdue healing process. That is why I think, more than just me as an individual, that all of our tribal leadership team and our tribal members are worth watching in 2022. The opportunity in 2022 for the Koi Nation and Sonoma County will be to develop this project for the benefit of all people in this region and create new opportunities for our tribe members and to grow the Sonoma destination and brand to an even greater audience.

“We understand some individuals oppose gaming of any sort, but we believe when those folks learn of the overwhelming benefits of an environmentally-designed resort and casino, jobs, new entertainment venues and the benefits of a world-class facility, we will win them over.”