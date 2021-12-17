22 to watch in 2022: Fathia Wines owner Pedro Rodriguez

Name: Pedro Rodriguez

Title or position: Owner/winemaker of Fathia Wines

On the job since: 2019

Age: 36

Hometown: Born in Michoacán, Mexico, and now making wine in Sonoma Valley

Why Rodriguez is someone to watch:

As a first-generation Mexican American winemaker, Rodriguez is at the forefront of efforts to diversify the leadership and upend the power dynamics that have defined the wine industry for decades. The youngest of six, Rodriguez arrived in Napa as a child and later worked in the vineyards with his father and local wine cellars with his older brothers. Rodriguez bought his own small label in 2019 and is now gaining attention for a finely tuned lineup of natural wines.. During the pandemic, Rodriguez grew from producing 350 cases a year to 500, and in the new year, he plans to leave his tiny Kenwood tasting room for a larger space just down the road in Glen Ellen, with vineyard views. His 2021 Sauvignon Blanc and rosé of Pinot Noir will be released in the spring, followed by his 2020 Pinot Noir.

What others are saying about Rodriguez:

“Pedro’s a very serious guy when he comes to the winemaking. He goes the extra distance and is very committed. I’ve seen a lot of young brands get a little carried away, and they make more wine than they really should. Pedro’s approach has been very conservative, which I applaud. I’ve tasted several of the wines and really liked them; the quality is very good.” — James Hall, founder and winemaker, Patz & Hall

What Rodriguez says about 2022:

“I’m very excited for the 2020 Pinot. I’d say that’s our little jewel, the one I’m excited to craft. And I’m looking forward to extending our product to people who haven’t heard of us, to get us into more restaurants in San Francisco, the South Bay, maybe a few in Los Angeles … and continue to bring pride to my family. Not too long ago, I had a tasting at the Napa General Store, and one of my older brothers came in and grabbed my bottle off the shelf. He knows the label, but he still just turned the bottle around to see my name on the back — it was so surreal. And he was, like, ‘Wow, this is awesome.’”