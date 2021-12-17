22 to watch in 2022: Hip-hop artist Kayatta

Name: Kayatta Patton

Age: 44

Title or position: Artist

On the job since: 2001

Hometown: Born in Oakland and lived in Sonoma County from 2013 until August, when she moved to Berkeley

Why Kayatta is someone to watch:

Since 2013, Kayatta has captivated Sonoma County audiences with her socially conscious lyrics and driving beats. In the summer of 2022, she wants to re-launch “The Precipice,” a monthly hip-hop event she spearheaded featuring local artists of marginalized communities, which has been on hold since March 2020. Kayatta released her album “Beautiful and Messy,” about being a queer Black woman, on Juneteenth last year and is now at work on a new album, celebrating “Black joy,” which she plans to launch in the spring.

What others are saying about Kayatta:

“She’s an inspiration for a lot of us. She’s like a prophet. She talks about politics through storytelling and music and stays current without being boring. She makes these uncomfortable topics digestible and has important conversations you wouldn’t normally have.” — Erica Ambrin, a local singer who has collaborated with Kayatta for the last 10 years

What Kayatta says about 2022:

“I’m excited but also nervous for this new album. I want to create something better than the last. And I’m ready to get back on stage. ... Being on stage is where the magic happens — looking out and seeing people singing your songs and connecting with the lyrics. I’m excited to share what I’ve been working on. I hope to continue creating that supportive space for our queer communities and for people of color. I want to recreate what it means to be a queer Black artist.”