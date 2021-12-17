22 to watch in 2022: Juan Hernandez of Creser Capital

Name: Juan Hernandez

Title or position: Creser Capital CEO and co-founder

On the job since: April 2021

Age: 46

Hometown: East Los Angeles and has lived in Santa Rosa since 2007

Why Hernandez is someone to watch:

Hernandez is carrying out his vision of expanding the microloan program he started at the Sonoma Valley nonprofit La Luz Center in 2016 to the broader Sonoma County community, particularly Latino small business owners who may not qualify for loans through traditional lending institutions. So far, the nonprofit he cofounded to carry out the microloan program, Creser Capital, has raised $1 million and has lent out almost $400,000 to the community, Hernandez said. Those loans are paired with step-by-step, culturally responsive education about the borrowing process, something Hernandez says is not part of the typical lending process in Sonoma County.

What others are saying about Hernandez:

“There are two paths to wealth-building in America. One is through home ownership and the second is through small business ownership. In Sonoma County, where our cost of living is so high, home ownership is inaccessible for tens of thousands of individuals and families … That means to build wealth in Sonoma County, a more accessible path is small business ownership, entrepreneurship and investing in one’s own self employment and the employment of others who are contributing and to and raising their families here. Creser Capital funding is making the capitalizing of (Black, Indigenous and people of color)-owned, and especially Latino-owned, small businesses, who typically do not qualify for traditional loans at banks, more widely available.” — Lisa Carreño, United Way of the Wine Country CEO and president.

What Hernandez says about 2022:

“We’re coming out of the pandemic, so all indications say that we should be coming back to normal within the next year or two. We want to be part of that effort. We’re attempting to change people’s quality of life by eliminating the access to capital barrier among Latino small businesses. It’s not an easy goal because you’re dealing with people who are debt averse and need a lot of mentoring and education development … getting them to use the education bit is challenging. They’re working, they need the capital but there needs to be some education on how the system works.”