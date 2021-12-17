22 to watch in 2022: Baseball player Spencer Torkelson

Name: Spencer Torkelson

Title or position: Professional baseball player

On the job since: 2020

Age: 22

Hometown: Petaluma

Why Torkelson is someone to watch:

The former Casa Grande standout was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft and quickly ascended the minor league ranks his first year a pro. He started the year at the High-A level and ended in Triple-A, one step away from the Big Leagues. He’ll enter the 2022 season as the top-ranked player in Detroit’s farm system and as a top-five prospect in all of professional baseball. Most reports indicate that it’s only a matter of time before he makes his MLB debut.

What others are saying about Spencer Torkelson:

“The guy has one goal: He wants to play Major League baseball and he’s not letting anything get in the way, but he’s also enjoying the moment. People get so caught up in the pressure of being No. 1, but he knows there’s going to be valleys and peaks, and you just gotta work through all of it, and he has.” — Paul Maytorena, former Casa Grande High School baseball coach.

What Torkelson says about 2022:

"I’m just really trying to take it all in, enjoy it. There’s no doubt that thoughts creep into your mind about making your MLB Debut, but I think the biggest thing for me is just staying ready, getting better in the offseason at every aspect of the game, just so when my name is called, I’m ready, and I’m ready to win, because that’s what it’s all about in the Big Leagues. They don’t care who you are, what your name is, what you look like – if you can help the team win, they’re going to put you in the lineup.”