22 to watch in 2022: Public health leader Naomi Fuchs

Name: Naomi Fuchs

Title or position: CEO of Santa Rosa Community Health

On the job for: 21 years

Age: 64

Hometown: Weston, Massachusetts, but living in Sonoma County since 1972

Why Fuchs is someone to watch:

Santa Rosa Community Health provides medical, mental health, prenatal and obstetric care and dental services to 40,000 patients in the greater Santa Rosa area. Over the course of the pandemic, Fuchs has lead the organization through transitions including the shift of 70% of visits to telehealth, setting up community testing sites and partnering with Sonoma County Department of Health Services and the Sonoma County Medical Association to set up mass vaccine sites at the at fairgrounds and Roseland Library.

Fuchs, a firm believer in health care as a fundamental human right, starts her workday at 7:30 a.m. to check in with key staff before the start of many, many Zoom meetings – seven to 10 a day – regarding ongoing initiatives, including planning the organization’s new PACE initiative, short for Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly. Elderly patients with complex medical conditions will be able to access daily activities, transportation, meals, medical and dental care, and social work support.

What others are saying about Fuchs:

“She is a well-respected and recognized leader for community health – having served as a voice at the local, state, and federal level and past board president for the California Primary Care Association. She brings her voice and voice of community health center patients to the table, to legislators, and the many other places that help improve the health status of our community. Despite the loss of their flagship clinical site in the 2017 wildfires, they quickly rebuilt and reopened their doors under Naomi’s leadership, and helped continue access to care for those patients who were displaced by the national disaster. That’s no easy feat.”- Pedro Toledo, chief administrative officer at Petaluma Health Center, called Fuchs a “trailblazing public health leader.”

What Fuchs says about 2022:

“We are very excited to be seeing patients in person again! We will be expanding our behavioral health services, advancing our ability to use technology for patient care, and offering programs and services to meet the needs of older adult. In addition, we will be reopening our complimentary services programs including chiropractic and acupuncture care.”

