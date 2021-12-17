22 to watch in 2022: Roseland superintendent Héctor Rico

Name: Héctor Rico

Title or position: Roseland Public Schools District Superintendent

On the job since: May 2021

Age: 55

Hometown: Born in Chihuahua, Mexico and grew up in East Los Angeles. He’s lived in Santa Rosa since May.

Why Rico is someone to watch:

Héctor Rico is a bilingual and bicultural superintendent of the Roseland Public School District, where he oversees 2,900 students, primarily from Latino and low-income families, across six campuses. Rico stepped into the role amid the coronavirus pandemic and on the heels of a public reckoning over what students and alumni described as the negative treatment of people of color, LGBTQ students and members of other marginalized groups within the school district. Rico, who most recently worked as the director of diversity, equity and inclusion at a charter school in Santa Cruz, says he’s taking a “whole child” approach to his role, which focuses on the needs of students beyond academics. The hiring of a whole child education director, as well as the impending opening of a family resource center that would provide resources to the district’s students, are among the projects that he’s initiated since his arrival, Rico said.

What others are saying about Rico:

“His ability to talk about our philosophy and our successes and where we need work, he’s very good at that. I think people are really reassured that we’re going in a direction that they expect, that their kids are getting what they need. You think about this in a time of crisis on top of what our constituency already experiences with housing, job and food uncertainty, and now we have all this other stuff. He can be there to support the students, the teachers and the families.” — Janice Siebert, Roseland Public Schools Board president

What Rico says about 2022:

“In terms of challenges, it's a shortage of staff. And it’s not just here, it’s nationwide and in all industries. It’s unprecedented. So we’ve got principals who are regularly subbing in classes for teachers because we cannot get enough subs. That’s a challenge that we’re going to have to continue to investigate.”

