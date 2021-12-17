22 to watch in 2022: Sonoma Raceway’s Jill Gregory

Name: Jill Gregory

Title or position: Sonoma Raceway Executive Vice President & General Manager

On the job since: February 2021

Age: 54

Hometown: Born in Modesto, but living in Sonoma

Why Gregory is someone to watch in 2022:

Jill Gregory became Sonoma Raceway’s executive vice president and general manager during the the coronavirus pandemic. During her first year, she was tasked with hosting June’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 Nascar Cup Series race with a maximum attendance of about 15,000 — down from the usual 47,000 fans. Now entering her sophomore year at the helm, Gregory is expected to continue leading the 725-acre facility at Sears Point, where Nascar and National Hot Rod Association drags have historically taken place and provided boosts to the local economy. But instead of doing the exact same thing she did in 2021, she’s taking steps to bring racing fans back to the raceway even though the pandemic lingers. Steps include expanding the number of events per year and having more outdoor festivities or smaller races to expand the opportunities to visit the raceway.

What others are saying about Gregory:

“There really aren’t many singular entities that have a larger economic impact than the raceway ... I’ve had the chance to get to know her and really appreciate her vision and dedication to preserving what made Sonoma Raceway special in the past and work on creative ideas.” — Mark Bodenhamer, Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer.

What Gregory says about 2022:

“I feel like 2022 is a huge opportunity. One of the things we’re talking about here is Sonoma Raceway re-imagined. So we had to go through a lot of changes in ‘21. It was almost a transition year and 2022, I think we’re really bullish on because not only do we get to go back to kind of the size of crowd and the number of people and events that we have out here but we get to do it differently. We get to take what we learned through the pandemic and apply it and almost create a new business model. So I think that’s going to be the exciting part of 2022.”