22 to watch in 2022: Vintner Raghni Naidu
Name: Raghni Naidu
Title or position: Vintner of Naidu Wines
On the job since: 2018
Age: 39
Hometown: Punjab, India. She lived in Sonoma County on and off during 2020.
Why Naidu is someone to watch:
Indian immigrant Raghni Naidu did something pretty astonishing last year — she launched her boutique wine brand and, despite the obstacles of the pandemic, managed to make a profit. Today her label is on the wine list at Michelin-starred Single Thread restaurant, and Naidu Wines produces pinot noir, rosé, viognier and other varieties. It all began in 2018 when Naidu couldn’t resist buying a 9-acre property in Sebastopol with a 4-acre pinot noir vineyard and a guesthouse. She turned the guesthouse into a Wine Country getaway and hired Matt Duffy to be her winemaker, making wines at Vinify, a Santa Rosa custom-crush facility. Next year, Naidu’s goal is to develop the secluded property even more, with a tasting facility and bocce court to welcome wine lovers to enjoy her welcoming hospitality and the spectacular views over the vineyards.
What others are saying about Naidu:
“I admire her hard work, dedication and warmth in creating a space that brings the culture she grew up in to Sonoma County and blending that with her passion for wine. She’s the driving force behind her brand, and that passion is what brought her dream to fruition. ... She has a great eye. She looks at every detail. In an industry where to be a standout is really hard, she did a really great job with her first vintage.” — Rusty Rastello, executive wine director with SingleThread Farms in Healdsburg
What Naidu says about 2022:
“I’m looking forward to growing our recently launched wine club, increasing our production even further and adding a Tahoe property to our immersive experience, providing my wine club members another great venue to enjoy my wines.”
Peg Melnik
Wine, The Press Democrat
Northern California is cradled in vines; it’s Wine County at its best in America. My job is to help you make the most of this intriguing, agrarian patch of civilization by inviting you to partake in the wine culture – the events, the bottlings and the fun. This is a space to explore wine, what you care about or don’t know about yet.
