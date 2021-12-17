22 to watch in 2022: Windsor Councilwoman Rosa Reynoza

For more people to watch in 2022, go here .

Name: Rosa Reynoza

Title or position: Windsor council member; independent businesswoman, running her data-entry company from home

On the job since: May 2021

Age: 49

Hometown: Fortuna in Humboldt County, but living since age 6 in Sonoma County

Why Reynoza is someone to watch:

The quiet-spoken, no-nonsense councilwoman she is persistent. After attending town meetings and speaking her mind for years, she won a special election in May for a spot on the Town Council — her fourth try for a seat on the five-member panel. As Windsor’s newest elected official, she served as vice mayor in 2021 and is seen as a fresh voice in Windsor, which was staggered by the scandal surrounding Dominic Foppoli, who resigned as mayor in May.

Since her election Reynoza says she has been working behind the scenes to help constituents. They are very appreciative when she is available and helps them, she says. She enjoys a challenge and says she likes doing things “that take me out of my comfort zone.”

What others are saying about Reynoza:

“Rosa is a very committed individual in the Windsor community. She comes from delivering diapers to families in need to being on the Town Council. She’s board secretary of Latinos Unidos del Condado de Sonoma, where I am president, and I’m proud to have her on the board. As a councilwoman she has been contacting people at the grassroots level. She’s a very dynamic woman and she knows what’s important.” — Ezequiel Guzman, president of Latinos Unidos del Condado de Sonoma, a group that advocates for farmworkers

What Reynoza says about 2022:

In 2022 Reynoza says she plans to do even more community engagement through social media and meetings with constituents. She has committed herself to making the town and the council more transparent, pushing for improvements to Windsor’s website.

“People trust me to make the best decisions and to try to have an open mind,” she said. “I’m here to represent everybody. I believe everyone should be treated equally.”

The demographic she thinks needs the most support and representation right now is low-income residents — people “who are earning a decent wage and still are living paycheck to paycheck,” Reynoza said.

She is focused on looking for ways to reduce utility bills under the town’s control, such as water and trash pickup, to ease residents’ financial burdens. She has already set up a meeting with the water district to explore why costs have risen before she can try to address how to reduce them. She said she will push to get the most competitive rates for trash pickup when the contract for Sonoma County Resource Recovery comes up for renewal in 2027.