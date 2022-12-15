Name: Kara Groom

Title or position: Founder/Winemaker of her namesake brand, Kara Marie Wine

On the job since: Groom’s first vintage was in 2018.

Age: 30

Hometown: Healdsburg

Why is Kara Groom someone to watch:

Kara Groom is dauntless as a winemaker, leaping into the popular world of natural wine with her pét-nat enterprise. Pét-nat is an abbreviation for “pétillant naturel,” a French term that roughly translates to “naturally sparkling.” She makes a natural riesling sparkler and said “each year I try to push the envelope a little more towards natural and, dare I say, trendy.”

What others are saying about Groom:

Vintner Daryl Groom, eight-time winemaker of the year and the father of Kara Groom, said “She’s definitely someone to watch in the wine world in 2023. Kara is blazing her own trail and me, her family and her friends are hanging on for the ride. I think because she does not have a scientific background in wine having not gone the usual Davis, Cal Poly type route she doesn't have boundaries in her approach to wine making. So in a way anything goes. She is willing to try it. 2022 set the foundation with her confidence in quality with her core wines getting almost 100% gold in every wine show she entered. With that she is taking the next step in 2023 with some little fun new offerings, along with her core wines, that are all her idea. She is doing stuff I would never have thought of or done in my 40 year career.”

What Kara Groom says about making the list:

“My first feeling (after a couple of happy tears!) is of validation. This makes all the hard work worth it. I’ve learned along the way there is a lot of blood, sweat, and tears that go into a small wine brand and its moments like these that make it all so sweet. The next feeling is of excitement. I’m so excited to spread the word about my brand and share the wine that I am so passionate about with new people. Exposure is so hard for small wine brands and I want people to know that I am here and I make great wine that they will have a great time drinking! And that’s what it's all about for me: good wines for good times. And of course, I feel so much gratitude. I am so thankful to all the people that have helped me along the way. I wouldn’t be here without their support and encouragement. This is perfect timing as 2023 is going to be the most exciting year yet for Kara Marie Wines! Big things are coming from branding changes to new and unique wines! I’ve been working hard brewing up not only wine but fun, new, and exciting ideas! While Kara Marie Wines will still be the parent company, I am breaking out my branding into two new tiers. Under the ‘Ra Ra Wine Co’ label is where customers will find the tried and true, longtime favorite wines of mine, including Rosé of Grenache, Dry Riesling, and Pinot Noir Nouveau. These will be the same great wines with some updated packaging. Under ‘Little Ra Ra Ferments’ customers will find all of my new, exciting, and definitely experimental wine! This is where I get to be creative and keep things fresh from year to year. You can expect to find fun and funky wines such as Pét Nats and co-ferments under this label! These will all be extremely limited production wines.”