29 wines that won the 2022 North Coast Wine Challenge sweepstakes

After the first day of the 2022 North Coast Wine Challenge, April 5, judges narrowed the field of more than 1,000 wines to just a handful — 29 wines. Then, on April 6, judges chose from among these “sweepstakes” winners for the top awards, including the Best White, Best Red and Best of the Best wines.

Portalupi Wine 2021 Vermentino, Mahoney Vineyard, Carneros, 99 points

Roth Estate 2019 Heritage Red Wine, Sonoma County, 99 points

Aratas Wine 2019 Veneration Red Blend, Napa Valley, 98 points

Gloria Ferrer 2012 Carneros Cuvée, Late Disgorged Sparkling Wine, Carneros, Sonoma County, 98 points

Gloria Ferrer NV Blanc de Noirs Rosé, Carneros, Sonoma County, 98 points

Imagery Estate 2019 Cabernet Franc, Sonoma County, 98 points

Muscardini Cellars 2019 Los Chamizal Vineyards Zinfandel, Sonoma Valley, Sonoma County, 98 points

Navarro Vineyards 2021 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley, Mendocino County, 98 points

Pope Valley Winery 2019 Merlot, Napa Valley, 98 points

Raymond Vineyards 2019 Generations Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 98 points

Reynoso Family Vineyards 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Alexander Valley, Sonoma County, 98 points

Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards 2019 Late Harvest Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, 98 points

VML 2019 Cresta Ridge Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, 98 points

Black Stallion Estate Winery 2018 Collector’s Edition Malbec, Napa Valley, 97 points

Davis Family Vineyards 2019 Cuvée Luke, Alder Springs Vineyard, Mendocino County, 97 points

Kobler Estate Winery 2019 Cuvée du Brouillard Syrah, Green Valley of Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, 97 points

Navarro Vineyards 2020 Premiere Reserve Chardonnay, Anderson Valley, Mendocino County, 97 points

Reynoso Family Vineyards 2019 Red Wine, Alexander Valley, Sonoma County, 97 points

Sassoferrato 2021 Rosé of Sangiovese, Mendocino County, 97 points

Balletto Vineyards 2021 Pinot Gris, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, 96 points

Denier-Handal Wines 2019 Don Angelo, North Coast, 96 points

Due Ruscelli 2018 Primitivo Tramanto, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, 96 points

Head High Wines 2021 Chardonnay, Sonoma County, 96 points

Mengler Family Wines 2018 Alegria Vineyards Sangiovese, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, 96 points

Orsi Vineyards 2018 Schioppettino, Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County, 96 points

Truett Hurst 2019 Petite Sirah, Rockpile, Sonoma County, 96 points

Barlow Vineyards 2019 Petit Verdot, Calistoga, Napa Valley, 95 points

The.Grenachista 2019 Mounts Vineyard Grenache Noir, Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County, 95 points

Husch Vineyards 2021 Gewürztraminer, Anderson Valley, Mendocino County, 93 points