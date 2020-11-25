300 fire agencies defended Sonoma, Napa counties during the Glass fire
Nearly 3,000 firefighters from nearly 300 agencies joined together to defend our communities in September and October from the Glass fire, which burned 67,484 acres while destroying 646 homes and 346 commercial structures. As we reflect on what we are grateful for today, let’s take a moment to remember the men and women who came to our aid as wildfire threatened Sonoma and Napa counties.
Alameda County Fire Department
Alameda County Operational Area
Alameda Fire Department
Alaska Division of Forestry Central Office
Albany Fire Department
Alhambra Fire Department
American Canyon Fire Protection District
Anaheim Fire and Rescue
Angels Camp Fire Department
Apple Valley Fire Protection District
Aptos La Selva Fire Protection District
Arcadia Fire Department
Barstow Fire Protection District
Benicia Fire Department
Berkeley Fire Department
Beverly Hills Fire Department
Big Bear Fire Authority
Bodega Bay Fire Protection District
Burbank Fire Department
Cal OES Sacramento Headquarters Dispatch
Cal Fire — Amador El Dorado Unit
Cal Fire — Butte Unit
Cal Fire — Fresno-Kings Unit
Cal Fire — Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit
Cal Fire — Humboldt-Del Norte Unit
Cal Fire — Lassen-Modoc Unit
Cal Fire — Mendocino Unit
Cal Fire — Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit
Cal Fire — Riverside Unit
Cal Fire — San Benito-Monterey Unit
Cal Fire — San Bernardino Unit
Cal Fire — San Diego Unit
Cal Fire — San Luis Obispo Unit
Cal Fire — San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit
Cal Fire — Santa Clara Unit
Cal Fire — Shasta-Trinity Unit
Cal Fire — Siskiyou Unit
Cal Fire — Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit
Cal Fire — Tehama-Glenn Unit
Cal Fire — Tulare Unit
California Conservation Corps
California Department of Parks and Recreation
California Highway Patrol
Calistoga Fire Department
Carlsbad Fire Department
Carpinteria Summerland Fire Protection District
Cathedral City Fire Department
Cazadero Community Services District
Central County Fire Department
Central Fire Protection District of Santa Cruz County
Central Marin Fire Authority
Chester Fire Protection District
Chino Valley Fire District
Chula Vista Fire Department
Cloverdale Fire Protection District
Coconino National Forest
Colorado Department of Public Safety Directors Office
Colton Fire Department
Columbia Fire Protection District
Colusa Fire Department
Contra Costa County Fire Protection District
Contra Costa County Operational Area
Corona Fire Department
Coronado Fire Department
Correctional Training Facility
Cosumnes Community Services District
Crockett Carquinez Fire Protection District
Culver City Fire Department
Cypress Fire Protection District
Diamond Springs El Dorado Fire Protection District
Downey Fire Department
Dry Creek Rancheria Fire Department
Dunnigan Fire Protection District
East Bay Regional Parks Fire Department
East Contra Costa Fire Protection District
East Fork Fire Protection District
Ebbetts Pass Fire District
El Cerrito Fire Department
El Dorado County Fire Protection District
El Dorado Hills Fire Department
Encinitas Fire and Marine Safety Department
Fairfield Fire Department
Fallen Leaf Fire Department
Fire and Rescue Division Headquarters
Fire and Rescue Division Region I
Fire and Rescue Division Region V
Five Cities Fire Authority
Folsom Fire Department
Foresthill Fire Protection District
Forestville Fire Protection District
Fort Ross Volunteer Fire Department
Fremont Fire Department
Fresno County Fire Protection District
Fresno Fire Department
Fullerton Fire Department
Garden Valley Fire Protection District
Geyserville Fire Protection District
Glendale Fire Department
Gold Ridge Fire Protection District
Grass Valley Interagency Emergency Command Center
Graton Fire Protection District
Hanford Fire Department
Hayward Fire Department
Headquarters Department of Forestry and Fire Protection
Healdsburg Fire Department
Hemet Fire Department
Hollister Fire Department
Howard Forest Emergency Command Center
Hughson Fire Protection District
Idyllwild Fire Protection District
Imperial Beach Fire Department
Jackson Fire Department
Kentfield Fire Protection District
Kenwood Fire Protection District
Kern County Fire Department
Kings County Fire Department
Klamath National Forest
La Verne Fire Department
Lakeside Fire Protection District
Lakeville Volunteer Fire Department
Lathrop Manteca Fire Protection District
Liberty Rural Fire Protection District
Livermore Pleasanton Fire Department
Lodi Fire Department
Long Beach Fire Department
Los Angeles County Fire Department
Los Angeles County Operational Area A
Los Angeles County Operational Area B
Los Angeles County Operational Area C
Los Angeles Fire Department
Malheur National Forest
Manteca Fire Department
Marin County Fire Department
Marin County Operational Area
Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: