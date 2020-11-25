300 fire agencies defended Sonoma, Napa counties during the Glass fire

Nearly 3,000 firefighters from nearly 300 agencies joined together to defend our communities in September and October from the Glass fire, which burned 67,484 acres while destroying 646 homes and 346 commercial structures. As we reflect on what we are grateful for today, let’s take a moment to remember the men and women who came to our aid as wildfire threatened Sonoma and Napa counties.

Alameda County Fire Department

Alameda County Operational Area

Alameda Fire Department

Alaska Division of Forestry Central Office

Albany Fire Department

Alhambra Fire Department

American Canyon Fire Protection District

Anaheim Fire and Rescue

Angels Camp Fire Department

Apple Valley Fire Protection District

Aptos La Selva Fire Protection District

Arcadia Fire Department

Barstow Fire Protection District

Benicia Fire Department

Berkeley Fire Department

Beverly Hills Fire Department

Big Bear Fire Authority

Bodega Bay Fire Protection District

Burbank Fire Department

Cal OES Sacramento Headquarters Dispatch

Cal Fire — Amador El Dorado Unit

Cal Fire — Butte Unit

Cal Fire — Fresno-Kings Unit

Cal Fire — Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit

Cal Fire — Humboldt-Del Norte Unit

Cal Fire — Lassen-Modoc Unit

Cal Fire — Mendocino Unit

Cal Fire — Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit

Cal Fire — Riverside Unit

Cal Fire — San Benito-Monterey Unit

Cal Fire — San Bernardino Unit

Cal Fire — San Diego Unit

Cal Fire — San Luis Obispo Unit

Cal Fire — San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit

Cal Fire — Santa Clara Unit

Cal Fire — Shasta-Trinity Unit

Cal Fire — Siskiyou Unit

Cal Fire — Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit

Cal Fire — Tehama-Glenn Unit

Cal Fire — Tulare Unit

California Conservation Corps

California Department of Parks and Recreation

California Highway Patrol

Calistoga Fire Department

Carlsbad Fire Department

Carpinteria Summerland Fire Protection District

Cathedral City Fire Department

Cazadero Community Services District

Central County Fire Department

Central Fire Protection District of Santa Cruz County

Central Marin Fire Authority

Chester Fire Protection District

Chino Valley Fire District

Chula Vista Fire Department

Cloverdale Fire Protection District

Coconino National Forest

Colorado Department of Public Safety Directors Office

Colton Fire Department

Columbia Fire Protection District

Colusa Fire Department

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District

Contra Costa County Operational Area

Corona Fire Department

Coronado Fire Department

Correctional Training Facility

Cosumnes Community Services District

Crockett Carquinez Fire Protection District

Culver City Fire Department

Cypress Fire Protection District

Diamond Springs El Dorado Fire Protection District

Downey Fire Department

Dry Creek Rancheria Fire Department

Dunnigan Fire Protection District

East Bay Regional Parks Fire Department

East Contra Costa Fire Protection District

East Fork Fire Protection District

Ebbetts Pass Fire District

El Cerrito Fire Department

El Dorado County Fire Protection District

El Dorado Hills Fire Department

Encinitas Fire and Marine Safety Department

Fairfield Fire Department

Fallen Leaf Fire Department

Fire and Rescue Division Headquarters

Fire and Rescue Division Region I

Fire and Rescue Division Region V

Five Cities Fire Authority

Folsom Fire Department

Foresthill Fire Protection District

Forestville Fire Protection District

Fort Ross Volunteer Fire Department

Fremont Fire Department

Fresno County Fire Protection District

Fresno Fire Department

Fullerton Fire Department

Garden Valley Fire Protection District

Geyserville Fire Protection District

Glendale Fire Department

Gold Ridge Fire Protection District

Grass Valley Interagency Emergency Command Center

Graton Fire Protection District

Hanford Fire Department

Hayward Fire Department

Headquarters Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

Healdsburg Fire Department

Hemet Fire Department

Hollister Fire Department

Howard Forest Emergency Command Center

Hughson Fire Protection District

Idyllwild Fire Protection District

Imperial Beach Fire Department

Jackson Fire Department

Kentfield Fire Protection District

Kenwood Fire Protection District

Kern County Fire Department

Kings County Fire Department

Klamath National Forest

La Verne Fire Department

Lakeside Fire Protection District

Lakeville Volunteer Fire Department

Lathrop Manteca Fire Protection District

Liberty Rural Fire Protection District

Livermore Pleasanton Fire Department

Lodi Fire Department

Long Beach Fire Department

Los Angeles County Fire Department

Los Angeles County Operational Area A

Los Angeles County Operational Area B

Los Angeles County Operational Area C

Los Angeles Fire Department

Malheur National Forest

Manteca Fire Department

Marin County Fire Department

Marin County Operational Area

Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton