300 fire agencies defended Sonoma, Napa counties during the Glass fire

TED APPEL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 25, 2020, 8:46AM
Updated 5 hours ago

Nearly 3,000 firefighters from nearly 300 agencies joined together to defend our communities in September and October from the Glass fire, which burned 67,484 acres while destroying 646 homes and 346 commercial structures. As we reflect on what we are grateful for today, let’s take a moment to remember the men and women who came to our aid as wildfire threatened Sonoma and Napa counties.

Alameda County Fire Department

Alameda County Operational Area

Alameda Fire Department

Alaska Division of Forestry Central Office

Albany Fire Department

Alhambra Fire Department

American Canyon Fire Protection District

Anaheim Fire and Rescue

Angels Camp Fire Department

Apple Valley Fire Protection District

Aptos La Selva Fire Protection District

Arcadia Fire Department

Barstow Fire Protection District

Benicia Fire Department

Berkeley Fire Department

Beverly Hills Fire Department

Big Bear Fire Authority

Bodega Bay Fire Protection District

Burbank Fire Department

Cal OES Sacramento Headquarters Dispatch

Cal Fire — Amador El Dorado Unit

Cal Fire — Butte Unit

Cal Fire — Fresno-Kings Unit

Cal Fire — Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit

Cal Fire — Humboldt-Del Norte Unit

Cal Fire — Lassen-Modoc Unit

Cal Fire — Mendocino Unit

Cal Fire — Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit

Cal Fire — Riverside Unit

Cal Fire — San Benito-Monterey Unit

Cal Fire — San Bernardino Unit

Cal Fire — San Diego Unit

Cal Fire — San Luis Obispo Unit

Cal Fire — San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit

Cal Fire — Santa Clara Unit

Cal Fire — Shasta-Trinity Unit

Cal Fire — Siskiyou Unit

Cal Fire — Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit

Cal Fire — Tehama-Glenn Unit

Cal Fire — Tulare Unit

California Conservation Corps

California Department of Parks and Recreation

California Highway Patrol

Calistoga Fire Department

Carlsbad Fire Department

Carpinteria Summerland Fire Protection District

Cathedral City Fire Department

Cazadero Community Services District

Central County Fire Department

Central Fire Protection District of Santa Cruz County

Central Marin Fire Authority

Chester Fire Protection District

Chino Valley Fire District

Chula Vista Fire Department

Cloverdale Fire Protection District

Coconino National Forest

Colorado Department of Public Safety Directors Office

Colton Fire Department

Columbia Fire Protection District

Colusa Fire Department

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District

Contra Costa County Operational Area

Corona Fire Department

Coronado Fire Department

Correctional Training Facility

Cosumnes Community Services District

Crockett Carquinez Fire Protection District

Culver City Fire Department

Cypress Fire Protection District

Diamond Springs El Dorado Fire Protection District

Downey Fire Department

Dry Creek Rancheria Fire Department

Dunnigan Fire Protection District

East Bay Regional Parks Fire Department

East Contra Costa Fire Protection District

East Fork Fire Protection District

Ebbetts Pass Fire District

El Cerrito Fire Department

El Dorado County Fire Protection District

El Dorado Hills Fire Department

Encinitas Fire and Marine Safety Department

Fairfield Fire Department

Fallen Leaf Fire Department

Fire and Rescue Division Headquarters

Fire and Rescue Division Region I

Fire and Rescue Division Region V

Five Cities Fire Authority

Folsom Fire Department

Foresthill Fire Protection District

Forestville Fire Protection District

Fort Ross Volunteer Fire Department

Fremont Fire Department

Fresno County Fire Protection District

Fresno Fire Department

Fullerton Fire Department

Garden Valley Fire Protection District

Geyserville Fire Protection District

Glendale Fire Department

Gold Ridge Fire Protection District

Grass Valley Interagency Emergency Command Center

Graton Fire Protection District

Hanford Fire Department

Hayward Fire Department

Headquarters Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

Healdsburg Fire Department

Hemet Fire Department

Hollister Fire Department

Howard Forest Emergency Command Center

Hughson Fire Protection District

Idyllwild Fire Protection District

Imperial Beach Fire Department

Jackson Fire Department

Kentfield Fire Protection District

Kenwood Fire Protection District

Kern County Fire Department

Kings County Fire Department

Klamath National Forest

La Verne Fire Department

Lakeside Fire Protection District

Lakeville Volunteer Fire Department

Lathrop Manteca Fire Protection District

Liberty Rural Fire Protection District

Livermore Pleasanton Fire Department

Lodi Fire Department

Long Beach Fire Department

Los Angeles County Fire Department

Los Angeles County Operational Area A

Los Angeles County Operational Area B

Los Angeles County Operational Area C

Los Angeles Fire Department

Malheur National Forest

Manteca Fire Department

Marin County Fire Department

Marin County Operational Area

Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

Marysville Fire Department

Maxwell Fire Protection District

McCloud Fire Department

Medford District Office

Mendocino County Operational Area

Menlo Park Fire Protection District

Mi Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Protection District

Milpitas Fire Department

Modesto Fire Department

Monrovia Fire Department

Monte Rio Fire Protection District

Monte Vista Interagency Emergency Command Center

Montecito Fire Protection District

Monterey County Operational Area

Monterey County Regional Fire District

Monterey Fire Department

Monterey Park Fire Department

Moraga Orinda Fire Protection District

Morro Bay Fire Department

Mountain View Fire Department

Mule Creek State Prison Fire Department

Murphys Fire Protection District

Napa County Fire Department

Napa County Operational Area

Napa Fire Department

National City Fire Department

National Interagency Coordination Center

National Interagency Fire Center Forest Service

National Interagency Incident Communications Division

Newcastle Fire Protection District

Newport Beach Fire and Medical Department

North Bay Fire Protection District

North County Fire Authority

North County Fire Protection District

Northern Region Administration

Northern Regional Office

Northern Sonoma Coast Fire Protection District

Northern Sonoma County Fire Protection District

Novato Fire Protection District

Oakland Fire Department

Occidental Community Services District

Oceanside Fire Department

Olympic Regional Office

Ontario Fire Department

Orange County Fire Authority

Orange County Fire Authority Emergency Command Center

Oregon Department of Forestry Salem Headquarters Oxnard Fire Department

Pacific Northwest Regional Office

Pacific Southwest Regional Office

Palo Alto Fire Department

Pasadena Fire Department

Paso Robles Fire Department

Patterson Fire Department

Payette National Forest

Penryn Fire Protection District

Petaluma Fire Department

Piedmont Fire Department

Pioneer Fire Protection District

Placer County Operational Area

Plumas Eureka Fire Department

Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District

Rancho Cucamonga Fire Protection District

Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District

Redlands Fire Department

Redwood City Fire Department

Reno Fire Department

Richmond Fire Department

Rincon Reservation Fire Department

Rio Vista Fire Department

Riverside County Operational Area

Riverside Fire Department

Rocklin Fire Department

Rocky Mountain Regional Office

Rodeo Hercules Fire Protection District

Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest

Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety

Roseville Fire Department

Ross Valley Fire Department

Russian River Fire Protection District

Sacramento Fire Department

Sacramento Headquarters Command Center

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department

Sacramento Regional Fire EMS Communication Center

Saint Helena Fire Department

Salinas Fire Department

San Bernardino County Fire Department

San Bernardino County Operational Area

San Bruno Fire Department

San Diego County Operational Area

San Diego Fire Rescue Department

San Francisco City County Operational Area

San Francisco Fire Department

San Gabriel Fire Department

San Joaquin County Operational Area

San Jose Fire Department

San Luis Obispo City Fire Department

San Luis Obispo Emergency Command Center

San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department

San Mateo County Operational Area

San Rafael Fire Department

San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District

Santa Barbara City Fire Department

Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Santa Clara County Fire Department

Santa Clara County Operational Area

Santa Clara Fire Department

Santa Cruz County Operational Area

Santa Cruz Fire Department

Santa Fe Springs Fire Department

Santa Maria Fire Department

Santa Monica Fire Department

Santa Rosa Fire Department

Schell Vista Fire Protection District

Scott Valley Fire Protection District

Scotts Valley Fire Protection District

Sebastopol Fire Department

Sequoia Kings Canyon National Parks

Solana Beach Fire Department

Solano County Operational Area

Sonoma County Fire and Emergency Services Department

Sonoma County Fire District

Sonoma County Operational Area

Sonoma County Operational Area Coordination

Sonoma Lake Napa Emergency Command Center

Sonoma Valley Fire and Rescue Authority

South Lake County Fire Protection District

South San Francisco Fire Department

South San Joaquin County Fire Authority

Southeast Regional Office

Southern California Geographic Area Coordination Center Southern Marin Fire Protection District

Southern Operations, California

Southern Region Headquarters

Southern Region Operations

Southwest Office

Southwestern Regional Office

Stinson Beach Fire Protection District

Sutter County Fire Department

Sutter County Operational Area

Tahoe Basin Operational Area

Tehama Glenn Emergency Command Center

Tuolumne Calaveras Unit

Tiburon Fire Protection District

Timber Cove Volunteer Fire Company

Tulare County Fire Department

Tulare Emergency Command Center

Turlock Fire Department

Vacaville Fire Department

Vallejo Fire Department

Ventura County Fire Department

Victorville Fire Department

Viejas Fire Department

Vista Fire Department

Washington State Department of Natural Resources Headquarters

Watsonville Fire Department

West Covina Fire Department

West Sacramento Fire Department

Wheatland Fire Authority

Williams Fire Protection Authority

Wilmar Volunteer Fire Department

Woodbridge Fire Protection District

Woodside Fire Protection District

Wyoming National Guard

Yosemite National Park

Yuba City Fire Department

Source: Cal Fire

