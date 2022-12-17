100 Amazing Wines 2022: 7 sauvignon blancs

Alma de Cattleya

2021 Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc ($22)

Bibiana González Rave left her native Colombia to study winemaking in Bordeaux and produce wines across France, South Africa and California — including at Sonoma County’s La Crema, Peay Vineyards and Lynmar Estate. In 2012, she launched her own company, Cattleya Wines. The Alma de Cattleya (cattleya is Colombia’s national flower) label is an introduction to Rave’s work and is more affordable than some similar-quality wines in the market. This sauvignon blanc is bright and crisp, with pleasant grassiness and grapefruit and Meyer lemon flavors. Also highly recommended: Alma de Cattleya rosé ($22), chardonnay ($26) and red-wine blend ($27). Splurgers should be impressed by Rave’s Cattleya of small-production chardonnays and pinot noirs ($55-$85).

Baldassari Family Wines

2021 Knights Valley Sauvignon Blanc ($28)

Dom Michel and his winemaker son, Matt Michel, produce just 1,200 cases or so of wine each vintage, and they’ve been doing so since 2006. At their tasting room in Windsor, visitors can sample their small-lot wines from a variety of regions, among them Alexander Valley (malbec), Bennett Valley (syrah) and Russian River Valley (chardonnay and pinot noir). The sauvignon blanc, from Knights Valley, stands out for its lively grapefruit, tropical aromas and flavors and pleasant herbal notes — common for the varietal — along with a textural depth that comes from Matt fermenting the juice in 8-year-old oak barrels (no new oak to mute the freshness).

Dry Creek Sauvignon Blanc 2021 Top 100 Wines of 2022 November 28, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Dry Creek Vineyard

2021 DCV3 Sauvignon Blanc Dry Creek Valley ($30)

Of the four sauvignon blancs the winery produces in a given vintage, DCV3 is the most expressive and impressive, with layers of grapefruit, lime cordial, passionfruit, green melon and fresh-cut grass and a bracing, mouthwatering finish. For a great introduction to the Dry Creek Vineyard sauvignon blanc style, try the 2021 Sonoma County Fumé Blanc ($16); it’s widely available. The winery bottles several other varietals and blends, with the zinfandels — particularly the 2019 Old Vine Dry Creek Valley Zinfandel ($40) — standing out.

Dutton Estate Winery

2021 Kylie's Cuvée Russian River Valley Sauvignon Blanc ($28)

Joe and Tracy Dutton named this wine for their middle daughter, Kylie. Joe and his brother, Steve, farm 1,400 acres of wine grapes in the Russian River Valley and Sonoma Coast AVAs, and Joe plucked sauvignon blanc from what the family calls their Shop Block and Mrs. George’s vineyards. Winemaker Bobby Donnell turned the fruit into a lively palate of nectarine, pineapple and guava goodness, with palate-whisking acidity. Kyndall’s Reserve Dutton Ranach Chardonnay from 2020 ($45) and the very young 2021 Karmen Isabella Dutton Ranch Pinot Noir ($49) are also worth seeking out.

J Cage Sauvignon Blanc Top 100 Wines of 2022 November 28, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

J. Cage Cellars

2021 Tzabaco Rancho Vineyard Dry Creek Valley Sauvignon Blanc ($30)

Roger and Donna Beery of J. Cage came to Sonoma County, from Texas by way of Colorado, to produce pinot noir. They’re passionate about the grape, and their bottlings, from purchased grapes, are excellent. Yet this sauvignon blanc cannot be ignored; it’s near-perfect, with floral aromas, juicy citrus, honeydew melon and white peach flavors wrapped in mouthwatering acidity. Aged in a mix of neutral barrels and stainless steel, it showcases the grapes grown in Janice and Brian Schmidts’ vineyard (which their family has farmed since 1856), adding ideal weight while preserving vibrancy. Adam Lee consults on winemaking with the Beerys’ son, Conch, helping the family also produce delicious pinots — my favorite being the El Coro Vineyard Sonoma Coast ($52) from Keller Estate in the Petaluma Gap.

Matanzas Creek Winery

2021 Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc ($24)

This Bennett Valley winery, owned by Jackson Family Wines since 2000, remains the land of lovely lavender fields and sauvignon blanc. As many as five sauvignons are bottled under this brand in most vintages, from grapes grown in Jackson Family Wines’ extensive vineyard holdings in Alexander Valley, Knights Valley and Bennett Valley. The Sonoma County wine is blended from multiple vineyards to achieve year-to-year consistency, with racy white grapefruit, lemon-lime, kiwi fruit and fresh-herb personality. Savvy shoppers can find it for less than its $24 suggested retail price.

Reynoso Sauvignon Blanc Top 100 Wines of 2022 November 28, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Reynoso Family Vineyards

2021 Alexander Valley Sauvignon Blanc ($25)

Joe and Elena Reynoso farm more than 550 acres in Alexander Valley and have two brands: Crescere, for ultra-high-end sauvignon blanc, chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon; and the Reynoso Family label, with very approachable, good-value wines, including this one. Fresh, floral and with textbook varietal character of lemon-lime, stone fruit and green melon, it’s snappy, with tingling acidity. For a burst of fresh berry and plum fruit, supple tannins and an attractive price, also look for the 2019 Reynoso Family Vineyards Alexander Valley Red Wine ($30). Like the sauvignon blanc, it can often be found at chain stores for less. Both wines are made for the Reynosos by consultant Drew Damskey.