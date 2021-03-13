A family in isolation: Rohnert Park woman juggles caring for mother and daughter during pandemic

As Northern California marks the one-year anniversary of the unprecedented stay-at-home order, The Press Democrat is telling the stories of how we have been changed by the COVID-19 health crisis. Our “A Year Like No Other” series continues through March, chronicling the Sonoma County lives affected by this first-in-a-century pandemic. We thank Summit State Bank for supporting our efforts.

First the activities were canceled: 4-H, Scottish dance practice, art classes, piano lessons. Get-togethers with friends were suddenly forbidden. The long-anticipated 4-H fashion show she’d worked on was canceled. The gym where she regularly exercised was closed. Angelica Henderson stoically shouldered the cascading losses that came with the creeping coronavirus shutdowns last spring. But news that the library was closed ignited the 12-year-old like nothing else.

For a girl used to toting home 30 books a week and racing through them all, it was the one blow she couldn’t bear.

“She literally broke down, she was so upset. Books are her favorite thing,” her mother, Anne Henderson, said. “She ran into her room and hid out.”

Books also provided a sanity-saving portal to life for a preteen whose world had shrunk to the confines of the tidy, two-bedroom townhouse in Rohnert Park she shares with her mother and the mobile home where her grandmother lives across town.

“I feel like I’m going to explode sometimes,” Angelica said of the monotony as she stood on her front porch in the soft light of sunset one evening last week.

A sign on the screen door offers a gentle reminder to potential visitors. “See you in a few weeks. We’re practicing social distancing.”

In truth, it’s been a year since Anne and Angelica Henderson have spent any significant time with friends and family. Anne, 51, is the primary caregiver for her mother, Kathleen Henderson, 74, who has Alzheimer’s disease, COPD and emphysema. Kathleen’s lungs are so compromised that a bout with COVID-19 would likely kill her.

So Anne, who is very close to her mother, decided early in the pandemic to remain as cloistered as possible in their own little pod. She shops for food only when absolutely necessary. Aside from weekly trips to a drive-up food pantry and medical and dental appointments, the three generations of women rarely leave the house and have virtually no in-person social contact.

This last year has brought particularly brutal isolation for Anne, a single mother. While some families have found ways to safely gather, her close friends and family either live out of state or can’t or won’t social distance. Disagreements over mask wearing and distancing have led to a growing estrangement with some of her closest friends.

“I’ve got friends that have chosen not to be around me because I want them to wear masks. I thought, ‘Oh, we’ll keep in touch by phone or by Zoom,’ but even that hasn’t happened,” she lamented. “One friend, on the rare occasions when I do talk to her, is always making little snipey comments to me about it.”

Anne, a longtime child care worker, suffered a back injury and is unable to work. Angelica helps, lifting groceries, laundry and garbage. But Anne, weighted by the responsibility of caring for her mother and her daughter, who she home-schools, has found it tough going alone through life’s everyday challenges. While her mother remains a sweet presence, her dementia is too advanced for her to be the rock she used to be for her daughter.

“She was my best friend,” Anne said of her mother. “But I don’t really have my mom now. I don’t have friends I can talk to about things. When I’m feeling upset, I don’t have anybody I can talk to. I do have a few friends I talk to on the phone, but the ones that were my main support have not been available.”

Last year Anne made the hard call to have her cat put down. Her mother used to come with her to offer comfort during that painful passage with other pets, but this time she had to go alone. She sobbed on the floor of the vet’s office.

And despite suffering severe dental anxiety, Anne went through a root canal with no support. Her stimulus checks went toward paying her $4,000 dental bill, but she still owes more than half that.

Still, she remains focused on making sure her mother and daughter are OK. Each day a caregiver helps Kathleen bathe and get ready. Anne and Angelica then drive over to the yellow-trimmed mobile home at midday and bring grandma back to their house and bring her home just before bedtime. Anne knows the shuttling arrangement is not ideal. But her mom can’t live with her because she can’t climb the stairs, and the mobile home park where Kathleen lives won’t allow Angelica to live there.

Anne has an adult son who also lives across town, with his wife and 3-year-old daughter. A carpenter, he has struggled financially, like many others. Anne often drops off extra groceries for him from the food bank. But he works closely with his dad, whose social contacts, Anne fears, might lead to an infection. So she keeps her distance. For the most part, she says she’s too busy for self pity. But she worries about her daughter’s social development from prolonged isolation.

“And I worry that my granddaughter will forget me because she was so little when this started,” Anne said, her eyes betraying her sadness above her Minnie Mouse mask. “It’s the one thing that will make me start to cry.”

Three questions

Q: What was the moment you realized the seriousness of the pandemic — that life would be very different moving forward?

A: “When they started taking bodies to ice rinks because there were so many deaths. When they started doing that, you could see you can’t get away from this. It’s everywhere.“

Q: What's your most vivid memory from the last year? Is there a particular moment that stands out?

A: “The drive-thru birthdays that became the new normal. My daughter actually threw me a drive-thru birthday where everybody drove by and waved.”

Q: Has anything good come out of the pandemic, or is there something you will continue doing after the pandemic is over?

A: “Because of my mom’s dementia, I don’t know how many more years we have left. But the one thing that has come out of COVID is that we’ve been able to spend more time with her, and that is something that when she is gone, we will remember.“

