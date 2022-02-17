Art Escape’s former students, teachers bring out creative side in young artists

Art Escape is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization. The purpose of the organization is “providing programs that nurture talents and encourage confidence, individuality and civic spirit,” its website states. “Through the generous support of our donors and community, we continue to open new worlds of creativity, possibility and hope.”

Tucked along Highway 12 there is an oasis for budding artists called Art Escape, a nonprofit organization whose mission is “art is for all.” And this Sonoma nonprofit’s mission is perfectly personified both inside and outside the unassuming yellow bungalow.

Case in point, located outside the building: Residents who frequent Art Escape know all about the Frida’s Art for All Box. This special box is where new or seasoned artists can find art supplies needed to create their next masterpiece. Items in the box are free to the public, and donations are always welcome.

It’s this reciprocation of give and take that keeps creatives of all ages and backgrounds coming back for more. Every year, more than 3,000 people participate in inclusive and engaging programs that allow them to cultivate their creativity, discover new mediums and find support at Art Escape.

One step inside the bungalow and guests are transported to a mixed-media art show of student work displayed on the silver and off-white walls. The regularly changing gallery is proof that creativity, inspiration and art come in many forms.

Continue through to find tons of supplies, a grand antique book press and an outdoor kiln set up in the back patio for glassblowing classes.

Artists respond to the community’s call

Art Escape was founded in 2012 by a group of artists who wanted to create something special for the Sonoma Valley community. Janis Kobe, Gayle Manfre, Kate Ortolano, Thena Trygstad and the late Penny MacNaughton understood many in the surrounding neighborhoods faced barriers when thinking about attending a prestigious art school. Some of those included cost, language barriers and a shortage of culturally relevant offerings.

The team’s goal is to shrink those barriers as much as they can while creating tailor-made programs for all to have access to.

The programs Art Escape offers are free or low-cost, which is made possible by funding from the Sonoma Plein Air Foundation, individual and corporate donors.

“Art Escape is one of our key community partners providing culturally relevant, affordable and easily accessible arts programs that enhance both the educational and creative development of our children here in Sonoma Valley,” said Cheryl Shimek, co-president, Sonoma Plein Air Foundation Board. “We at the Sonoma Plein Air Foundation are proud to work with and support Art Escape’s efforts.”

Like many nonprofits in the community, Art Escape took action during the ongoing pandemic. They wanted to continue to give back to the community that has supported them all these years by distributing 3,000 art kits and crafts books to students as a way to keep their creative minds working.

Catering to young, creative minds

Since Art Escape opened its doors, over 18,000 students have learned from skilled instructors and artists alike. Some have become teachers themselves and are giving back to a new generation of creatives.

Some in that new generation are already attending the Teen Art Lounge.

The free program offers both an art and social experience for students ages 12-18. The group of teens tackle new projects including wood burning, large-scale painting and more. They are encouraged to work on their own projects, too.

Twice a month on Fridays, the group begins a session by creating their name tags, which they can also label with their pronouns. It’s a seemingly little act that creates a sense of mutual respect and expresses each person’s uniqueness that is celebrated within the group, along with art.

“Art is a vehicle for relationships and aids in forgetting about the events of the school day if needed,” Ortolano, co-founder of Art Escape said. “Here it is kindness that prevails.”

Tiny artists get inspired

There’s something special for little artists running around Sonoma, too, particularly on Wednesdays.

The classroom where Flowery School Wednesdays takes place is always charged with the electricity of 10 actively engaged third through fifth graders who have been released early from nearby Flowery Elementary School. Art Escape staff gathers the set of 10 students per month and lets the creativity flow.

Susan Heeringa-Pieper, a teaching artist who leads the class, likes to start with some fun warm-up activities like having the kids hold a graphite 6-B pencil in their non-dominant hand and drawing art’s five universal shapes, including circles, squares and triangles.

“For me, Art Escape gives me the freedom of being able to work with such young, enthusiastic minds, and the ability to create an open and creative curriculum,” she said. “As a teacher here, I can bite off more than I can chew, using different mediums, and the students are always willing to rise to the occasion and try new things.”