BottleRock is back with a bang

Stay home if you’re experiencing any potential COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Be responsible and don’t get others sick. BottleRock has a ticket exchange program available on the event website for those who have to cancel at the last minute.

Dress in layers. Day-long festivals have drastic temperature changes. The days are hot and the nights are cold. Make sure to bring a jacket no matter how nice the weather is beforehand.

Pack a reusable water bottle. Staying hydrated is key for those who plan to stay until the end, and with an average price of $3 to $5 for a 16-ounce bottle of water at festivals, staying hydrated gets pricey! Collapsible water bottles are available for less than $10 for those who don’t want to lug around canteens.

Bring a mask! While masks are encouraged throughout the festival, they are required in all indoor spaces including The Spa, The Platinum Lounge and The Club.

Arrive early. This year’s fest requires proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of attendance. The entrance line might be longer than normal because of the extra security check. This applies to anyone attending and includes children. Don’t be the person stuck in line while your favorite artist is playing.

Things were looking pretty bleak for live music at the start of the pandemic, and again as the delta variant spiked an increase in cases of COVID-19 across the globe. But after a one-year hiatus and several rescheduled dates, the BottleRock Napa Valley festival organizers decided the show must go on after implementing new COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

The three-day festival takes place Sept. 3 - 5 at the Napa Valley Expo fairgrounds in downtown Napa and features more than 80 acts. The biggest change to the 2021 festival guidelines is that attendees must prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or show proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of entering the festival.

Headliners at the sold-out festival include Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses and Chris Stapleton, after Stevie Nicks canceled her remaining 2021 tour dates citing her concern over COVID-19 cases. While the three main headliners are great in their own right, I’ll be skipping the main stage this year to catch newer acts that will likely close out nights at upcoming festivals in the next couple of years. Below is a list of must-see artists, including a few up-and-coming acts you may not have heard of.

Friday, Sept. 3

With fun, upbeat tunes like “Freckles” and “Do You Wanna Do Nothing with Me?” Lawrence is sure to brighten any afternoon with danceable tunes, soulful rhythms and a rather impressive horn section. Founded by brother-and-sister act Clyde and Gracie Lawrence, the pop-soul act brings a new twist to modern music with a splash of Motown. Recommended for fans of Japanese Breakfast, Allen Stone, Låpsley.

Where: JaM Cellars Stage, 2:15 p.m.

“You better drop it, drop it, drop it”: Serving a New Orleans-style dance party with each song, Big Freedia gives Mardi Gras a run for its money with fast beats, synthesizers and killer dance moves. Party “3rd Ward Bounce”-style with the queen of bounce music at this year's BottleRock. Recommended for fans of Tank and the Bangas, Mykki Blanco, Leikeli47.

Where: Truly Stage, 5:45 p.m.

G-Eazy was making waves in the Bay Area before his major-label debut, “These Things Happen,” hit the record shelves. Breaking onto the hip-hop scene by playing at small hometown venues like The New Parish in downtown Oakland, the rapper quickly upgraded to stadiums and world tours with hits like “No Limit” and “Me, Myself and I.” Not to mention he’s collaborated with so many different artists, you never know who you’ll see up on stage with him. Recommended for fans of Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, Nipsey Hussle.

Where: Verizon Stage, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Blending spoken word and hip-hop with just the right amount of witty humor, Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers deliver songs that make you want to sing along. Gaining national attention after submitting a video for “Peach Scone” to NPR’s Tiny Desk contest, Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers may not have won the contest, but the gang sure takes “over your heart, or at least your spare time.” Catch the Sacramento group play dance hits like “Subaru Crosstrek XV” and “Ode to Justin Bieber.” Recommended for fans of Watskey, Oliver Tree, The Front Bottoms.

Where: Verizon Stage, 3 p.m.

As a singer-songwriter, Meg Myers can’t be contained to just one musical category. Pop, grunge, alternative rock — they could all describe her sound. “Desire,” arguably Myers’ biggest hit, features heavy bass lines and haunting vocals and promises to throw her lover “to the hounds.” Other hits, like “Lemon Eyes,” take a straight-up pop approach. Recommended for fans of Hole, Fiona Apple, The Cranberries.

Where: Truly Stage, 5 p.m.

As far as hip-hop duos go, Run The Jewels makes their own rules. Two talented friends who made their own mark in music before joining forces, Killer Mike and El-P have cohesive energy on records that allows each to pick up right where the other left off. “RTJ4” (Run The Jewels 4), released for free and ahead of schedule as protests over the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd sparked across the nation, the duo’s newest record is one many of us needed to get through the year. Full of gritty yet flawlessly produced songs that speak to social justice and police brutality and question the status quo, the band’s set is a must. Recommended for fans of Outkast, The Neptunes, Salt-N-Pepa.

Where: Verizon Stage, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 5

Jessie Reyez is a talented writer of poetic songs in English and Spanish; she even penned Dua Lipa’s “One Kiss” before releasing her debut album, “Before Love Came to Kill Us.” With party anthems like “Dope” and universal songs like “Figures,” about unrequited love, her set is one you won’t want to miss. Recommended for fans of Kehlani, Ella Mai, Olivia O’Brien (also on the lineup).

Where: Verizon Stage, 4 p.m.

Those who have heard Jon Batiste belt out “Freedom” off his latest album “We Are” know Batiste offers more than what we hear between guests on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” The leader of Stay Human (the house band for the TV show), Batiste doesn’t just hold his own on late-night TV but on stage, too. Recommended for fans of Leon Bridges, Stevie Wonder, Chuck Berry.

Where: Plaza Stage, 5:45 p.m.

Sorry Foo Fighters, but there is no “Hot Girl Summer” without Megan Thee Stallion. More than just a track featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, the song speaks to a new generation of women who are ready to embrace feeling good in their bodies. The Texas rapper’s debut studio album, “Good News,” is full of sex-positive songs that redefine societal expectations of women to make room for a new generation of “hotties.” Skip the headliners and catch Megan Thee Stallion play “Savage” and “Body” instead. Recommended for fans of Cardi B, Beyoncé, Rihanna.

Where: Verizon Stage, 8:30 p.m.