Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley program helps students struggling with virtual learning

A pandemic isn’t going to stop Marisol Morales Hernandez from applying to college, and she’s not sure where in the process she’d be without help from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley and partner organization Teen Services Sonoma over the past few months.

Every day, the Sonoma Valley High School senior dons her face mask and shows up at the teen facility in Boyes Hot Springs for assistance with schoolwork and a quiet place to work on essays.

Staff members help her craft paragraphs. Mentors advise her on how to present herself.

“Since I’m the first person in my family to go to college, I can’t ask my parents or my sister because they haven’t gone through that experience,” Hernandez said. “(This program) allows me to be myself in a place where I’m not judged, provides me with a bigger workspace than I have at home and motivates me to be the best I can be.”

Hernandez is not the only student benefiting from these services. As the pandemic nears the one-year mark, she is one of about 190 Sonoma Valley students who lean on the BGCSV to help them manage schoolwork and have a safe place to be.

The organization and affiliates like Teen Services Sonoma are offering an in-person, daylong program designed to make virtual learning easier for local families who need extra help. Many of the students come from single-parent homes or homes where both parents must work and cannot manage students’ virtual learning on their own.

About 90% of the children also come from low-income families.

According to Joe Hardeman, the BGCSV’s vice president of program operations, his organization has been filling a bigger need during this school year than ever before.

“When youth need help, we step up,” he said. “This year, many local families need lots of help.”

Anatomy of a response

The BGCSV is no stranger to providing outside-of-school assistance to families in need. Since the early 1960s, the organization has offered in-person after-school academic and athletic programs from its clubhouse in Maxwell Farms Regional Park in Sonoma.

The outfit serves kids ages 6 to 18 and estimates that it generally serves about 2,600 kids in a typical year.

This past year has been different, of course, with the organization serving a much smaller group of students but dedicating more time and effort to that smaller group.

BGCSV President and CEO Cary Snowden said that when the pandemic started in March 2020, her organization moved its programs into virtual space. They put together activity packets and video exercises students could do wherever and whenever possible. Last summer, the BGCSV rolled out an in-person daylong summer camp that operated with six pods of 12 students apiece. Kids were required to always wear masks and to stay at least 6 feet from each other.

As the summer wound down, the BGCSV received funding from Sonoma Valley Unified School District to put together a similar plan for in-person daylong educational assistance during the year. Through December, they had received $172,000. Currently, the program comprises 12 cohorts of up to 14 students apiece.

The organization estimates it can access approximately another $60,000 from the school district if it increases the program to 216 students overall, said BGCSV spokesman Michael Irvine.

Most parents drop off their kids with their laptops at around 8 a.m. The students sit at socially distanced tables and attend their remote classes while BGCSV staff keep them on task and help them with homework. About 40% of students bring lunches from home, and the rest receive free lunches from BGCSV. Parents come back to pick up the children at the end of their school day, usually sometime between 3 and 4 p.m.

Hardeman said students receive temperature checks every morning at the door and noted that once kids arrive, they can’t split from their pods until they leave for the day. BGCSV staffers clean the bathrooms every hour. So far, he said, the program has not been the source of any new cases of COVID-19.

“The hardest part of all of this is the safety piece and staying on top of that,” Hardeman said.

“We’re extra careful because we know how vital this service is,” Irvine said.

Brimming with gratitude

In September, AT&T awarded the BGCSV a $1,000 grant through its Investing in California Awards program. The organization was recommended for the award by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa.

Parents are thankful for the program, too. Elizabeth Link, single mother to a third grader in Sonoma, said she must work during the daytime and can rest more easily knowing her son is doing virtual school with the help of the BGCSV.