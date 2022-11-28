Cartoonists honored the 100th birthday of late “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz in comic strips over the weekend.

More than 75 syndicated cartoonists included references to “Peanuts in works published Saturday, according to the Washington Post.

Something BIG is happening on Saturday! In honor of the 100th anniversary of Charles Schulz' birth, cartoonists across the nation (including Patrick) are paying tribute the best way they know how — through their comic strips. Read more: https://t.co/BdaH31l3GF #Schulz100 — MUTTS (@MUTTScomics) November 23, 2022

Participating strips ranges from “Dennis the Menace” to “Zits.”

The tribute was the brainchild of Patrick McConnell, the cartoonist behind “Mutts” and his wife, Karen McConnell, according to Melissa Menta, senior vice president, marketing and ocmmunications for Peanuts Worldwide LLC.

It was wonderful to open the comics page on Saturday and see such an incredible tribute to Sparky,“ Menta wrote in an email.

The Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa compiled a list of tributes at schulzmuseum.org/tribute.

Here are some of them:

Stephan Pastis, “Pearls Before Swine”

Today would have been Charles Schulz’s 100th birthday. pic.twitter.com/eoOvPZiz78 — Stephan Pastis (@stephanpastis) November 26, 2022

John Kovaleski, “Daddy Daze”

“Onion and Pea“

This is a comic strip for the Celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Charles M. Schulz Birth. #Schulz100 #onionandpea #celebration #anniversary #snoopy

Una tira cómica para la celebración del 100 aniversario del nacimiento de Charles M. Schulz, el autor de Snoopy. pic.twitter.com/slzaI0LdMa — OnionandPea (@OnionandPea) November 26, 2022

“Andy Capp”

Read more about Schulz’s 100th birthday at www.pressdemocrat.com/specialsections/charles-schulz.