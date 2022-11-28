Cartoonists honor ‘Peanuts’ creator Charles M. Schulz with comic strips
Cartoonists honored the 100th birthday of late “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz in comic strips over the weekend.
More than 75 syndicated cartoonists included references to “Peanuts in works published Saturday, according to the Washington Post.
Participating strips ranges from “Dennis the Menace” to “Zits.”
The tribute was the brainchild of Patrick McConnell, the cartoonist behind “Mutts” and his wife, Karen McConnell, according to Melissa Menta, senior vice president, marketing and ocmmunications for Peanuts Worldwide LLC.
It was wonderful to open the comics page on Saturday and see such an incredible tribute to Sparky,“ Menta wrote in an email.
The Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa compiled a list of tributes at schulzmuseum.org/tribute.
Here are some of them:
Stephan Pastis, “Pearls Before Swine”
John Kovaleski, “Daddy Daze”
“Onion and Pea“
“Andy Capp”
Read more about Schulz’s 100th birthday at www.pressdemocrat.com/specialsections/charles-schulz.
