Sonoma County nonprofit events focus on mental, physical health during pandemic

Editor’s note: With changing conditions at the county and state level around the coronavirus pandemic, it’s always a good idea to call ahead or look online before heading out to an event. Please plan ahead and confirm events are still taking place as planned. Be sure to also check each events requirements for regarding vaccinations and mask requirements.

KIDS EVENT:

Kids Night at the Museum: Drop your kids off at the Charles M. Schulz Museum for after-hours fun at the Schulz Museum. Kids will have the Museum to themselves for a special game night! Play glow-in-the-dark bowling, complete an obstacle course and iPad scavenger hunt, play balloon tennis, make your own board game, and more! Also, enjoy a pizza dinner, art, crafts and cartooning. Recommended for ages 5­–10. 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. $35 (10% off discount is available when registering more than one family member). Members receive 20% off the per-child fee only. Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. bit.ly/3KycVoi

DRAW WITH ANIMALS

Doodle Drawing Workshop at Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary: The event takes place at Goatlandia. After learning basic doodle patterns on practice paper, we will move onto professional card stock for personalized greeting cards. Create a pattern of our farm animals, or make your own design. Wear appropriate clothing for working outdoors on tables. Drinks and light snacks provided. Art instructor, Connie English, is donating all proceeds from this workshop to Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. $50. Goatlandia, 2336 Olivet Lane, Santa Rosa. bit.ly/3HziUHr

HEART SCREENING:

Youth and Young Adult Heart Screening: West County Health Centers is offering all youth and young adults ages 12 to 25 to participate in Via Heart Project’s free heart screening event. All participants must be registered in advance. 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. SRJC Petaluma, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma. Free. bit.ly/3uZPEqc

HEALTH FAIR:

Sonoma Valley Community Health Fair: This year’s Sonoma Valley Community Health Center’s free event will provide health services and information to the community with an emphasis on the needs of underserved communities. Local and county organizations will participate and offer a wide range of resources and information to participants including health insurance enrollment, emergency preparedness kits, free flu shots, non-metabolic health screenings including body mass index, glucose, blood pressure and vision screenings. Activities including raffles and entertainment, a kids’ corner, a DJ, Ballet Folklorico Quetzalen, Ohtli Yolilitzli Aztec dance group and Vintage House Ukulele group. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Free. Altimira Middle School, 17805 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. For more information, contact the Community Health Center at 707-939-6070, ext. 112, or email at events@svchc.org. bit.ly/3nUcY4l

SHOPPING:

Just Between Friends Kids & Maternity Consignment Event: Just Between Friends North Bay twice yearly event where clothes, shoes, toys, books, games, baby gear, Halloween costumes, holiday outfits and more are for sale. 9 a.m. (limited capacity) to 7 p.m., 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 3-6. Free-$10. Grace Pavilion, 1350 Bennett Valley Road Santa Rosa. For more information, contact Jennifer Hundley at 707-456-7523 or jenniferhundley@jbfsale.com. northbay.jbfsale.com

FUNDRAISING EVENT:

Music Night for the Living Room: A fundraiser for The Living Room featuring New Beau, O.K., Quest Clown and Ava Stubblefield. The Living Room serves Sonoma County women and their children who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless. 8 p.m. Friday, March 4. $10. The Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington Street,. Petaluma. bit.ly/3uyw6Zy

KIDS EVENT:

Snoopy Meditation And Yoga: Charles M. Schulz Museum’s yoga event will include playful yoga and gentle stretching, preceded by a walking meditation through the Snoopy labyrinth, led by instructor Elizabeth Smith. Intended for ages 16 and up. 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19. $25 (members receive 20% off). Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. bit.ly/32wg7Qg

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES:

Familias Al Aire Libre / Families Outdoors: Join the Sonoma Land Trust for a bilingual family nature walk. Each month we visit a different park with nature guides. Fun for all families. Transportation available. The group will caravan to the park together. Bring a picnic lunch and water. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Free. Laguna de Santa Rosa, 822 5th St. Santa Rosa. Familias al Aire Libre/ Caminata Bilingüe Para Toda La Familia. Para más información contacte a Mirella: 707- 324-3525 o mirella@sonomalandtrust.org. bit.ly/3KHxVsY