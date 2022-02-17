Subscribe

Sonoma County nonprofit events focus on mental, physical health during pandemic

ELISSA TORRES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 17, 2022, 2:39PM
KIDS EVENT:

Kids Night at the Museum: Drop your kids off at the Charles M. Schulz Museum for after-hours fun at the Schulz Museum. Kids will have the Museum to themselves for a special game night! Play glow-in-the-dark bowling, complete an obstacle course and iPad scavenger hunt, play balloon tennis, make your own board game, and more! Also, enjoy a pizza dinner, art, crafts and cartooning. Recommended for ages 5­–10. 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. $35 (10% off discount is available when registering more than one family member). Members receive 20% off the per-child fee only. Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. bit.ly/3KycVoi

DRAW WITH ANIMALS

Doodle Drawing Workshop at Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary: The event takes place at Goatlandia. After learning basic doodle patterns on practice paper, we will move onto professional card stock for personalized greeting cards. Create a pattern of our farm animals, or make your own design. Wear appropriate clothing for working outdoors on tables. Drinks and light snacks provided. Art instructor, Connie English, is donating all proceeds from this workshop to Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. $50. Goatlandia, 2336 Olivet Lane, Santa Rosa. bit.ly/3HziUHr

HEART SCREENING:

Youth and Young Adult Heart Screening: West County Health Centers is offering all youth and young adults ages 12 to 25 to participate in Via Heart Project’s free heart screening event. All participants must be registered in advance. 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. SRJC Petaluma, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma. Free. bit.ly/3uZPEqc

HEALTH FAIR:

Sonoma Valley Community Health Fair: This year’s Sonoma Valley Community Health Center’s free event will provide health services and information to the community with an emphasis on the needs of underserved communities. Local and county organizations will participate and offer a wide range of resources and information to participants including health insurance enrollment, emergency preparedness kits, free flu shots, non-metabolic health screenings including body mass index, glucose, blood pressure and vision screenings. Activities including raffles and entertainment, a kids’ corner, a DJ, Ballet Folklorico Quetzalen, Ohtli Yolilitzli Aztec dance group and Vintage House Ukulele group. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Free. Altimira Middle School, 17805 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. For more information, contact the Community Health Center at 707-939-6070, ext. 112, or email at events@svchc.org. bit.ly/3nUcY4l

SHOPPING:

Just Between Friends Kids & Maternity Consignment Event: Just Between Friends North Bay twice yearly event where clothes, shoes, toys, books, games, baby gear, Halloween costumes, holiday outfits and more are for sale. 9 a.m. (limited capacity) to 7 p.m., 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 3-6. Free-$10. Grace Pavilion, 1350 Bennett Valley Road Santa Rosa. For more information, contact Jennifer Hundley at 707-456-7523 or jenniferhundley@jbfsale.com. northbay.jbfsale.com

FUNDRAISING EVENT:

Music Night for the Living Room: A fundraiser for The Living Room featuring New Beau, O.K., Quest Clown and Ava Stubblefield. The Living Room serves Sonoma County women and their children who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless. 8 p.m. Friday, March 4. $10. The Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington Street,. Petaluma. bit.ly/3uyw6Zy

KIDS EVENT:

Snoopy Meditation And Yoga: Charles M. Schulz Museum’s yoga event will include playful yoga and gentle stretching, preceded by a walking meditation through the Snoopy labyrinth, led by instructor Elizabeth Smith. Intended for ages 16 and up. 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19. $25 (members receive 20% off). Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. bit.ly/32wg7Qg

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES:

Familias Al Aire Libre / Families Outdoors: Join the Sonoma Land Trust for a bilingual family nature walk. Each month we visit a different park with nature guides. Fun for all families. Transportation available. The group will caravan to the park together. Bring a picnic lunch and water. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Free. Laguna de Santa Rosa, 822 5th St. Santa Rosa. Familias al Aire Libre/ Caminata Bilingüe Para Toda La Familia. Para más información contacte a Mirella: 707- 324-3525 o mirella@sonomalandtrust.org. bit.ly/3KHxVsY

FUNDRAISING EVENT:

Healdsburg en Blanc: Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin, Healdsburg and Geyserville Clubs, is seeking your support for our 18th Annual Dinner and Auction. This event benefits our Healdsburg and Geyserville Clubs that serve almost 600 children and teens every year. Join us for dinner, drinks, and live and silent auctions. 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23. $500 and up. bit.ly/3nUvM3i

ANNIVERSARY GALA:

4Cs 50th Year Anniversary Gala: Community Child Care Council of Sonoma Co. also known as 4Cs is celebrating 50 year anniversary. The event’s theme will be 1950s Hollywood. 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14. Villa Chanticleer, 900 Chanticleer Way, Healdsburg. Price TBD. bit.ly/3qXKDMr

OUTDOOR ACTIVITY:

Bike4Buckelew: Access to Mental Health 4 All (B4B) is an inaugural fundraising event bringing together mountain bikers, hikers, runners, food and fun to celebrate health and wellness in our beautiful North Bay community. B4B is designed to highlight and bring awareness to Buckelew Programs’ vital work providing access to mental health and substance use services for our community. All registered B4B attendees can choose between two organized mountain bike trails, or opt to run/hike the 5K route. 8 a.m. Saturday, May 14. Miwok Meadows, China Camp in Marin County. $250. https://bit.ly/3rD0Kzk

MENTAL HEALTH:

Monthly Adult Talking Circle: Sonoma County Indian Health Project, Inc.’s monthly event focus on a space for community healing, peer support, self-care strategies and more via Zoom. 3-4 p.m. every first Thursday and 6-7 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. To sign up, contact aupevents@scihp.org, 707-521-4559. bit.ly/3qUlthB

AWARD CEREMONY:

Puente y Ganas: Los Cien’s dinner celebrating and recognizing Sonoma County’s Latino bridge builders and champions. The event will include food from Octavio & Pedro Dias, live entertainment and award ceremony. 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, May 18. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Santa Rosa. $45. For more information contact Monica Avina at monica.avina@loscien.org or call 415-320-4559. bit.ly/344qBqe

CAR RACING:

19th CSRG Charity Challenge: Northern California’s Classic Sports Racing Group is over halfway to its goal of $2 million in donations and will hold its 19th Annual Charity Challenge at Sonoma Raceway. The event will include all the usual CSRG race groups, with vintage and historic race cars dating from the 1930s to the 1990s, running in nine race groups, including our feature group for the MG Marque, in particular the 60th anniversary of the MGB. There is no sound limit for this weekend. As of the posting for this event, spectators will be allowed. However, at the time of the event, CSRG will follow current COVID restrictions imposed by Sonoma Raceway and local government. Friday, Sept. 30-Oct. 2. Sonoma Raceway, 29355 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. CSRG requires all drivers be either a full racing member of CSRG, or a single-event member. $75-$150. For more information, contact Geoff Pitts, race director, at race.director@csrgweb.org 530-559-2554 or Petey Thornton, administration and chief registrar, at registrar@csrgweb.org, 415-256-9762. bit.ly/3GsDok0

FUNDRAISING EVENT:

Wine Country Carnival: United Cerebral Palsy of the North Bay is putting on a fun-filled night of amazing food, live music, carnival games, prizes and more. The fundraising event helps funding that goes to support children and adults with disabilities to experience new opportunities, build self-esteem, and further their independence. 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Jacuzzi Family Vineyards at 24724 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. $250. bit.ly/3rJJeIp

