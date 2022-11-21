County’s LGBTQ+ programs cater to older adults in need of online, in-person support and connection

Next event: Friendship Mixers are first Monday of the month, except holidays, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Come meet your LGBTQ+ friends and neighbors. Enjoy coffee, water, tea and fresh popped popcorn. The group sits in a circle and gets to know one another. Free to members or $5 for non-members.

The Sebastopol Area Senior Center, a West County nonprofit organization, recently launched a plan to expand services and programs for LGBTQ+ seniors, particularly those who are prone to isolation and loneliness.

Some older adults like connect by gathering on the green for a bit of golf or catch-up at rotary club meetings, but in Sebstopol, there is a niche group of seniors who get together to discuss what it is like to “age gayfully”. In Santa Rosa, they prefer to discuss over Zoom.

Sebastopol Area Senior Center and the Aging Gayfully classes at the Santa Rosa Junior College have become a place for the county’s older LGBTQ+ community to meet new people who are just like them.

Both organizations focus on older adults who might be struggling to find someone to talk or have hopes of finding connection within their safe community.

In the introductory class of Aging Gayfully, taught online by Gary “Buz” Hermes, conversations start with questions like: How important is your LGBTQ+ identity? What brings you a sense of contentment? In what ways are you resilient?

The initial questions are meant to help students get curious about where they are in life.

“I've been serving the LGBT community, since the AIDS pandemic. At the same time studying as I was getting older — studying conscious aging. Now that we're living longer, more of us have several decades of life left, ”Hermes said. “What was missing, for me, is the opportunity to connect with other LGBT aging people.”

Connecting the county’s LGBTQ+ community with aging consciously was only the beginning. Hermes wanted to take it further.

“Because of our history, we have something in common, we have a history in common. And to be able to reflect on our lives, without having to explain it so thoroughly to people that wouldn't understand,” he said. “So in one of the conferences I attended, what I decided to do was take what I was learning and really focus on my peers. And so I started doing eight week workshops, under a grant to Sonoma County.”

Creating a SRJC course

Hermes approached SRJC about teaching classes at the college and the administration was delighted to add them to the list of fall courses. The free online classes began in October 2017. From the start, Hermes wanted to get the word out and targeted the demographic he wanted to serve at various senior centers.

Hermes explained the classes focus on ageism and ways to be a more empowered elder, “and to be careful that we don't internalize it on top of maybe the homophobia or transphobia that we may have experienced,” he said.

The course curriculum focuses on different modules on the life of the person and the stages they are in. One module identifies what older people worry about when it comes to their physical and mental health.

“Usually people worry about the loss of memory, and not being able to be mobile, not being able to drive. And if that happens, then ‘how can I get help?’ So we're looking at resources, and then we move into preparing for the ‘final finale’ I call our death,” he said on the structure of a module he teaches. “And how we can make sure the paperwork is in order. So we don't have to be a burden on those who survive us to take care of our affairs and wonder what we wanted.”

Hermes described LGBTQ+ aging with three adjectives: hidden, isolated and underserved. These words also touch on the way the queer community has historically been treated in the United States and beyond.

“We’ve purposely kept a low profile most of our lives most of us, especially those of us who are my age, because it was a crime,” he said. ”For a long time, it was also a mental illness. So you could be incarcerated or institutionalized. And there was a lot of rejection and even violence. So we learned how to be invisible. And now that we're older, feeling more vulnerable.”

He emphasized people who are in the LGBTQ+ community have been forced to be more resilient. Which can be a good thing, but they have been driven to be creative and adaptive as a minority.

Support in Sebastopol

Scotty King, manager of special services, volunteer driver program and LGBTQ+ liaison at the Sebastopol Area Senior Center is in charge of special events and activities which have increased since the center first opened.

“With California’s older adult population expected to double in the next decade, the need for expanded LGBT+ services is reaching a critical point,” King said.

Over the last decade, Sebastopol Area Senior Center has organized many queer activities including the increasingly popular LGBTQ+ dances held three to four times a year.

With the help of grant from the Horizons Foundation and local donors, the center now has the funds to focus on more activities specifically for LGBTQ+ older adults and allies.

“We were very fortunate to get a grant from the Horizons Foundation to pursue ending the isolation LGBT folks feel, especially after the long pandemic. Our programs took off from there,” King said.