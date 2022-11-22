Culturally informed care is essential for BIPOC, LGBTQ+ older adults

Promotora Community Health Advocates (CHAs) and integrative health practitioners come together to provide culturally-centered integrative health services to our Latino and Indigenous communities in Sonoma and Napa Counties. Services vary from clinic to clinic, and noted they might include acupuncture, somatic therapy, art therapy and more.

In 2019, the Administration for Community Living released their 2020 Profile on Older Americans showing United States residents who were 65 and older accounted for 54.1 million of the overall population and nearly one in four of those older adults are minorities.

In 2019, Californians who were 65 and older accounted for 5.8 million residents.

According to the U.S. Census between 2019 and 2040, the white (not Hispanic) population age 65 and older is projected to increase by 29% compared to 115% for racial and ethnic minority populations: Hispanics are projected to increase by 161%, African Americans up 80%, American Indians and Alaska Natives up 67% and Asian American will jump 102%.

This data shows these populations continuing to rise and with that, culturally informed care for this group in is more important than ever.

For those who live in rural parts of the North Bay where services are scant, it’s downright challenging, add a language barrier and that’s another hurdle to jump over when it comes to health care needs.

Programs at La Voz de la Esperanza Centro Latino in Clearlake aim to overcome these roadblocks and help members of the local community manage language barriers to receive the critical help they deserve. The center, funded and operated by Lake County Behavioral Health Services, provides culturally relevant wellness services that help dozens of older adults every week.

Specifically, workers assist Latino older adults by translating for them as they interact with medical providers, social services organizations and other English-oriented organizations. The organization’s cultural specialist Edgar Ontiveros said these efforts have become essential to helping community members access services. Ontiveros added the organization sponsors culturally informed care services every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. He noted they help between six and 10 older persons every day.

“They don’t really speak the language, so we work with them and then teach them step-by-step how to do things on their own until they have the confidence and familiarity to do so,” he said. “Without our help, I’m not sure what they would do.”

While La Voz de la Esperanza Centro Latino is the only one of its kind in Lake County, culturally informed care programs are becoming more prevalent across the North Bay.

In Sonoma and Mendocino counties, similar programs provide different types of care to many minority residents who need help, too. Some serve patients grappling with mental health issues while others help LGBTQ+ communities.

Understanding the approach

Culturally informed care refers to a range of practices guided by principles of equity and inclusion that strengthen the ability to effectively serve older people of all backgrounds.

This model is nothing new. Social services organizations have been striving to grow culturally informed care programs for years, and a 2021 report from the San Francisco Human Services Agency Department of Disability and Aging Services indicated the need for these types of programs is greater than ever before after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adithi Vellore, planning analyst with the San Francisco Human Services Agency, said our society has better language now to describe these needs, explain why providing culturally responsive social services matters, and define what these services look like in practice.

“Culturally informed services are especially important for people with disabilities and older adults who identify as BIPOC because their lives are shaped by systemic racism that produces profound racial inequities in their experiences and outcomes in virtually every facet of life, like education, health, employment, and justice,” Vellore said. “Our programs simply have to be culturally affirming if we want to be effective in reaching and serving older adults from all cultural backgrounds to support their well-being, safety, and independence.”

Vellore added that clients want to see themselves, their experiences and their values reflected in their service providers.

“They’re less likely to seek needed services if those services aren’t culturally resonant,” Vellore said.

Caring for our communities

In Mendocino County, the public library system offers mental health memory kits for caregivers and people with dementia, Alzheimer’s, or cognitive impairment. The kits are intended to prompt conversations and familiar memories which can help foster mental and emotional stimulation.

Each branch of the Mendocino County Library will have a selection of kits.

The kits can be checked out and contain tangible objects from different eras of the past, such as the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s. The objects reflect different themes like fishing, sewing, fashion and photography.