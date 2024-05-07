By day, she’s a Sonoma County legal assistant, by night she’s in the music studio

Daisy Guerrero, also known as Daze Margarita, has taken her passion for music from kindergarten talent shows to performing all around the Bay Area.|
When she’s on stage, everyone knows her as Daze Margarita. But the little girl who wished to be a singer was given the name Daisy Guerrero.

Guerrero, 24, remembers always being interested in music. She remembers her father playing songs by Mexican American singers Selena and Ana Gabriel. And music by 80s pop icon, Cyndi Lauper.

From the beginning, the Santa Rosa native knew she was born for the stage and in 2006, she entered kindergarten talent show at Robert L. Stevens Elementary School in Santa Rosa.

For her performance, Guerrero picked “Amor Prohibido” by Grammy-Award winning Latin artist, Selena, who was known as the “Queen of Tejano Music.”

“When I look at videos, everyone looked impressed because I was five, y no me daba vergüenza,” there was no shame or embarrassment for her, she said of her younger self in Spanish.

Her parents always took home videos of Guerrero singing. The videos are on VHS and some are saved on her computer.

“I remember the nerves before every show,” she said of her early days as a young performer. “I still get those same butterflies today but the minute my voice comes through the mic, it fades instantly and I just know to perform and feel. I just feel through every emotion and most importantly, emerge myself in the emotion of the song I am singing.”

Guerrero later took drama as an elective in middle school. She credits those performances with understanding how to connect with the audience and to embrace the uncomfortable.

“Through my peers, I learned to not be afraid to give it my all even if I look a little crazy. A performance should always be your all, very passionate and expressive,” she said. “My teacher was the perfect example, Mr. M at Lawerence Cook Middle School. He was never afraid to be loud and simply himself, I loved that about him.”

At Santa Rosa High School, she was in choir and learned the language of singing through notes and tones.

In 2022, her friends encouraged her to take music more seriously and they helped her book her first recording session.

“And then I started meeting other friends, making connections and they really pushed me and helped me to kind of develop this sound that I have going for myself. I started making my own songs and then I started pushing them out so I think ever since I started releasing my own music,” Guerrero said.

Some of her musical inspirations include Selena, Ana Gabriel, Karol G, Celine Dion, SZA and Cyndi Lauper.

“They're confident. These are women that get up on that stage and they are so empowered by being a woman,” she said. “I love how they communicate with their audience, the respect that people have for them and also how impactful they are not just in their music but with their organizations or what they promote within communities.”

A collaborator in life, the studio

Guerrero said when it comes to genre, she does not feel inclined to use one label to describe her music.

On Instagram, she posts about upcoming shows, clips from performances and music videos with songs in both English and Spanish. Her music is can be found on Apple Music and Spotify.

Guerrero is in a relationship with fellow Sonoma County singer and producer André Chirinos. The two have collaborated on several songs including “Libre” from Chirinos’ latest album “Volveré.”

“We just knew how to work right off the bat. And that's not always the case when you work with new artists because everybody has their own style of recording,” she said of working with Chirinos in the studio. “They're gonna write lyrics first, or if they're gonna do melodies, first … all of that, but we were just kind of bouncing off of each other the whole time. And it just was such an easy session.”

Now, the couple performs together at shows throughout the Bay Area.

Right now, she has four singles out and she is planning to drop an album in August for her birthday.

“We don't know how many songs it's going to be. We don't even know when we're gonna put it out. We're just gonna keep adding to it,” she said. “We call it the vault. We just keep adding to the vault of songs that we have together to hopefully one day release it as a duo.”

Guerrero is also featured on “Regalame Una Noche“ by local artist Nemz.

Life outside of music

Guerrero has a degree in criminal justice from Sonoma State University and she works full-time as a legal assistant at VIDAS Legal, a North Bay legal immigration advocacy group who help clients at no or low cost. She is working toward becoming an accredited representative, too.

She said she’s a vulnerable person by nature, but her job adds an extra layer of compassion and understanding that translates to her music.

“I also try to share the struggles of others, being the voice for others. So working in VIDAS (Legal), I've heard all these different kinds of stories from … people who have suffered a lot,” she said. “All those stories have such an impact on me. So I feel like I've carried that into my music too and then I try to bring awareness to certain issues within my music.”

Her parents are originally from Michoacán, Mexico, and they have been very supportive of her musical endeavors. Even so, she said, sometimes her family worries about the stability of pursuing her dreams.

“Sometimes they do start to think, ‘what's going to work out?’ Because they see how much I invest into music, and how much time I spend,” she said. “They just want me to have all these other opportunities, but they respect my passion. And what I really want to do is music.”

Her song “Silent Hills Freestyle” is one of her more vulnerable songs. “Por mi familia quisiera sobresalir, todo lo que ellos hicieron por mí,” she said in Spanish, “for my family I want to stand out, everything they did for me.”

“It's (about) kind of just surviving, getting through it. And the time that I wrote that song, it was around everything going on in Gaza,” she said. “So that brought inspiration even through that, just feeling like everybody was going through a hard time. So a lot of people were able to resonate to that song when it did come out.”

Uplifted by friends, true supporters

While she said she doesn’t recall any sort of racism or discrimination growing up, Guerrero said her mother was afraid her daughter would be judged or put down for singing songs in Spanish.

“I didn’t understand it at the time, but as I grew older and started understanding where my parents come from and why they would be fearful, I understood,” the artist said. “I have always embraced being Latina and am grateful to be bilingual because I am able to help my people, mi raza in this path that I have taken.”

Guerrero grew with Spanish as her first language.

“And at the end of the day, we're very proud to be Latinos. Especially when you're Latino, obviously born in the United States, as opposed to Mexico. I feel like sometimes people don't want to take it too seriously, because they're just like, ‘oh, why are you guys doing Spanish?’ but it's like, no, we are embracing our Latino side to the fullest and we're so proud to do that. And we want to be up there with our Spanish music and we wouldn't want it to be any other way,” she said proudly.

Windsor resident and family friend, Rosa Contreras, 29, has seen Guerrero perform many times. She said her favorite songs by are “Mariposa” and “FYP.”

“She would do covers of Selena and would sing at her aunt and uncle’s winery,” she said. “Seeing how her music has developed in such a beautiful way is amazing.”

Two years ago, she was in Puerto Rico and heard one of Guerrero’s songs while in an Uber.

“I was screaming like crazy, like that’s my girl!” she said.

Fellow county artist, BELLÚ, is a singer and composer who’s music style leans toward pop and reggaeton.

“We have helped each other out, we have a good relationship in terms of music and friendship,” he said of Guerrero. “She is a very talented person and she can find melodies. She is unique in her own right.”

The two also went to the same high school.

“She knows what she can do but even the things she struggles with, she can get around them to improve herself and grow as an artist and as a person,” she said. “She will always help anyone in need or guidance.”

