When she’s on stage, everyone knows her as Daze Margarita. But the little girl who wished to be a singer was given the name Daisy Guerrero.

Guerrero, 24, remembers always being interested in music. She remembers her father playing songs by Mexican American singers Selena and Ana Gabriel. And music by 80s pop icon, Cyndi Lauper.

From the beginning, the Santa Rosa native knew she was born for the stage and in 2006, she entered kindergarten talent show at Robert L. Stevens Elementary School in Santa Rosa.

For her performance, Guerrero picked “Amor Prohibido” by Grammy-Award winning Latin artist, Selena, who was known as the “Queen of Tejano Music.”

“When I look at videos, everyone looked impressed because I was five, y no me daba vergüenza,” there was no shame or embarrassment for her, she said of her younger self in Spanish.

Her parents always took home videos of Guerrero singing. The videos are on VHS and some are saved on her computer.

“I remember the nerves before every show,” she said of her early days as a young performer. “I still get those same butterflies today but the minute my voice comes through the mic, it fades instantly and I just know to perform and feel. I just feel through every emotion and most importantly, emerge myself in the emotion of the song I am singing.”

Guerrero later took drama as an elective in middle school. She credits those performances with understanding how to connect with the audience and to embrace the uncomfortable.

“Through my peers, I learned to not be afraid to give it my all even if I look a little crazy. A performance should always be your all, very passionate and expressive,” she said. “My teacher was the perfect example, Mr. M at Lawerence Cook Middle School. He was never afraid to be loud and simply himself, I loved that about him.”

At Santa Rosa High School, she was in choir and learned the language of singing through notes and tones.

In 2022, her friends encouraged her to take music more seriously and they helped her book her first recording session.

“And then I started meeting other friends, making connections and they really pushed me and helped me to kind of develop this sound that I have going for myself. I started making my own songs and then I started pushing them out so I think ever since I started releasing my own music,” Guerrero said.

Some of her musical inspirations include Selena, Ana Gabriel, Karol G, Celine Dion, SZA and Cyndi Lauper.

“They're confident. These are women that get up on that stage and they are so empowered by being a woman,” she said. “I love how they communicate with their audience, the respect that people have for them and also how impactful they are not just in their music but with their organizations or what they promote within communities.”

A collaborator in life, the studio

Guerrero said when it comes to genre, she does not feel inclined to use one label to describe her music.

On Instagram, she posts about upcoming shows, clips from performances and music videos with songs in both English and Spanish. Her music is can be found on Apple Music and Spotify.

Guerrero is in a relationship with fellow Sonoma County singer and producer André Chirinos. The two have collaborated on several songs including “Libre” from Chirinos’ latest album “Volveré.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/UMM0TpSVzJ8">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“We just knew how to work right off the bat. And that's not always the case when you work with new artists because everybody has their own style of recording,” she said of working with Chirinos in the studio. “They're gonna write lyrics first, or if they're gonna do melodies, first … all of that, but we were just kind of bouncing off of each other the whole time. And it just was such an easy session.”

Now, the couple performs together at shows throughout the Bay Area.

Right now, she has four singles out and she is planning to drop an album in August for her birthday.

“We don't know how many songs it's going to be. We don't even know when we're gonna put it out. We're just gonna keep adding to it,” she said. “We call it the vault. We just keep adding to the vault of songs that we have together to hopefully one day release it as a duo.”

Guerrero is also featured on “Regalame Una Noche“ by local artist Nemz.

Life outside of music

Guerrero has a degree in criminal justice from Sonoma State University and she works full-time as a legal assistant at VIDAS Legal, a North Bay legal immigration advocacy group who help clients at no or low cost. She is working toward becoming an accredited representative, too.