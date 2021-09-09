Events happening during Latino Heritage month, beyond

Editor’s note: With changing conditions at the county and state level around the coronavirus pandemic, it’s always a good idea to call ahead or look online before heading out to an event. Please plan ahead and confirm events are still taking place as planned.

Mark your calendar

Sunday, Sept. 12

Online: The Luther Burbank Center for the Arts hosts the annual Fiesta de Independencia. The free event will include performances by Danza Azteca Xantotl, Ballet Folklórico Ireri, LBC’s own mariachi ensemble: Mariachi Cantares de mi Tierra, and a special headline performance by Mariachi Vargas De Tecalitlán. 2 to 3 p.m. Free. https://bit.ly/2UoEdZb

Friday, Sept. 14-Sept. 26

Online: Raul Ruiz’s raw footage from acting workshops were edited by his wife and collaborator, Valeria Sarmiento, after Ruiz’s death. The satirical film “The Wandering Soap Opera (La Telenovela Errante)” details the political and economic realities that Chileans face through the scope of a telenovela. $10 (free for Sonoma State University students). Streaming available anytime. https://bit.ly/2VSUg1H

Friday, Oct. 29

Santa Rosa: El Mariachi Vargas performs at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa. The band has played all over the world and plays traditional Mexican songs: “Guadalajara,” “El Son de la Negra,” “El Jarabe Tapatia,” “Cielito Lindo,” “Huapango de Moncayo,” among many others. Proof of vaccination or recent negative test and masks are required. 8 p.m. $51-$206. 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. https://bit.ly/3k1NkHU

TBD

Healdsburg: Dia de los Muertos celebration will be held at Plaza Park in Healdsburg. The event will feature live music, food vendors, car show, face panting and activities for kids. Noon to 5 p.m. Free. Healdsburg Avenue and Matheson Street, Healdsburg. ci.healdsburg.ca.us/911/Da-De-Los-Muertos

Friday, Dec. 10

Santa Rosa: Calidanza Dance Company helps ring in Christmas cheer at the annual Posada Navidena event at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa. Dancers perform traditional Mexican songs accompanied by folk, and contemporary dances while wearing vibrant traditional costumes. Proof of vaccination or recent negative test and masks are required. 7 p.m. $2-$10. 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. https://bit.ly/3smvVNW