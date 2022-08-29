Subscribe

Family recipes are a labor of love passed down through generations

SUSAN MINICHIELLO
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 29, 2022, 3:41PM
Read more stories celebrating the local Latino community here.

Haz clic aquí para leer la versión en Español.

The mole negro Octavio Díaz’s family makes goes with almost anything.

Eat it for dinner poured over grilled chicken and veggies. Eat it for lunch with rice and beans. Eat it for breakfast with eggs and tortillas. You could even eat their mole negro for dessert — just add a little extra Oaxacan chocolate to it.

“Mole is the glue that brings people together. Mole always kept our family together. Mole is an everyday celebration,” said Díaz, 46, owner of Mitote Food Park in Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood.

Díaz’s family mole negro recipe — a unique blend of his paternal and maternal grandmothers’ recipes — has over 20 ingredients and takes nearly a week to make.

While some family recipes — like mole or tamales — are arduous and time-consuming, many Latino families said it’s worth it not just for the flavors of the food but also for the way food traditions bring multiple generations together to share culture and memories.

“In our culture food is front and center, and why is that? It’s the time that you put into it, and the stories that are passed down. It’s not just food,” said Angelica Núñez, 42, a third-generation resident of Windsor.

Mole brings ‘sense of belonging’

Díaz’s early memories from growing up with a large family in the Oaxaca Valley in Mexico are of cooking. His mother, Juana Ramirez De Díaz, made tortillas in an adobe kitchen. The scent of mesquite wood wafted through the air. Díaz and his siblings milked cows, made cheese and looked after the goats. And everyone helped make mole.

“At some point, whether you're a man or woman in our family, you have to know how to cook,” said Díaz, who immigrated with his family to the United States when he was 13.

The mole recipes in his family were passed down through many generations, and Díaz said continuing the tradition helped him connect with his roots.

“It's given me a sense of belonging and understanding of my culture in knowing that it is really authentic from the pre-Columbian days to nowadays in the 21st century that we still preserve these methods and techniques,” he said.

Díaz’s 69-year-old mother, Juana, begins the mole negro by making the paste out of Oaxacan chocolate, chilis, Mexican spices, plantains, and Gravenstein apples and raisins to sweeten. The paste is later added to broth and tomatoes, among other ingredients.

Of the seven main kinds of mole in Oaxaca, Díaz said “mole negro is the king of moles” and the the most complicated one.

“Mole is a complex thing to make, but it’s not if you know how to make it,” he said. “You’re not going to ruin a mole. The interpretation of a mole is going to be your personality.”

Díaz himself is outgoing and hospitable. At Mitote, Díaz also runs the cocktail bar and the Maria Machetes food truck, which serves his family’s mole negro. His extended family also operates several restaurants around Sonoma County, including Agave Healdsburg and Tu Mole Madre in Windsor.

Food traditions connect parents, children

Damián Zúñiga spent 17 years working for the Díaz family before he began his own Oaxacan street food truck, Lucha Sabina, also located at Mitote.

Zúñiga is from Guanajuato, but his wife is from Oaxaca and her family’s recipes inspire him. The iconic tlayuda and mushroom tacos are among his favorites.

For the mushroom tacos, he uses whatever gourmet mushrooms are currently on the market. Recently he had local cremini, porcini, shiitake and maitake mushrooms from a Sebastopol farm. His spices are from Mexico, including avocado leaves, chilis and cumin.

A father of three with a fourth on the way, Zúñiga, 32, said cooking family recipes makes him feel connected with his kids, particularly his 11-year-old son.

“It’s important when you eat because all our family comes together,” Zúñiga said. “I have a good connection with my son when we cook.”

Another son who learned to cook from his parents and relatives is Neil Pacheco, 42, of Windsor. His food memories consist of making dinner from a young age, and the aroma of chocolate and spices from mole negro around the holidays. His family made tamales only on special celebrations like birthdays, graduations and Día de los Muertos.

For three years before the pandemic, Pacheco hosted “What's Cookin' Sonoma County?” a radio show on La Morenita FM about food traditions. He taught kitchen basics to his kids from an early age, and to set the table, have conversation and listen to music while preparing food.

“I always say to my kids, it's not about just sitting at the table. It's having a moment with the familia and the cooking process.”

Matriarch passes down recipes, stories

When Angelica Núñez and her grandmother made tamales, they had time to talk. Instant corn masa mix was out of the question. Instead, they always followed a family recipe that takes three days to make.

Their tamale recipe uses whole organic corn that is processed through soaking, washing, straining and grinding through a lava stone grinder. And in some ways, it’s miraculous the recipe made it through the generations.

Her grandmother Mary was born in 1924 and grew up in Southern California in an oppressive environment. Posted on the walls at school were signs that said: “If it’s not said in English, it’s not worth speaking.” Teachers punished Mary for speaking Spanish by scrubbing soap in her mouth or hitting her mouth with a T-shirt.

"My grandmother was able to continue her indigenous traditions from her Mexican culture through all of that. That's the price that she paid for (tamale making) to be handed down and continued. And it's such a lost art,” Núñez said. “I feel like it's important to continue that art and to continue to tell our story because it's part of the fabric that makes us who we are, and that's why it's important to me.”

Although Núñez’s grandmother and mother both passed away a few years ago, Núñez continues the family tamale tradition with her kids, particularly her teenage daughter, who was fortunate enough to learn directly from Mary. The tamale recipe was passed down verbally through at least five generations of her family.

Núñez lives in her grandmother’s old house in Windsor, where she and her daughter make large batches of tamales for special occasions and freeze them to eat later.

“Tamales are so dear to us. It's not just the food that we're eating, it’s also everything that goes into it — the stories that were told, the love, remembering my grandmother and my mother,” she said. “It’s not just food, it’s about honoring your body and the earth and ancestors.”

‘Todos somos mole’

There’s a saying Octavio Díaz learned from his father: “Todo somos mole.” In other words, “We are all mole.”

“And what that means is that the beauty of this country is that there’s people from all over the world, just like how mole has many different spices,” Díaz said. “A lot of people are getting hooked on mole and it keeps our family’s recipes alive.”

Díaz plans to host a mole competition at Mitote Food Park for Día de los Muertos. He said mole is one of those foods that people “either love or just don’t care for.” But when people love it, it’s intense. Mole is even served to dead ancestors.

“Mole is one thing you can bring to people that have passed away. It’s a form of respect saying, you used to like mole, now we bring it to you.”

