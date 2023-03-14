Girls on the Run North Bay encourages girls put best feet forward

Volunteer coaches lead the 8-10 week program and at the end of the fall and spring seasons, the team completes a 5K.

Founded in 1996 in Charlotte, North Carolina, Girls on the Run partners with schools nationwide to offer social, emotional, physical and behavior skills to third- to eighth-grade girls. The nonprofit’s ultimate goal is to empower girls and give them tools to navigate life in a world where gender stereotypes and societal pressures come from all sides.

For Jessica Gutierrez, being a volunteer coach for Girls on the Run North Bay is about more than giving girls — including her two daughters — a path to feeling better physically.

Sure, “run” is in the nonprofit agency’s title, and Gutierrez marvels at how active Jeneva, 10, and Jada, 9, have become since they started participating in the program at Santa Rosa’s Village Elementary School. But Gutierrez said her girls also have grown stronger emotionally from participating in Girls on the Run. They aren’t just putting their best feet forward; they are becoming their best selves and encouraging their peers to do the same.

“The message of empowerment and empathy is so important for young ladies at this age group,” said Gutierrez, who is divorced and works as a social worker for the North Bay Regional Center. “To know they’re not alone, and that their peers are going through similar things. To know they have a team of like-minded other little ladies in their school is really great.”

Founded in 1996 in Charlotte, North Carolina, Girls on the Run partners with schools nationwide to offer social, emotional, physical and behavior skills to third- to eighth-grade girls. The nonprofit’s ultimate goal is to empower girls — particularly those who live in under-resourced communities — with tools to navigate life in a world where gender stereotypes and societal pressures come from all sides.

“It’s really inclusive,” Gutierrez said of the nonprofit.

The program debuted in Napa County in 2006, expanded to Solano County and last year merged with groups in Sonoma County. About 1,900 girls participate in Girls on the Run North Bay activities, according to Janet Todd, the agency’s executive director.

Todd, 61, helped start the local chapter after leaving her job as a corporate executive with a medical device company and moved from Denver to St. Helena, where she coached cross country and track at the local high school.

She was first introduced to Girls on the Run at a 2005 race in Marin County. The organization seemed like the perfect fit for the role she wanted to play in girls’ lives.

“I felt very passionately about wanting to help girls be whatever they want in life — to be on a board, at the CEO level, president of the United States,” she said. “To see they have the ability to achieve whatever (they want).”

Program designed to empower, support

The program’s emphasis on inclusivity and empowerment is based on research highlighted in “The Confidence Code for Girls,” written by journalists Claire Shipman and Katty Kay. The data shows that girls’ self-confidence begins to drop at age 9, around the same time when their physical activity levels also start to wane.

The 8- to 10-week program is offered every fall and spring, and combines physical fitness with lessons in critical life skills, such as managing emotions, resolving conflict, helping others and making intentional decisions. Todd said most coaches are women. However, men are welcome to apply.

Each Girls on the Run fall and spring session concludes with a 5K run in which participants wear No. 1 on their race bibs. The most recent 5K runs in the North Bay, held last November at Rancho Cotate High School and Napa Junction Elementary School, drew 1,300 participants.

The first week of the program celebrates uniqueness and connection with others. Subsequent weeks cover positive self-talk, healthy emotions and self-expression, empathy, choosing uplifting friends, conflict resolution and being a good member of the community.

Daily sessions begin with an engaging discussion before transitioning into a “getting-on board” experiential activity, followed by games that involve moving around cones. The sessions conclude with journaling.

The curriculum is based on Richard Lerner’s Five Cs Model of Positive Youth Development: competence, confidence, connection, character, caring and contribution.

In the lesson on empathy, girls are encouraged to put themselves in others’ shoes. They are taught they all have “star power” that radiates positive emotions and feelings, and “cloud cover,” or negative experiences and emotions, that can obscure this radiance. In those instances, girls can respond by offering words of encouragement, positive actions or by asking simply, “What can I do for you?”

“I didn’t realize the depth of the lessons that were being taught until I went through training as a coach and mentor,” Gutierrez said. “I was able to bring those things into our home and to show empathy using coping skills and using your words.”

Volunteers, educators take lessons outside

Many girls in the program start out shy, but by the end of the sessions bubble with energy and confidence, said Magali Barajas, a volunteer Girls on the Run coach and first-grade teacher at Kawana Springs Elementary School in southeast Santa Rosa.