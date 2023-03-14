Girls on the Run North Bay encourages girls put best feet forward

The nonprofit partners with schools nationwide to offer social, emotional, physical and behavior skills to third- to eighth-grade girls. The program is offered at Bellevue Unified and Santa Rosa City Unified school districts, and plans on expanding into Roseland.|
DEREK MOORE
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 14, 2023
About Girls on the Run

Founded in 1996 in Charlotte, North Carolina, Girls on the Run partners with schools nationwide to offer social, emotional, physical and behavior skills to third- to eighth-grade girls. The nonprofit’s ultimate goal is to empower girls and give them tools to navigate life in a world where gender stereotypes and societal pressures come from all sides.

Volunteer coaches lead the 8-10 week program and at the end of the fall and spring seasons, the team completes a 5K.

Fall program: Monday, Sept. 11- Saturday, Nov. 18

Fall registration: Begins Aug. 18, https://www.gotrnorthbay.org/programs

Price: $25-$185 or financial aid is available.

Volunteer: https://www.gotrnorthbay.org/volunteer

Donate: https://www.gotrnorthbay.org/donate

More information: https://www.gotrnorthbay.org

For Jessica Gutierrez, being a volunteer coach for Girls on the Run North Bay is about more than giving girls — including her two daughters — a path to feeling better physically.

Sure, “run” is in the nonprofit agency’s title, and Gutierrez marvels at how active Jeneva, 10, and Jada, 9, have become since they started participating in the program at Santa Rosa’s Village Elementary School. But Gutierrez said her girls also have grown stronger emotionally from participating in Girls on the Run. They aren’t just putting their best feet forward; they are becoming their best selves and encouraging their peers to do the same.

“The message of empowerment and empathy is so important for young ladies at this age group,” said Gutierrez, who is divorced and works as a social worker for the North Bay Regional Center. “To know they’re not alone, and that their peers are going through similar things. To know they have a team of like-minded other little ladies in their school is really great.”

Founded in 1996 in Charlotte, North Carolina, Girls on the Run partners with schools nationwide to offer social, emotional, physical and behavior skills to third- to eighth-grade girls. The nonprofit’s ultimate goal is to empower girls — particularly those who live in under-resourced communities — with tools to navigate life in a world where gender stereotypes and societal pressures come from all sides.

“It’s really inclusive,” Gutierrez said of the nonprofit.

The program debuted in Napa County in 2006, expanded to Solano County and last year merged with groups in Sonoma County. About 1,900 girls participate in Girls on the Run North Bay activities, according to Janet Todd, the agency’s executive director.

Todd, 61, helped start the local chapter after leaving her job as a corporate executive with a medical device company and moved from Denver to St. Helena, where she coached cross country and track at the local high school.

She was first introduced to Girls on the Run at a 2005 race in Marin County. The organization seemed like the perfect fit for the role she wanted to play in girls’ lives.

“I felt very passionately about wanting to help girls be whatever they want in life — to be on a board, at the CEO level, president of the United States,” she said. “To see they have the ability to achieve whatever (they want).”

Program designed to empower, support

The program’s emphasis on inclusivity and empowerment is based on research highlighted in “The Confidence Code for Girls,” written by journalists Claire Shipman and Katty Kay. The data shows that girls’ self-confidence begins to drop at age 9, around the same time when their physical activity levels also start to wane.

The 8- to 10-week program is offered every fall and spring, and combines physical fitness with lessons in critical life skills, such as managing emotions, resolving conflict, helping others and making intentional decisions. Todd said most coaches are women. However, men are welcome to apply.

Each Girls on the Run fall and spring session concludes with a 5K run in which participants wear No. 1 on their race bibs. The most recent 5K runs in the North Bay, held last November at Rancho Cotate High School and Napa Junction Elementary School, drew 1,300 participants.

The first week of the program celebrates uniqueness and connection with others. Subsequent weeks cover positive self-talk, healthy emotions and self-expression, empathy, choosing uplifting friends, conflict resolution and being a good member of the community.

Daily sessions begin with an engaging discussion before transitioning into a “getting-on board” experiential activity, followed by games that involve moving around cones. The sessions conclude with journaling.

The curriculum is based on Richard Lerner’s Five Cs Model of Positive Youth Development: competence, confidence, connection, character, caring and contribution.

In the lesson on empathy, girls are encouraged to put themselves in others’ shoes. They are taught they all have “star power” that radiates positive emotions and feelings, and “cloud cover,” or negative experiences and emotions, that can obscure this radiance. In those instances, girls can respond by offering words of encouragement, positive actions or by asking simply, “What can I do for you?”

“I didn’t realize the depth of the lessons that were being taught until I went through training as a coach and mentor,” Gutierrez said. “I was able to bring those things into our home and to show empathy using coping skills and using your words.”

Volunteers, educators take lessons outside

Many girls in the program start out shy, but by the end of the sessions bubble with energy and confidence, said Magali Barajas, a volunteer Girls on the Run coach and first-grade teacher at Kawana Springs Elementary School in southeast Santa Rosa.

She recalled a specific instance when a girl came to practice feeling down because she’d gotten into an argument with friends. The other girls boosted her up with a “star chant” and positive affirmations of support.

The daughter of immigrant parents, Barajas, 27, said she was unable to participate in most after-school activities when she was growing up because of the cost, or her parents’ inability to provide transportation.

Now as an educator who bridges the gap between the challenges many students and families face on a daily basis, her goal is to continue that work outside of the classroom.

“I just felt like something in them reminded me of how I was at that age, and needing to share things that were going on in my day,” Barajas said.

She felt drawn to Girls on the Run because of its holistic approach to social and emotional well-being, physical activity, mental health and working together as a team.

Barajas stays active by hiking, walking and playing tennis. But, she pointed out, Girls on the Run isn’t about which athlete is the fastest or who can run the farthest.

“You think running is going to be the priority, but it’s about being there for yourself and your team,” she said. “Push yourself at your own pace, and when you feel ready, push yourself to do your best.”

Girls on the Run debuted in Sonoma County in 2007 in Santa Rosa. Last year, Laurel Stansberry, a 30-year-old kindergarten teacher at Kawana Springs Elementary School, approached administration about bringing the program to campus because she felt there was a need for more after-school activities for students.

The first session in spring 2022 drew eight girls, the minimum for the group to function. By fall, that number had grown to 13. Both Stansberry and Barajas share coaching duties.

Given her teaching demands, Stansberry said she is challenged finding the time and energy for the twice-a-week practices. But she feels the experience is worth the sacrifice.

“It forces me to be in the moment, to forget about the day and have a more positive experience,” she said. “Although it’s hard, it’s very worth it. Every time.”

Expanding to more Sonoma County schools

Girls on the Run North Bay has an annual budget of $650,000 and employs a staff of five who are spread across the three counties. About $450,000 of that amount is raised through grants, individual contributions, sponsorships and fundraising events, according to Todd.

Girls on the Run charges participants $25 to $185 for the 8 to 10-week program, which is also offered at no cost to those who qualify for financial aid.

The Napa Valley Unified School District’s Board of Trustees recently voted to underwrite the program cost for girls who receive free school lunches, are homeless or in foster care, if they are on an independent learning plan or are an English language learner.

Todd said she’s hoping for similar partnerships in Sonoma County, where about 45% of participants currently receive financial aid. That compares to about 75% in Napa County.

Girls on the Run is in the Bellevue Unified and Santa Rosa City Unified school districts, and has designs on expanding into Roseland, according to Todd. She said the program has also begun talks with the La Luz Center and El Verano Community School in Boyes Hot Springs.

“We want all girls to participate in the program if they choose to,” she said. “We don’t want their income level to hinder them.”

After 17 years at the helm, Todd said she still feels motivated by the joy of watching girls achieve that “a-ha” moment when they use words to express their feelings.

“This is the time my heart gets filled,” she said.

Gutierrez, who posts positive affirmations in a hallway of her home to help inspire and motivate her two girls, said Girls on the Run has helped lift Jeneva and Jada out of COVID-19 “depressions” and related feelings of isolation.

The program “really mirrors and echoes how I am raising my children,” she said.

As a bonus, family hikes are a lot more fun. Prior to Girls on the Run, these outings often devolved into tears.

“They were pretty lazy. My little one, she hated going on walks,” Gutierrez said. “Now, she goes out on a run and I mean, she kills it.”

