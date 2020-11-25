Grocery store workers keep Sonoma County stocked with life’s essentials

See our special coverage of heartwarming stories during the pandemic and recent wildfires here .

As stay-at-home orders were issued in Sonoma County in March to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, Kelly Glennon Diaz didn’t hesitate once to get up, head to work and serve her community.

A longtime grocery worker at Lucky supermarket in Sonoma, Diaz found herself on the front line of an unprecedented global pandemic. Even in a climate of fear and uncertainty, with little known about the transmission of the highly contagious virus, Diaz and her co-workers made sure the public had food and other essentials at the ready.

Diaz rises at 4 a.m. and starts her shift as a receiving clerk at 5 a.m. After spending several hours taking and unloading orders, Diaz, 45, can be found in the store aisles stocking shelves, replenishing items, placing orders and assisting customers. She has been with Lucky for 25 years, 20 of them at the local branch in the Maxwell Village Shopping Center. For five years, she worked as produce manager at the Larkspur Lucky in Marin County.

Employees couldn’t have anticipated shortages of toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and even food staples — part of a trend across the country. “In general, it was just everything,” Diaz said. “People were stocking up. There still are some things we’re not able to get.”

Early on, Diaz said she and her colleagues noticed repeated expressions of gratitude from shoppers. “We’d hear ‘thank you’ and ‘we appreciate you being here,’ and ‘be safe’,” she said. “I was like, wow, people are really grateful. It’s still kind of nice to hear.”

It wasn’t until face masks were required within the county that Diaz fully realized the severity of COVID-19 and its rapid spread. “We were all on adrenaline, and we didn’t have time to be afraid. We didn’t have time to evaluate it. I didn’t realize how serious it was. Then it was like, this is kind of scarier than we thought.”

She’s grateful for the safety measures her employers have taken to protect staff and shoppers, including plexiglass shields and hand sanitizer at check stands; social-distancing markers; and face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer for all employees.

Additionally, the store continues to provide weekly bonus checks beyond employees’ regular salaries. It’s a much-appreciated gesture, Diaz said, and one that reaffirms their value as essential workers.

For someone who has always considered firefighters, medical workers, teachers, law enforcement personnel and other first responders as heroic, Diaz said it has been a slow realization that she and grocery workers everywhere are essential – and appreciated.

Essential workers in so many professions “are amazing,” Diaz said. She credits the DoorDash and Instacart workers who come into Lucky to shop for those who can’t or otherwise don’t want to go out in public. Although Lucky offers specific shopping times for the elderly and those with compromised health, the personal shoppers provide another option for the community.

Diaz, who lives in Sonoma Valley and has experienced PG&E planned power shut-offs and mandatory and advisory evacuations from wildfires, has a special appreciation for firefighters who risk their lives during the seemingly endless fire seasons.

“The firefighters, especially the past three years, they’re 24/7. They run into fires not knowing if they’re coming out,” she said. Whenever she tries to buy them a coffee at the nearby Starbucks, she hears the same response: “They say they’re just doing their job.”

Determined to express her gratitude, she reached out to a firefighter’s wife for suggestions. Diaz put together 30 care packages of beef jerky, nuts, candy and other snacks and Gold Bond body powder to drop off at a local fire station. “Seriously,” she said, “How do I thank them?”

Diaz carries that compassion to her job, where she’s known for her friendly personality and calm demeanor.

“She’s always cheerful, no matter what you need, and she’s incredibly helpful,” said customer Donna Jean Baker, 70. “She always walks you over (to any needed item) and never just says, ‘over there.’”

Baker appreciates every effort grocery workers make, especially during the risks of the pandemic. “Maybe you weren’t so sure until this whole thing came down, but they’re essential. People who provide us with food are just as essential.”

Even when finding toilet paper on store shelves was like winning the lottery, Diaz never lost her cool after repeated questions about bathroom tissue availability.

“You just do your job and be courteous,” she said. “Whoever thought 2020 would be all about toilet paper?”