Healdsburg dance teacher encourages community to embrace rhythm

A rhythmic song plays over a booming speaker at the Healdsburg Community Center. Dancers, ages 3 to 62, dressed all in black form rows as they stand tall, eyes straight ahead, anticipating their cue.

Hearing it, they take carefully measured steps, rising and falling together to the rhythms.

They are part of a community group, Ballet Folclórico Comunitario Yolotl, a cadre of about 55 dancers formed under the direction of “maestra” — “teacher” in Spanish — Yolanda Girón, a longtime dancer, community advocate and ballet folklórico instructor based in Healdsburg.

“Yolotl“ means ”heart“ in Nahuatl, Girón said. The language, which is part of a group of languages in the Uto-Aztecan language family, is spoken by millions of people in central Mexico and in smaller populations in the United States.

Girón watches the troupe from the sidelines and gives additional direction before she grabs a stack of papers containing a black and white map of Mexico.

She no longer teaches the steps after an accident 30 years ago damaged her back, but she knows how to teach the culture.

“How many states are there in Mexico?” she asks the rosy-cheeked students who seated themselves on the community center’s floor after they’ve finished their last dance.

There’s 32 states, she reminds students — and parents standing on the sidelines.

A teacher, trained in her native Mexico, her 30-plus years of community involvement has had many iterations — ballet folklórico is just one of them.

“Yolanda was very involved. She was involved in all aspects. She was excellent with literacy — she was a teacher. And she was very involved in ballet folklórico,” said Belen Lee, Girón’s former boss in the Even Start program, a U.S. Department of Education family literacy program once offered in Healdsburg from 1989 through the mid-1990s.

Originally from Putla de Guerrero, Oaxaca, she’s woven her cultural knowledge into the multilayered fabric of Sonoma County’s populace by embracing her roots and through current involvement with Latinos Unidos del Condado de Sonoma, Oaxaca in the Wine Country, and as a board member for Alliance Medical Center.

Maestra Girón

Participants in today’s ballet folklórico aren’t just dancing, Girón said. She considers it a kind of therapy for everyone — just as it’s been therapeutic for her and helped her grow.

“I’ve liked it, because (my daughters) have become uninhibited. They’re friendlier, more disciplined,” said Shani Garcia, whose three daughters dance in Ballet Folclórico Comunitario Yolotl. She said her three eldest daughters have also grown closer to one another and she appreciates the mutual support the group’s members have for each other.

“Each thing (the students) do, (the teachers) teach them the meaning of it so that they also learn and know what they are dancing and what they are representing,” Garcia said.

Students of all backgrounds learn about Mexican culture, history, geography, and for Garcia’s daughters, about their roots.

Girón embraces people from all cultures, whether they’ve danced in a ballet folklórico or not. She repeatedly underscores a word in its name: “comunitario,” Spanish for “community.”

Dancing is for everyone, she said.

“That’s my objective, that anybody who wants to participate, participates — that they feel part of a group — and more than anything, they don’t forget their culture,” she said. “Honoring your culture is a way of strengthening your connection with yourself, which helps you connect to the wider community better,” she said.

The idea for Ballet Folclórico Comunitario Yolotl occurred to Girón in the wake of the pandemic as she asked herself what she could do to mitigate this pain.

Girón, who also makes altars and prays often, hadn’t known so much death in her life until COVID-19.

“It was a decision like that — firm, strong. I said, ‘I have to do it because I don't know if I'm going to live tomorrow,’” she said.

What started as a handful of students has grown to over 50. They come from all parts of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa, Windsor, Cloverdale and Healdsburg, where she lives.

Girón collaborates with local ballet folklórico teachers Anabel Loya and Juan González, director of Ballet Paquiyollotzin from Petaluma, who teach the biweekly classes.

Students perform all over the county: at the Healdsburg Twilight Parade, Santa Rosa Junior College and other community events.

One of the recent highlights of their performances occurred on July 2 during the Guelaguetza in Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square, an event Girón's family has been involved with for more than a decade.