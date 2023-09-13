Healdsburg dance teacher encourages community to embrace rhythm

“That’s my objective, that anybody who wants to participate, participates — that they feel part of a group — and more than anything, they don’t forget their culture,” Yolanda Girón said.|
JENNIFER SAWHNEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 13, 2023, 2:38PM
Updated 38 minutes ago

Read more stories celebrating the local Latino community here.

A rhythmic song plays over a booming speaker at the Healdsburg Community Center. Dancers, ages 3 to 62, dressed all in black form rows as they stand tall, eyes straight ahead, anticipating their cue.

Hearing it, they take carefully measured steps, rising and falling together to the rhythms.

They are part of a community group, Ballet Folclórico Comunitario Yolotl, a cadre of about 55 dancers formed under the direction of “maestra” — “teacher” in Spanish — Yolanda Girón, a longtime dancer, community advocate and ballet folklórico instructor based in Healdsburg.

“Yolotl“ means ”heart“ in Nahuatl, Girón said. The language, which is part of a group of languages in the Uto-Aztecan language family, is spoken by millions of people in central Mexico and in smaller populations in the United States.

Girón watches the troupe from the sidelines and gives additional direction before she grabs a stack of papers containing a black and white map of Mexico.

She no longer teaches the steps after an accident 30 years ago damaged her back, but she knows how to teach the culture.

“How many states are there in Mexico?” she asks the rosy-cheeked students who seated themselves on the community center’s floor after they’ve finished their last dance.

There’s 32 states, she reminds students — and parents standing on the sidelines.

A teacher, trained in her native Mexico, her 30-plus years of community involvement has had many iterations — ballet folklórico is just one of them.

“Yolanda was very involved. She was involved in all aspects. She was excellent with literacy — she was a teacher. And she was very involved in ballet folklórico,” said Belen Lee, Girón’s former boss in the Even Start program, a U.S. Department of Education family literacy program once offered in Healdsburg from 1989 through the mid-1990s.

Originally from Putla de Guerrero, Oaxaca, she’s woven her cultural knowledge into the multilayered fabric of Sonoma County’s populace by embracing her roots and through current involvement with Latinos Unidos del Condado de Sonoma, Oaxaca in the Wine Country, and as a board member for Alliance Medical Center.

Maestra Girón

Participants in today’s ballet folklórico aren’t just dancing, Girón said. She considers it a kind of therapy for everyone — just as it’s been therapeutic for her and helped her grow.

“I’ve liked it, because (my daughters) have become uninhibited. They’re friendlier, more disciplined,” said Shani Garcia, whose three daughters dance in Ballet Folclórico Comunitario Yolotl. She said her three eldest daughters have also grown closer to one another and she appreciates the mutual support the group’s members have for each other.

“Each thing (the students) do, (the teachers) teach them the meaning of it so that they also learn and know what they are dancing and what they are representing,” Garcia said.

Students of all backgrounds learn about Mexican culture, history, geography, and for Garcia’s daughters, about their roots.

Girón embraces people from all cultures, whether they’ve danced in a ballet folklórico or not. She repeatedly underscores a word in its name: “comunitario,” Spanish for “community.”

Dancing is for everyone, she said.

“That’s my objective, that anybody who wants to participate, participates — that they feel part of a group — and more than anything, they don’t forget their culture,” she said. “Honoring your culture is a way of strengthening your connection with yourself, which helps you connect to the wider community better,” she said.

The idea for Ballet Folclórico Comunitario Yolotl occurred to Girón in the wake of the pandemic as she asked herself what she could do to mitigate this pain.

Girón, who also makes altars and prays often, hadn’t known so much death in her life until COVID-19.

“It was a decision like that — firm, strong. I said, ‘I have to do it because I don't know if I'm going to live tomorrow,’” she said.

What started as a handful of students has grown to over 50. They come from all parts of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa, Windsor, Cloverdale and Healdsburg, where she lives.

Girón collaborates with local ballet folklórico teachers Anabel Loya and Juan González, director of Ballet Paquiyollotzin from Petaluma, who teach the biweekly classes.

Students perform all over the county: at the Healdsburg Twilight Parade, Santa Rosa Junior College and other community events.

One of the recent highlights of their performances occurred on July 2 during the Guelaguetza in Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square, an event Girón's family has been involved with for more than a decade.

Teaching the community

Not only has she influenced the local ballet folklórico scene, Girón has become an educational powerhouse, according to her close friend and fellow educator, Norine Kaufer-Smith, who said Girón works to bridge gaps for immigrant families in Healdsburg’s school system.

Kaufer-Smith worked as a dual immersion educator and adult English as a Second Language teacher in Sonoma County for 28 years. She worked with Girón for much of that time.

“She’d stay after school on her own time and teach the teachers like me,” Kaufer-Smith said of Girón.

For years Girón was a coordinator of the Early Start Program in Healdsburg Unified School District’s now-defunct dual immersion program at the former Fitch Mountain Campus.

Girón coordinated monthly parent meetings, bringing in presenters from an array of organizations and support systems, Kaufer-Smith said.

“And they would always have cafecito and little (snacks) and they'd have child care ... But I was impressed because I'm like, ‘Oh my God, 32 people in the meeting. 28, 30.’ Not like the typical (English as a Second Language) parent meeting when there's five people there. Nope, not her,” she said.

During that time, Girón brought her beloved ballet folklórico to the schools, likely teaching thousands of students in the early 1990s, said Elissa Snedden, a former Healdsburg teacher and Girón’s best friend.

Girón’s former colleagues consider her a driving force behind the community’s Día de los Muertos celebrations, which blossomed in the 1990s.

“Her goal all the time was to unify the Hispanic community and the English-speaking community — not to have them divided, but to have them united,” Kaufer-Smith said.

In 1990, Girón started her first ballet folklórico under Comité Pochtlan, a group that was one of the first Latino participants in the Future Farmers of America Twilight Parade, she said.

Her four children and a handful of their friends were her first students.

'Everything I had, I had to share’

Girón’s home is an homage to community: there’s chairs everywhere.

There’s a bench in her front yard. Chairs are lined up along the walkway to the entrance. There’s three sofas stuffed in a sitting room adjacent to the long dining room table surrounded by chairs.

In her backyard, a grape-leaf canopy and two plastic tents cover even more tables and chairs.

“This is a meeting place. This is a place to come, eat, talk, dance, sing — everything,” Snedden said.

There’s no single factor that answers “why” Girón does what she does.

At age 12, the eldest of five siblings, she lost her mother and found herself looking for ways to keep busy while living with her grandparents.

“Instead of going to do bad things, I dedicated myself to school — a lot of school. And then after school, in my town, there were workshops” on designing flowers, piñatas, music and, what she came to love, dancing.

She gleaned the fruits of her Oaxacan culture, which she later brought to the U.S. She’s even performed in Oaxaca’s Guelaguetza, a hundreds-year-old Indigenous event full of food, art and dancing that takes place every July.

Decades before she came in the 1980s, her grandfather’s home served as a sort of inn, where people passing through stopped for a bite to eat or where students lived temporarily while in school.

“My grandfather taught me how to share almost everything. Everything I had, I had to share,” she said.

And everyone ate at two long wooden tables — together.

“Everyone ate what was there — a huge casserole of rice, a huge pot of beans, a huge pot of meat … a big pot of coffee,” she said.

The Healdsburg home she shares with her husband of 42 years, Argelio Girón, carries those hallmarks of her childhood.

“And I think that stuck with me so much that now, well, I keep doing it that way,” she said.

Just as she always has available seats, she always has food ready for visitors, like homemade mole negro served over shredded chicken and a side of rice and refried beans. Homemade tortillas are just an arm’s reach away in a communal basket, too.

She’s enthralled by her students’ enthusiasm to learn and continue these traditions just as she was.

“I am glad that this is not diminishing. If anything, it is growing and flourishing,” she said.

Down the hall, tens of student outfits from different regions of Mexico hang on a rack, and there’s more draped on a chair in different phases of construction she plans to soon finish sewing.

She takes pride in the many multilayered and colorful outfits she’s collected over the decades that she lends out to performers of all ages.

Girón doesn’t get paid for this labor; it’s something she wants to see continue, despite being unable to dance amid the rows of students for more than 15 minutes at a time.

“Even so, my heart continues to dance,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.

Read more stories celebrating the local Latino community here.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.