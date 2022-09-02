Hispanic-focused events include bilingual storytime, performances and farmworker health care workshops

MOVEMENT:

Spanish Music and Movement (ages 0-6): Spanish Music and Movement is a tour of culture, language and fun. This presentation is not for sitting – your family will be active characters in these adventures, participating with colorful scarfs, instruments, and animals as you move to the sound of language. Even if you are not fluent Spanish speakers, see the language come alive through the animated and energetic activities designed for children under 6 years and family. This event will be held at Healdsburg Regional Library. This program is offered in Spanish. 11-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. 139 Piper Street, Healdsburg. https://bit.ly/3bwbH0n

STORYTIME:

Bilingual Storytime and Craft: Sonoma County Library wants you to join them for a fun family bilingual (Spanish/English) storytime session. This includes books, music, movement and a craft. The age group for this event is for ages 0 to 6. This program will be held inside the library. This event will be held at Petaluma Regional Library. This program is offered in Spanish. 10:15-11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. https://bit.ly/3p0GiX0

EDUCATION:

Free Food Smarts Nutrition Classes: For parents of preschool-aged children at Roseland Regional Library. The Center for Well-Being has partnered with the County of Sonoma’s Cal-Fresh program to offer nutrition education on the Food Smarts curricula developed by Leah’s pantry. In this first session, the group will set the stage for healthy choices, balanced meals with different food groups. This program is offered in Spanish. 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. 470 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Free. https://bit.ly/3QlXz8p

MUSIC:

Trio Nuevo Amanecer: Romantic traditional Mexican music featuring Santa Rosa musicians on guitars and bass at Roseland Regional Library. This program is offered in Spanish. 4-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. 470 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Free. https://bit.ly/3dafDUG

HEALTH CARE:

Farmworker Clinic: The Botanical Bus meets our Latino and Indigenous clients where they are — at vineyard worksites and trusted family service centers — to provide upstream, culturally relevant health services including massage, acupuncture, somatic therapy, diabetes prevention and care, clinical nutrition and herbalism. We welcome our clients with music, tamales and herbal aguas frescas to receive bilingual, bicultural integrative health care. Services are offered on the basis of an accessible sliding scale. This event is in Santa Rosa. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. 850 W Ninth Street, Room 502/203, Santa Rosa. Free. https://thebotanicalbus.org/schedule-eng/

MOVEMENT:

Spanish Music and Movement (ages 0-6): Spanish Music and Movement is a tour of culture, language and fun. This presentation is not for sitting – your family will be active characters in these adventures, participating with colorful scarfs, instruments, and animals as you move to the sound of language. Even if you are not fluent Spanish speakers, see the language come alive through the animated and energetic activities designed for children under 6 years and family. This event will be held at Cloverdale Regional Library. This program is offered in Spanish. 11-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. 401 North Cloverdale Boulevard, Cloverdale. Free. https://bit.ly/3QqrUTg

STORYTIME:

Bilingual Storytime and Craft: Sonoma County Library wants you to join them for a fun family bilingual (Spanish/English) storytime session. This includes books, music, movement and a craft. The age group for this event is for ages 0 to 6. This program will be held inside the library. This event will be held at Petaluma Regional Library. This program is offered in Spanish. 10:15-11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. Free. https://bit.ly/3vLtibn

EDUCATION:

Free Food Smarts Nutrition Classes: For parents of preschool-aged children at Roseland Regional Library. The Center for Well-Being has partnered with the County of Sonoma’s Cal-Fresh program to offer nutrition education on the Food Smarts curricula developed by Leah’s pantry. In this second session, the group will discuss feeding our whole family and learn fundamentals of positive feeding. This program is offered in Spanish. 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. 470 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Free. https://bit.ly/3QlXz8p

STORY TIME:

Bilingual Storytime (ages 0-5): The library is offering a fun Bilingual Storytime in English and Spanish for children ages 0-5 at the Northwest Santa Rosa Library. Friday, Sept. 16. 10:30-11 a.m. Sept. 16. 150 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa. Free. https://bit.ly/3Q3SiTv

HEALTH CARE:

Farmworker Clinic: The Botanical Bus meets our Latino and Indigenous clients where they are — at vineyard worksites and trusted family service centers — to provide upstream, culturally relevant health services including massage, acupuncture, somatic therapy, diabetes prevention and care, clinical nutrition and herbalism. We welcome our clients with music, tamales and herbal aguas frescas to receive bilingual, bicultural integrative health care. Services are offered on the basis of an accessible sliding scale. This event is in Healdsburg. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Location: TBD. Free. https://thebotanicalbus.org/schedule-eng/