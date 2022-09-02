Subscribe

Hispanic-focused events include bilingual storytime, performances and farmworker health care workshops

September 2, 2022, 1:03PM
Read more stories celebrating the local Latino community here.

Haz clic aquí para leer la versión en Español.

MOVEMENT:

Spanish Music and Movement (ages 0-6): Spanish Music and Movement is a tour of culture, language and fun. This presentation is not for sitting – your family will be active characters in these adventures, participating with colorful scarfs, instruments, and animals as you move to the sound of language. Even if you are not fluent Spanish speakers, see the language come alive through the animated and energetic activities designed for children under 6 years and family. This event will be held at Healdsburg Regional Library. This program is offered in Spanish. 11-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. 139 Piper Street, Healdsburg. https://bit.ly/3bwbH0n

STORYTIME:

Bilingual Storytime and Craft: Sonoma County Library wants you to join them for a fun family bilingual (Spanish/English) storytime session. This includes books, music, movement and a craft. The age group for this event is for ages 0 to 6. This program will be held inside the library. This event will be held at Petaluma Regional Library. This program is offered in Spanish. 10:15-11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. https://bit.ly/3p0GiX0

EDUCATION:

Free Food Smarts Nutrition Classes: For parents of preschool-aged children at Roseland Regional Library. The Center for Well-Being has partnered with the County of Sonoma’s Cal-Fresh program to offer nutrition education on the Food Smarts curricula developed by Leah’s pantry. In this first session, the group will set the stage for healthy choices, balanced meals with different food groups. This program is offered in Spanish. 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. 470 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Free. https://bit.ly/3QlXz8p

MUSIC:

Trio Nuevo Amanecer: Romantic traditional Mexican music featuring Santa Rosa musicians on guitars and bass at Roseland Regional Library. This program is offered in Spanish. 4-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. 470 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Free. https://bit.ly/3dafDUG

HEALTH CARE:

Farmworker Clinic: The Botanical Bus meets our Latino and Indigenous clients where they are — at vineyard worksites and trusted family service centers — to provide upstream, culturally relevant health services including massage, acupuncture, somatic therapy, diabetes prevention and care, clinical nutrition and herbalism. We welcome our clients with music, tamales and herbal aguas frescas to receive bilingual, bicultural integrative health care. Services are offered on the basis of an accessible sliding scale. This event is in Santa Rosa. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. 850 W Ninth Street, Room 502/203, Santa Rosa. Free. https://thebotanicalbus.org/schedule-eng/

MOVEMENT:

Spanish Music and Movement (ages 0-6): Spanish Music and Movement is a tour of culture, language and fun. This presentation is not for sitting – your family will be active characters in these adventures, participating with colorful scarfs, instruments, and animals as you move to the sound of language. Even if you are not fluent Spanish speakers, see the language come alive through the animated and energetic activities designed for children under 6 years and family. This event will be held at Cloverdale Regional Library. This program is offered in Spanish. 11-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. 401 North Cloverdale Boulevard, Cloverdale. Free. https://bit.ly/3QqrUTg

STORYTIME:

Bilingual Storytime and Craft: Sonoma County Library wants you to join them for a fun family bilingual (Spanish/English) storytime session. This includes books, music, movement and a craft. The age group for this event is for ages 0 to 6. This program will be held inside the library. This event will be held at Petaluma Regional Library. This program is offered in Spanish. 10:15-11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. Free. https://bit.ly/3vLtibn

EDUCATION:

Free Food Smarts Nutrition Classes: For parents of preschool-aged children at Roseland Regional Library. The Center for Well-Being has partnered with the County of Sonoma’s Cal-Fresh program to offer nutrition education on the Food Smarts curricula developed by Leah’s pantry. In this second session, the group will discuss feeding our whole family and learn fundamentals of positive feeding. This program is offered in Spanish. 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. 470 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Free. https://bit.ly/3QlXz8p

STORY TIME:

Bilingual Storytime (ages 0-5): The library is offering a fun Bilingual Storytime in English and Spanish for children ages 0-5 at the Northwest Santa Rosa Library. Friday, Sept. 16. 10:30-11 a.m. Sept. 16. 150 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa. Free. https://bit.ly/3Q3SiTv

HEALTH CARE:

Farmworker Clinic: The Botanical Bus meets our Latino and Indigenous clients where they are — at vineyard worksites and trusted family service centers — to provide upstream, culturally relevant health services including massage, acupuncture, somatic therapy, diabetes prevention and care, clinical nutrition and herbalism. We welcome our clients with music, tamales and herbal aguas frescas to receive bilingual, bicultural integrative health care. Services are offered on the basis of an accessible sliding scale. This event is in Healdsburg. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Location: TBD. Free. https://thebotanicalbus.org/schedule-eng/

MOVEMENT:

Spanish Music and Movement (ages 0-6): Spanish Music and Movement is a tour of culture, language and fun. This presentation is not for sitting – your family will be active characters in these adventures, participating with colorful scarfs, instruments, and animals as you move to the sound of language. Even if you are not fluent Spanish speakers, see the language come alive through the animated and energetic activities designed for children under 6 years and family. This event will be held at Cloverdale Regional Library. This program is offered in Spanish. 11:30-noon Wednesday, Sept. 17. 470 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Free. https://bit.ly/3A364jK

EDUCATION:

Free Food Smarts Nutrition Classes: For parents of preschool-aged children at Roseland Regional Library. The Center for Well-Being has partnered with the County of Sonoma’s Cal-Fresh program to offer nutrition education on the Food Smarts curricula developed by Leah’s pantry. In this third session, the group will discuss nutritional labels how to understand the information on packaging.This program is offered in Spanish. 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. 470 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Free. https://bit.ly/3QlXz8p

CONCERT:

Rodrigo y Gabriela: Blue Note Napa presents Rodrigo y Gabriela outside at the Charles Krug Winery located in St. Helena. This is a beautiful outdoor location on the grounds of Napa Valley’s Oldest Wine Estate. 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18. 2800 Main Street, St. Helena. $75-$120. https://bit.ly/3Qihjd2

ONLINE:

Book Discussion on Mexican Gothic: Is a horror novel by Mexican Canadian author, Silvia Moreno-Garcia. Book synopsis: After receiving a frantic letter from her newly-wed cousin begging for someone to save her from a mysterious doom, Noemí Taboada heads to High Place, a distant house in the Mexican countryside. She's not sure what she will find — her cousin's husband, a handsome Englishman, is a stranger. Her only ally in this inhospitable abode is the family's youngest son. Shy and gentle, he seems to want to help Noemí, but might also be hiding dark knowledge of his family's past. For there are many secrets behind the walls of High Place. Noemí, mesmerized by the terrifying yet seductive world of High Place, may soon find it impossible to ever leave this enigmatic house behind. Advanced registration is required. Registered participants will receive the Zoom invite one hour prior to the scheduled event. Free. For more information, email events@sonomalibrary.org. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. Free. https://bit.ly/3Lt9i2S

EVENT:

Fiesta de Independencia: Celebrate Latino Heritage Month with a taste of Latin America in Sonoma County at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. Enjoy authentic food, music, games and activities for the entire family. 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Free. https://lutherburbankcenter.org/event/fiesta-de-independencia/

GOLF TOURNAMENT:

Hispanic Chamber of Sonoma County: The Golfiesta at Windsor Golf Club is a golf tournament fundraiser to help fund the chambers mission of promoting and supporting Sonoma County businesses with a commitment towards creating a healthy business environment through education, civic and economic programs. The event is Fiesta-themed and will feature fun holes with food, drinks, a fiesta dinner and silent auction. 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday Sept. 22. 1340 19th Hole Drive, Windsor. $45–$5,000. https://bit.ly/3SujWup

HEALTH CARE:

Farmworker Clinic: The Botanical Bus meets our Latino and Indigenous clients where they are- at vineyard worksites and trusted family service centers- to provide upstream, culturally relevant health services including massage, acupuncture, somatic therapy, diabetes prevention and care, clinical nutrition and herbalism. We welcome our clients with music, tamales and herbal aguas frescas to receive bilingual, bicultural integrative health care. Services are offered on the basis of an accessible sliding scale. This event is in Sonoma. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Location: TBD. Free. https://thebotanicalbus.org/schedule-eng/

EVENT:

Harvest Festival/Festival de la Cosecha en LandPaths' Bayer Farm: You are invited to the 11th annual LandPaths Festival de Cosecha/Harvest Festival held at Bayer Farm in Roseland. Festival activities will include: Live music, educational workshops for the whole family, garden tours, dance performances, salsa competition, community engagement opportunities, sponsor and community informational booths, inspiration and community-building in a beautiful setting. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. 1550 West Avenue, Santa Rosa. Price TBD. https://bit.ly/3JwUT5U

ONLINE:

Botanical Bus: Feminine Self-Care with Samantha Pérez will explain how our personal, social and emotional life impacts self-care needs. Attendees will learn using easy techniques and natural remedies to help. Everyone is welcome. It is necessary to register in advance. Registered participants will receive the Zoom link one hour before the event. 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1. Online. Free. https://bit.ly/3oVUws7

ART CLASS:

Mexican Sugar Skull Art Class: Hand paint and decorate a Mexican sugar skull steeped in the rich cultural history of Mexico at the Sonoma Community Art Center. Beautifully decorated Sugar Skulls are often used as decorations on graves and altars during Día de Muertos or Day of Dead. Dive into the rich history of the sugar skulls tradition alongside internationally acclaimed artist Diego Marcial Rios, who overviews its fascinating background before giving a demo on the craft. Once you have the basics down, roll up your sleeves to create and hand paint your own unique, expressive work. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. 276 East Napa Street Sonoma. TBD. For more information, call 707-938-4626 or email diegomarcialrios@ gmail.com. https://diegomarcialrios.com/events/mexican-sugar-skull-art-class-2022-at-sonoma-community-art-center

AWARDS CEREMONY:

Latino Business Leadership Awards: We are happy to announce the North Bay Business Journal's seventh annual Latino Business Leadership Awards to celebrate outstanding North Bay leaders. The recipients of this award have blazed paths of success and leadership in their fields. We are excited to announce this year's winners at the DeTurk Round Barn in Santa Rosa. 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. 819 Donahue Street, Santa Rosa. $75-$750. https://bit.ly/3daWDp6

COMEDY:

Chicano Hollywood Presents Latin Kings of Comedy 20th Anniversary Tour: The original Latin King of comedy, Paul Rodriguez, is back with his cast of hilarious comedians for The Latin Kings of Comedy 20th Anniversary Tour. Paul Rodriguez is joined by comedians Joey Medina, Gilbert Esquivel, Johnny Sanchez and Dennis Gaxiola. Proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result is no longer required. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts will no longer be verifying status upon entry. Masks are no longer required when entering the premises, however, they are strongly recommended. 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. $40-$60. https://lutherburbankcenter.org/event/latin-kings-comedy/

HOLIDAY CELEBRATION:

Día de los Muertos: Event will honoring our ancestors with a celebration at Plaza Park in Healdsburg. The event will feature live music, food vendors, car show, face painting and activities for kids. Saturday, Oct. 30. noon-5:30 p.m. Free. Plaza Park in Healdsburg. https://www.ci.healdsburg.ca.us/911/Da-De-Los-Muertos

