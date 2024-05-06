In the early years of their marriage, Miriam and Juan Puentes had little money, but they both nurtured golden dreams about the future.

"Juan would always say that if he could just have a little piece of land, just enough to keep a few horses, he'd be happy,“ Miriam, 45, said. ”I'd say that all I wanted was a little vineyard, and we both wanted room for our kids to play outdoors. Now the kids can run loose, and we have our horses and our vineyard."

But that’s just a starting point. Along with the vineyard, the couple created, manages and owns Napa Valley's Honrama Cellars, a notable producer of small-lot handcrafted wines since 2017. And Juan's equine dreams have turned into more than twenty American Quarter Horses on the family's 7-acre Napa Valley ranch. The horses, described by Juan, 44, as "superb athletes," play a major role in the Puentes' award-winning international charrería (or Mexican rodeo), Lienzo Charro de Honrama.

The visible manifestation of the family’s dreams can be seen at the ranch, where a wooden, regulation-size charreria arena and a pinot noir vineyard stretch companionably side-by-side.

A stroll here brings to mind a hacienda in Old Mexico, which is what Juan, whose artistic vision inspired the layout and design, intended. A restored adobe building welcomes visitors. Dozens of blue agaves, a rare plant this side of the border, line the stone walkways. There are fountains, an ancient wagon, the metal sculpture of a Mexican charro (cowboy). Palm trees soar skyward, Bird of Paradise abounds, and glistening blue pots display unusual succulents.

Other ranch animals include a happy-looking pig, two frisky Australian Shepherd dogs, and, usually found lounging beneath an antique tractor, a giant, 150-pound tortoise named Michelangelo.

"We are paying tribute to our ancestors here," Miriam said. "Their hard work and traditions gave us strong family bonds, and we are passing that on to our children."

The Puentes’ three children are Juan Honorio, Jr., 18, Andres Francisco, 15, and Paula Valentina, 11.

Living a beautiful life

The path to success taken by Miriam and Juan — both the children of migrant farmworkers — wasn't easy. It's taken immense hard work, determination and sheer pluck to realize their dreams.

Miriam was four years old when her family left the central state of Guanajuato, Mexico for the fields around Bakersfield, where they followed crops from one migrant farm camp to another. Each autumn, her father Honorio traveled to Napa Valley for the grape harvest, where he came to know Charlie Wagner, owner of Caymus Vineyards in Rutherford, who hired him as a full-time employee.

The family thus moved to the Buckhorn mobile home park, now Vista Del Valle, in St. Helena when Miriam was 10. Honorio rose quickly in his job from the fields to the winery, and he eventually became cellar master. He had dreams, too: he hoped someday to own a vineyard and make his own wine. A dream his daughter would inherit.

Miriam understood that her family was poor, but she thought of herself as rich in many ways.

"I lived in a trailer," she said, "but we had a beautiful view of the valley, and I had a beautiful life with a family that loved me."

In 1998, when she was 18, Miriam's father died from cancer. He was 38 years old.

Miriam had been working small jobs for the Wagner family since her early teens, first starting off as a babysitter. Then, she began working in the Caymus Vineyards office during the day and taking night classes in business at Napa Valley College. At Caymus Vineyards, she helped with payroll and human resources, and, as a side benefit, learned how the winery business operated.

An award-winning charrería team

Soon the Wagner family offered to help her attend college full- time. She ended up with a bachelor’s degree in business from St. Mary's College in Moraga. She went on to work for Reguchi Winery and Ledgewood Creek Winery, tackling a variety of administrative tasks. She was working for Ledgewood Creek Winery when she met her future husband, Juan.

"I had very humble beginnings," Juan said. Born in Woodland and raised in Winters, he lived in migrant farm camps until he was five, when his parents bought a small trailer, and, later, a house in rural Yolo County.

"They were always working, gone when I woke up and home after dark,“ he said. ”My father said they did what they did so that someday I wouldn't have to."

Juan came by his love of horses through his father, who had been a horse trainer in Mexico. He learned to ride by caring for the horses of others. He met charros at the stables and "I started hanging out, seeing charrería. I loved it right away."