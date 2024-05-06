Winery owner also leads award-winning, internationally recognized charrería team in Napa

Owners of Napa Valley's Honrama Cellars have an award-winning charrería team with 15 members and a ranch with over 20 American Quarter Horses.|
SUZANNE RODRIGUEZ
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

In the early years of their marriage, Miriam and Juan Puentes had little money, but they both nurtured golden dreams about the future.

"Juan would always say that if he could just have a little piece of land, just enough to keep a few horses, he'd be happy,“ Miriam, 45, said. ”I'd say that all I wanted was a little vineyard, and we both wanted room for our kids to play outdoors. Now the kids can run loose, and we have our horses and our vineyard."

But that’s just a starting point. Along with the vineyard, the couple created, manages and owns Napa Valley's Honrama Cellars, a notable producer of small-lot handcrafted wines since 2017. And Juan's equine dreams have turned into more than twenty American Quarter Horses on the family's 7-acre Napa Valley ranch. The horses, described by Juan, 44, as "superb athletes," play a major role in the Puentes' award-winning international charrería (or Mexican rodeo), Lienzo Charro de Honrama.

The visible manifestation of the family’s dreams can be seen at the ranch, where a wooden, regulation-size charreria arena and a pinot noir vineyard stretch companionably side-by-side.

A stroll here brings to mind a hacienda in Old Mexico, which is what Juan, whose artistic vision inspired the layout and design, intended. A restored adobe building welcomes visitors. Dozens of blue agaves, a rare plant this side of the border, line the stone walkways. There are fountains, an ancient wagon, the metal sculpture of a Mexican charro (cowboy). Palm trees soar skyward, Bird of Paradise abounds, and glistening blue pots display unusual succulents.

Other ranch animals include a happy-looking pig, two frisky Australian Shepherd dogs, and, usually found lounging beneath an antique tractor, a giant, 150-pound tortoise named Michelangelo.

"We are paying tribute to our ancestors here," Miriam said. "Their hard work and traditions gave us strong family bonds, and we are passing that on to our children."

The Puentes’ three children are Juan Honorio, Jr., 18, Andres Francisco, 15, and Paula Valentina, 11.

Living a beautiful life

The path to success taken by Miriam and Juan — both the children of migrant farmworkers — wasn't easy. It's taken immense hard work, determination and sheer pluck to realize their dreams.

Miriam was four years old when her family left the central state of Guanajuato, Mexico for the fields around Bakersfield, where they followed crops from one migrant farm camp to another. Each autumn, her father Honorio traveled to Napa Valley for the grape harvest, where he came to know Charlie Wagner, owner of Caymus Vineyards in Rutherford, who hired him as a full-time employee.

The family thus moved to the Buckhorn mobile home park, now Vista Del Valle, in St. Helena when Miriam was 10. Honorio rose quickly in his job from the fields to the winery, and he eventually became cellar master. He had dreams, too: he hoped someday to own a vineyard and make his own wine. A dream his daughter would inherit.

Miriam understood that her family was poor, but she thought of herself as rich in many ways.

"I lived in a trailer," she said, "but we had a beautiful view of the valley, and I had a beautiful life with a family that loved me."

In 1998, when she was 18, Miriam's father died from cancer. He was 38 years old.

Miriam had been working small jobs for the Wagner family since her early teens, first starting off as a babysitter. Then, she began working in the Caymus Vineyards office during the day and taking night classes in business at Napa Valley College. At Caymus Vineyards, she helped with payroll and human resources, and, as a side benefit, learned how the winery business operated.

An award-winning charrería team

Soon the Wagner family offered to help her attend college full- time. She ended up with a bachelor’s degree in business from St. Mary's College in Moraga. She went on to work for Reguchi Winery and Ledgewood Creek Winery, tackling a variety of administrative tasks. She was working for Ledgewood Creek Winery when she met her future husband, Juan.

"I had very humble beginnings," Juan said. Born in Woodland and raised in Winters, he lived in migrant farm camps until he was five, when his parents bought a small trailer, and, later, a house in rural Yolo County.

"They were always working, gone when I woke up and home after dark,“ he said. ”My father said they did what they did so that someday I wouldn't have to."

Juan came by his love of horses through his father, who had been a horse trainer in Mexico. He learned to ride by caring for the horses of others. He met charros at the stables and "I started hanging out, seeing charrería. I loved it right away."

In his early teens Juan bought a wild American Quarter Horse. The breed is known to have good short distances sprinting skills. He trained the horse with his father's help, and began riding with the charros. When began to compete when he was 15.

“When I’m in the arena I forget about everything else,” he said. “I’m representing hundreds of years of history and tradition. That’s who I am. It’s the greatest feeling in the world.”

Charrería is a traditional practice of livestock herding communities in Mexico. The art form was used to help herders managing livestock from different estates and was passed down through families. While those traditions continue, these days, many enjoy the sport as a way to see livestock herding skills. Performers wear traditional Mexican clothing including a colorful clothes and large sombreros (hats).

Today Juan owns an award-winning charrería team, Lienzo Charro de Honrama. Juan’s team consists of 15 men, with seven to eight competing at a time.

There is membership fee to be part of the team, but there is a fee to be part of the Mexican federation, which Juan covers as well as all expenses involved with traveling to all meets. All members during the week at a variety of jobs but ride most weekends and they practice together every Tuesday and Thursday.

The team competes widely in California and other states, as well as in Mexico, where charrería is the official national sport.

In 2016, charreria was recognized by UNESCO, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, that is a specialized agency of the United Nations, as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity. In 2021, the team won California's state championship, which allowed them to compete in the national finals in Mexico for the first time.

“Our team was ecstatic,” Juan said. “To win in Mexico, at that level, is one of the greatest feelings imaginable. A lot of the guys even broke down in tears — there’s just so much emotion. A whole year’s work and time and effort, and then you’re on the main stage with the best in the world, shoulder to shoulder. What a feeling. For that day, those few hours, you feel as if you’re in the Superbowl.”

Their son, Andres, has his own team and all members are under 18. And daughter, Paula, rides with a group of 8 girls who have won a state championship in California. Female teams are called escaramuzas.

Finding their way to Wine Country

After high school Juan studied business administration at Heald College, joined the Army Reserve, and later worked at Pacific Bell in Sacramento. He liked his job and its benefits. He said he made good money, and thought he'd work there until retirement. Unfortunately, a phone company merger eliminated his job.

It was 2005. Juan and Miriam were married and had recently welcomed their first child.

"I had no job, no money in the bank, and a new baby," he said.

Soon he landed an entry-level job at a Napa custom crush facility, washing floors and barrels. His enthusiasm earned him two hourly raises in the first week, and "within six months I was running the place."

Before long he moved to a winery startup, and his career took off. He ended up managing 200 people while helping to grow the winery.

In 2008, during the recession, excellent Napa Valley grapes could be purchased cheaply. It was the perfect time to fulfill Honorio’s dream of a family winery. Using the first few letters of her father's name — Honorio Ramirez Mata — Miriam and Juan named their winery Honrama Cellars.

By now Juan had learned to make wine, and he put his skills to work on the first vintage. He's been Honrama Cellars' winemaker ever since. Miriam took on the marketing, public relations, tastings and other administrative tasks.

If you go

Miriam and Juan Puentes manage and own Napa Valley's Honrama Cellars, a notable producer of small-lot handcrafted wines since 2017.

Juan's equine dreams have turned into more than twenty American Quarter Horses on the family's 7-acre Napa Valley ranch. The horses play a major role in the Puentes' award-winning international charrería (or Mexican rodeo), Lienzo Charro de Honrama.

Tasting room location: 22985 A Burndale Road, Sonoma

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., everyday

More information: 707-628-2743, honramacellars.com

Lienzo Charro de Honrama on Instagram: instagram.com/charros_honrama_official/

In 2019 Honrama Cellars joined the Heirs Wine Collective, which gave them a tasting room in Sonoma. Business soared, but then COVID-19 shut businesses and nonessential businesses. The tasting room and restaurants that sold their wine closed down. Their income nearly disappeared while mortgage, tasting room rent and other bills remained. For a while the family feared losing everything they'd achieved.

But when the world opened up again, traffic to the tasting room grew and wine club memberships jumped 500% in less than a year. These days, Honrama Cellars’ future is bright.

The Puentes thank their parents for the gifts they passed on: a belief in hard work and a love of family.

"Our parents sacrificed their lives to give us a better living," said Juan. "They came to this country because they were starving in their own. They did that for us."

“My family’s life changed when we moved to Napa Valley,” Miriam said. “In our lives now we are paying tribute to our ancestors.”

The winery's tagline says it all: "Honrama: A Celebration of Opportunity, Labor, Resolve, and the Bond of Generations."

