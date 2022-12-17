How was the PD’s 100 Amazing Wine list was compiled?

As with art and music (crowd sourcing aside), wine criticism is subjective. One person’s love affair with Van Gogh is another’s infatuation with Gauguin. Beatles or Rolling Stones? Chardonnay or cabernet sauvignon?

Yet objectiveness played into the compiling of this list, with only one in-stone proviso: wines must be grown in Sonoma County and produced by Sonoma County wineries. After that, the field was wide open, with selections coming from Linda Murphy’s tastings at wineries, judging The Press Democrat’s North Coast Wine Challenge and other 2022 competitions and bottle samples provided to her by wineries.

Approximately 2,000 wines were evaluated in 2022 for the Amazing 100 list, to discover fine wines in all styles, from a diversity of regions and American Viticultural Areas and across all price points.

Retail wine prices have increased in the last year, thanks in part to soaring costs of labor, grapes, glass, corks, labels and shipping. Some producers ask arguably outlandish prices for their wines, based on high scores from influential critics and a trophy-collecting mentality of some buyers. Yet you’ll find very few of these wines are on this list; there are so many other outstanding Sonoma wines boasting similar high quality and intrigue that deserve attention here.