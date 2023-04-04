For more stories about the North Coast Wine Challenge, go to bit.ly/3nqsC9Z .

To celebrate the vibrancy of Sonoma County’s wine industry, we’re publishing stories on diverse aspects of wine, and the people and companies behind it, throughout this week. And, of course, we’ll have the results of the North Coast Wine Challenge this week in The Press Democrat and at pressdemocrat.com. We thank Sonoma-Cutrer for supporting our efforts.

The 11th annual North Coast Wine Challenge happens this week, with 32 judges tasting roughly 1,000 wines, all made in the North Bay. The competition attracts high-caliber wines from Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Marin and Lake counties and parts of Solano County.

Judging for the 11th annual North Coast Wine Challenge is now underway at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa after kicking off Tuesday morning.

Sponsored by The Press Democrat, the competition will take place over the next two days, with the top winners announced at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on The Press Democrat’s Facebook page (facebook.com/pressdemocrat) and on pressdemocrat.com, shortly after judging wraps up.

On Tuesday morning at the fairgrounds, both new and tenured judges gathered to taste and rate more than 1,000 wines. For some, the annual contest was a reunion, where they reconnected with other past judges. The mood was jovial yet serious as they systematically determined which wines would qualify for the next round. At the end of each wine flight, chatty conversation and laughs ensued.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/LwQ3tPrAx24">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Wednesday’s announcement will reveal the best sparkling, white, rosé, red and dessert wines, plus the “Best of the Best” — the top wine overall. Then, next week, The Press Democrat will publish the full list of winners — wines that received gold and double gold awards — in the April 12 Feast & Wine section.

The North Coast Wine Challenge is open to wines produced and bottled in the North Coast American Viticulture Area (AVA), which includes Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Marin and Lake counties, as well as parts of Solano County.

A total of 240 wineries are vying for gold medals or better this year, including 40 wineries that are new to the competition.

Thirty judges, including local sommeliers, winemakers, wine buyers, journalists and others, will taste and rate this year’s 1,191 wines, the most entries in the competition’s history and a 9% increase from last year.

Similar to previous years, pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon, zinfandel, chardonnay and sauvignon blanc make up the majority of entries.

“Sauvignon blanc is the rising star this year, with entries up 25%,” said Daryl Groom, the competition’s chief wine judge and organizer. “That seems to mirror all the buzz it’s been getting lately. For the red wines, the most notable increase is pinot noir, which is our biggest class and up 19% from last year. Pinot noir is cementing its place as king of the North Coast.”

Last year’s Best of the Best was awarded to the Roth Estate 2019 Heritage Red Wine, Sonoma, which also garnered Best of Show Red and Best of Sonoma County awards.

You can reach Staff Writer Sarah Doyle at 707-521-5478 or sarah.doyle@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @whiskymuse.