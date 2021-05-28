Latino artists in Sonoma County join forces to carve out more presence, access to arts

Growing up in Santa Rosa, Veronica Vences did not see much in the mainstream that reflected her family and her experience as a Latina. Neither after-school programs nor community art projects gave space to the city’s large Latino community.

For the longest time, the only street art she knew was the mural that adorns The Press Democrat’s downtown office, featuring 50 people who shaped Sonoma County in the 20th century — and few people of color.

Craving a more visible Latino community, Vences found it later in San Diego. City life there showed her the cultural pride she had missed at home.

Vences’ desire for stronger representation and inclusion is a common thread among local Latino artists. The lack of a dedicated space for showing their art, access to resources and language barriers are among the hurdles that discourage many from pursuing their interest in the arts.

In recent years local artists and organizations including the Raizes Collective, Creative Sonoma and La Luz Center have carved out a more visible presence and pathways for artists of color to participate in the local arts scene. Murals adorning Roseland and parklets throughout downtown Santa Rosa are a step in the right direction, organizers say.

“I love seeing flowers and color, and I do in some ways wish that had been around when I was younger,” said Vences, 35.

Art scene representation

In 2015 Isabel Lopez started Raizes Collective, a nonprofit focused on empowering people through arts, culture and environmental education.

Like Vences, Lopez had felt growing up in Santa Rosa that there was a lack of Latino representation.

Inspired by her love of art, Lopez had joined an art program while a student at Santa Rosa High School but dropped out of the program when she did not see many fellow students who looked like her.

“I thought I wasn’t going to be able to make it as an artist,” said Lopez, 41.

After opening Raizes Collective, Lopez organized a Día de los Muertos event in 2016 that included music and an art installation of a cemetery created with found materials. Held in Roseland over two days, the event drew nearly 1,000 people.

The huge crowd, Lopez said, was a testament to the greater need for cultural programming.

According to Vences, now director of development at La Luz Center and board member at Creative Sonoma, the county agency that aims to promote local artists, the circle of Latino artists is probably larger than anyone realizes. Vences believes this is partly because Latinos do not readily identify as artists.

The dilemma resonates with Lopez and Victor Ferrer, general director of the local Grupo Folklórico Quetzalén.

“It’s definitely a reflection of the society that we live in,” Lopez said. “We just simply don’t give platforms to artists of color.”

Ferrer, 33, who danced in a Latin jazz company in San Francisco before joining Quetzalén in 2011, does not consider himself an artist. Even being called “teacher” is weird for him.

Though Ferrer has dedicated much of his time to studying folklórico through workshops and teaching it through Quetzalén, he feels the terms “artist” and “professor” apply more to other folklórico instructors who spend years studying dance at universities.

“That gives me a lot of respect for them because I didn’t have that chance,” Ferrer said.

Blazing a trail

For local photographer Adrian Mendoza, the term “artist“ has always felt natural. His father, who loved music and drawing, often entertained his nine children with activities like coloring.

A retired photojournalist, Mendoza moved to Santa Rosa in 2014. He found community in the city’s South of A, or SOFA, arts district and has shown his work in a few local galleries there. Artists including Alejandro Salazar, Maria de Los Angeles and Mario Uribe are raising the profile and influence of Latinos in the art world, he said.

Years of experience have made Mendoza, 65, comfortable blazing his own trail. That confidence has helped him push past times in his career when he was criticized by “both sides of the aisle” for his art not being Latino enough.

“I don’t need anyone's permission to take a seat at the table,” Mendoza said.

For aspiring artists, navigating the local art scene can be daunting.

“In Sonoma Valley, if you are a Latino artist, you really need to be connected with some kind of organization to get the outreach that you need to develop your projects,” Ferrer said.

Ferrer added that many Latinos, particularly those who recently migrated to the United States, are further hampered by a language barrier.

Then there’s the makeup of arts organizations. If an organization’s leadership does not include people of color, artists of color are less likely to feel comfortable approaching them, Vences and Lopez said.