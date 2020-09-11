Latino Heritage Month events in Sonoma County move online

This year, the coronavirus pandemic has upended plans for the festive gatherings, concerts and celebrations that would have marked Latino Heritage Month, Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, and special holidays like Día de los Muertos. Even so, a handful of events are still taking place, online and outdoors, to celebrate Latino culture and community.

FIESTA DE INDEPENDENCIA, SEPT. 13

Online: The Luther Burbank Center for the Arts hosts its 11th annual family-friendly fiesta to celebrate Mexican Independence Day and Latino Heritage Month. Highlights include El Grito, the reenactment of the history-making Cry of Dolores, with the Mexican Consulate of San Francisco, and music and dance performances from Industria del Amor, Cantares de mi Tierra mariachi ensemble, Danza Azteca Xantotl and Ballet Folklórico Ireri. 2-5 p.m. Free, streaming online on Facebook and YouTube. lutherburbankcenter.org

STATE OF THE LATINO ADDRESS

Online: Los Cien presents its 7th Annual State of the Latino Address virtually. Speakers will discuss current issues of interest to the Latino community. 6-8:15 p.m. loscien.org

LATIN JAZZ, SEPT. 20

Online: The Healdsburg Jazz Festival presents “The Puerto Rican Jazz Connection,” with music, video clips and discussion hosted by percussionist and Afro-Latin music expert John Santos with musician and Grammy Award winner David Sánchez. 5-7 p.m. Free, on Zoom. Register at bit.ly/33tO1BN

LAS CAFETERAS, OCT. 15

Online: The Chicano band from East Los Angeles that mixes cumbia, rock, hip-hop and storytelling in their music performs, hosted by The Green Music Center. 7 p.m. Tickets $10. gmc.sonoma.edu/las-cafeteras

DAY OF THE DEAD, OCT. 22 - NOV. 8

Santa Rosa: This year, the Museum of Sonoma County presents its annual Día de los Muertos exhibition in its sculpture garden. With altars and art from local artists Peter Perez, Mario Uribe, Liz Camino-Byers, Scott Daniel Braun and Martín Zúñiga, the outdoor exhibition will be a place to remember people we have lost. Face masks and social distancing required. For hours and more information: museumsc.org/2020-dia-de-los-muertos