Sonoma County’s Latino music scene inspires Chicago native

André Chirinos, has made English records and switched to making music in Spanish, finding more support and variety in the Bay Area Latino music community.|
ELSA CAVAZOS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

Read more stories celebrating the local Latino community here.

For André Chirinos, 23, music has always been a part of his life.

Growing up, he remembers his father using the basement of their house as a studio.

“I remember always finding my dad doing some kind of stuff with mixing. He was always mixing with his DJ board,” he said. “I was never the type to ask questions but he was really good at explaining what he was doing.”

Those basement sessions became his first musical lessons.

Born and raised in Chicago, Chirinos one of three siblings who come from a first-generation Honduran family.

“He was born with it, one hundred percent,” said his sister Christianna Velazquez. “My oldest brother has that in him, but he grew up seeing his dad DJing his whole childhood.”

The family was blossoming with talent. His brother, Ian, 38, was also a rapper and music producer and inspired his brother to write his first song.

“He was living in L.A. and he had a roommate who he shared a music studio with in the living room,” he said. “He was showing me beats and at one point he said, ‘lets make a song.’ He helped me write and did everything he could to make me sound my best. But I remember adding my spark and loving what we were doing.”

The two ended up writing two songs that night. Chirinos said his brother was very poetic and his influence continues to inspire how he approaches his lyrics.

At 15, he started making English records using samples, which are small loops made using melodies or chords from existing songs and adding your own twist to them, during the production process. He began playing with GarageBand, an app used to make music and podcasts, on his computer.

“I got into doing it all myself,” he said. “I was doing English (music) for quite some time and worked for different music studios but until two years ago. I wanted to switch it up and do music in Spanish.”

He felt the English music scene might have been too saturated with Latino artists, which could make it hard to gain a following.

‘More love, more support’

Chirino’s brother encouraged him to move to Sonoma County and he finally did in 2021 at 21 years old. Once he started learning about Wine County’s Latino music scene, he found the variety of sounds, styles and artists were vast compared to Chicago.

He is fluent in Spanish and enjoys reggaeton, a modern style of electronic music that originated in Panamá during the late 1980s, but gained more popularity in the 1990s and 2000s. Rolling Stone released their “100 Greatest Reggaeton Songs of All Time” in 2022, which include artists from Billboard’s Top 100 like Bad Bunny, Shakira, Cardi B. and Karol G. The 2004 hit, “Gasolina” by Daddy Yankee took the top spot.

“In the genre we are working in, there is not a lot of that back home. It is wider and more variety with Latinos here. But there is also more love, more support, a sense of community you need when you are doing this,” Chirinos said. “Back home, it is very independent.”

When he’s not thinking or working on music, which ranges from three to six hours a day, his works as an employee for a painting business. But he always makes time for his number one passion.

In his room, he has a small set up in the corner with his laptop, microphone and speakers. While he said it’s a simple set up, it really works.

“If we ever need instruments, we usually go to a professional studio and it’s kind of tough to bring instruments to the house,” he said. “We do most of the work digitally, so we don’t need all the big stuff, thanks to technology.”

Chirino, who goes by André professionally, has written songs in both English and Spanish.

Streams on Spotify

Current feelings are what inspires him as well as Puerto Rican artist Arcángel, an American rapper and singer, and the one-half of reggaeton duo Arcángel & De la Ghetto.

“Sometimes you're sad. Sometimes you're happy. Sometimes you're in love. Sometimes you're mad,“ Chirinos said about using his emotions as a creative outlet.

He has made two albums and multiple EPs so far and they can be found on Spotify.

“Made by Me” is an English album published in 2021 and has 10 songs, each range from two to three minutes. There are a few songs where other local artists are featured on the track, too. The album’s cover is an old photo of Chirinos sitting on the stairs as a kid with his brother and his father.

From 2021 and on, he has dropped at least three singles every year with “Volveré,” being the most recent that was released this last December. This album features 11 songs and features a few collaborators.

The Santa Rosa artist’s songs on Spotify have about 4,500 monthly listeners from Bogotá, Columbia; Mexico City; Santiago, Chile; Guatemala City, Guatemala and Lima, Peru.

Support in the Bay Area

Even though he’s about 1,943 miles away from his family, Chirinos said they have always been supportive of his music. But, sometimes, the conversation can lead to them asking him about other career options.

“Sure I have a plan b, you know, but we don't believe in a plan b, this is the only thing that, you know, this has to work,” he said. “So I always like to express that to them, it has to work and it's gonna work.”

And his family here, is supportive, too. While he was making music before and after moving to Sonoma County, it wasn’t until his girlfriend, Daze Margarita, encouraged him to try karaoke.

Margarita is a local Latina artist in her own right. She collaborated with Chirinos on two of his songs for his 2023 album, “Volveré.”

“When I met Daze, I hadn't done any shows. I hadn't done any type of show — no type of release. The first time I was a little nervous. But once you get up there, all that goes away. Like it's kind of weird how it works,” Chirinos said about performing.

His first show was in Rohnert Park with Daze Margarita in March 2023.

“I had never been with someone who shared a passion with me. And she had never been with someone who shared a passion for her. So it was something that took a lot of a lot of growth, we've been together for almost a year and two months,” he said of Margarita. “It's one thing to say separate the two because it's not separation of the two but separating music with the relationship, because of the relationship the music is happening and because of the music, the relationship stays strong.”

Fans from afar

Something that’s important to Chirinos and Margarita is representing their culture well especially through the instrumentals in their music.

“I was born here. Daze was born here. But we want to change that narrative of, just because we are born here does not make does not mean that we, you know, can't do it,” he said. “We take pride in our roots, that's for sure. We take a lot of pride in where we're from.“

Houston resident and producer Arnold Palacios, 30, learned about artist André through his brother-in-law who was his barber.

“My brother-in-law mentioned that he was a great artist and introduced me to some of his music,” Palacios said. “I got very excited because I have been looking for an artist to produce music for and his style fit perfectly.”

His family is from Nicaragua and when he realized Chirinos was from Honduras, the two instantly clicked.

His favorite songs are “Libre'' and “Porque.” Palacios helped produce “Libre” on his 2023 album, which also features Margarita.

“He has grown so much as an artist since I’ve met him. He is starting to experiment with new genres and is killing it,” Palacios said. “Meeting him was mostly remote and we even connected through Zoom to make music. We actually made ‘Libre’ via Zoom and he was able to see me create that song first hand even though I am across the country.”

Christianna Velazquez, 33, Chirinos ’s sister said their oldest brother influenced him a lot. Velazquez also remembers when her little brother made his first rap at 10-years-old.

“I can see how he has matured as an artist. But André is one of the best people that I know,” she said. “He has a huge heart, he is so humble and he is a good person. He is the most like me and that is why we are close, we are caring, deep thinkers. He has done so much to help and teach other people especially musically.”

Read more stories celebrating the local Latino community here.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor