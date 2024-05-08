Sonoma County’s Latino music scene inspires Chicago native

For André Chirinos, 23, music has always been a part of his life.

Growing up, he remembers his father using the basement of their house as a studio.

“I remember always finding my dad doing some kind of stuff with mixing. He was always mixing with his DJ board,” he said. “I was never the type to ask questions but he was really good at explaining what he was doing.”

Those basement sessions became his first musical lessons.

Born and raised in Chicago, Chirinos one of three siblings who come from a first-generation Honduran family.

“He was born with it, one hundred percent,” said his sister Christianna Velazquez. “My oldest brother has that in him, but he grew up seeing his dad DJing his whole childhood.”

The family was blossoming with talent. His brother, Ian, 38, was also a rapper and music producer and inspired his brother to write his first song.

“He was living in L.A. and he had a roommate who he shared a music studio with in the living room,” he said. “He was showing me beats and at one point he said, ‘lets make a song.’ He helped me write and did everything he could to make me sound my best. But I remember adding my spark and loving what we were doing.”

The two ended up writing two songs that night. Chirinos said his brother was very poetic and his influence continues to inspire how he approaches his lyrics.

At 15, he started making English records using samples, which are small loops made using melodies or chords from existing songs and adding your own twist to them, during the production process. He began playing with GarageBand, an app used to make music and podcasts, on his computer.

“I got into doing it all myself,” he said. “I was doing English (music) for quite some time and worked for different music studios but until two years ago. I wanted to switch it up and do music in Spanish.”

He felt the English music scene might have been too saturated with Latino artists, which could make it hard to gain a following.

‘More love, more support’

Chirino’s brother encouraged him to move to Sonoma County and he finally did in 2021 at 21 years old. Once he started learning about Wine County’s Latino music scene, he found the variety of sounds, styles and artists were vast compared to Chicago.

He is fluent in Spanish and enjoys reggaeton, a modern style of electronic music that originated in Panamá during the late 1980s, but gained more popularity in the 1990s and 2000s. Rolling Stone released their “100 Greatest Reggaeton Songs of All Time” in 2022, which include artists from Billboard’s Top 100 like Bad Bunny, Shakira, Cardi B. and Karol G. The 2004 hit, “Gasolina” by Daddy Yankee took the top spot.

“In the genre we are working in, there is not a lot of that back home. It is wider and more variety with Latinos here. But there is also more love, more support, a sense of community you need when you are doing this,” Chirinos said. “Back home, it is very independent.”

When he’s not thinking or working on music, which ranges from three to six hours a day, his works as an employee for a painting business. But he always makes time for his number one passion.

In his room, he has a small set up in the corner with his laptop, microphone and speakers. While he said it’s a simple set up, it really works.

“If we ever need instruments, we usually go to a professional studio and it’s kind of tough to bring instruments to the house,” he said. “We do most of the work digitally, so we don’t need all the big stuff, thanks to technology.”

Chirino, who goes by André professionally, has written songs in both English and Spanish.

Streams on Spotify

Current feelings are what inspires him as well as Puerto Rican artist Arcángel, an American rapper and singer, and the one-half of reggaeton duo Arcángel & De la Ghetto.

“Sometimes you're sad. Sometimes you're happy. Sometimes you're in love. Sometimes you're mad,“ Chirinos said about using his emotions as a creative outlet.

He has made two albums and multiple EPs so far and they can be found on Spotify.

“Made by Me” is an English album published in 2021 and has 10 songs, each range from two to three minutes. There are a few songs where other local artists are featured on the track, too. The album’s cover is an old photo of Chirinos sitting on the stairs as a kid with his brother and his father.

From 2021 and on, he has dropped at least three singles every year with “Volveré,” being the most recent that was released this last December. This album features 11 songs and features a few collaborators.

The Santa Rosa artist’s songs on Spotify have about 4,500 monthly listeners from Bogotá, Columbia; Mexico City; Santiago, Chile; Guatemala City, Guatemala and Lima, Peru.