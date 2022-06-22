Life in Cloverdale moves a bit slow, but this town loves it’s roots

The Friday lunch rush had ended at Pick’s Drive-In, restoring calm to the mostly empty patio on South Cloverdale Boulevard, the city’s main drag.

Just then, a pack of ravenous teenagers rounded the corner and hit the brakes at the outdoor counter, like vehicles piling up on nearby Highway 101.

“Chocolate!” one girl shouted. “Vanilla!” yelled another.

Manager Gracelia Torres-Figueroa scrambled to reconnect the eatery’s point-of-sale system as Kristine Cain walked up to witness her students whipped into a frenzy.

The veteran Washington Middle School teacher had promised the 8th-graders milkshakes as a reward for the class wrapping up the yearbook and getting it ready for print.

The group had walked to the 99-year-old drive-in from campus a few blocks away, following a path worn by generations in this small Sonoma County city. Torres-Figueroa herself grew up in Cloverdale. She now has two teenagers of her own.

“I love it here,” she said. “Everyone knows everyone.”

Small, friendly, safe — these are among the adjectives Cloverdale’s many admirers use to describe Sonoma County’s northernmost outpost.

Cloverdale is a place where students at the three major public schools can get downtown by walking, where residents display military flags alongside those celebrating drinking wine, and where feelings of civic pride mix with worry for the city’s economic viability and affordability for future generations who seek to make it their home.

According to the U.S. Census, as of July 1, 2021, he city of 8,954 spans 2.7 square-miles at the north end of the famed Alexander Valley wine region, west of the Russian River and just south of the Mendocino County border.

Rural roots run deep

With its location, frontier history and working-class roots, Cloverdale is more in step with its rural cousins in Mendocino and Lake counties than with its more gussied-up neighbors in Healdsburg and points south. The city’s official slogan is “Gateway to the Mendocino Coast.”

Cloverdale was once a vital transportation hub connecting goods and people to destinations up and down the West Coast and beyond. That was prior to the extension of the Northwestern Pacific Railroad line and, much later, construction of a Highway 101 bypass.

Until 1994, Cloverdale had the only stoplight on the highway between the Golden Gate Bridge and Willits. Today, most motorists whiz by the city not knowing what’s there.

On the city’s east side, railroad tracks are overgrown with weeds, a bitter reminder of the unmet promise of bringing Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit service to town.

Some residents are perfectly content with the world seemingly passing Cloverdale by.

Michael Driver, a retired San Quentin correctional officer and disabled military veteran, said he moved to Cloverdale in 2001 from the Bay Area because he felt it a safer place to raise his three children.

“Some problems that are everywhere are less (so) here,” Driver, 69, said.

'We got a good town’

Driver is among the small percentage of Black residents in Cloverdale — 1.2% to be exact.

The city is 79.9% white and 27.9% Hispanic or Latino, according to the U.S. Census. American Indian and Alaska Native account for 2.4%, Asian at 1.6% and Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander are 0.1% of the residents.

And nearly 9% of Cloverdale’s population lives in poverty. On this Friday, Driver volunteered at the Cloverdale Food Pantry along with other parishioners of St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

One of the food recipients, 71-year-old Robert Hampton, described himself as a retired logger who never earned more than $17 an hour in his life. He now survives on $1,400 in Social Security payments.

Hampton said there’s not much for him to do in Cloverdale. And, he added before getting into his 2005 Saturn, “there’s no pinball rooms for the kids.”

James Gore, who lived in Cloverdale until his parents divorced when he was 10, remembers feeling angry when people referred to the town as “Clovertucky.”

“When I would hear that it made me feel like, ‘Screw you guy, we got a good town,’” Gore said. “It’s as much a chip on the shoulder as much as it’s a certain amount of resolve.”

Gore, who is now chairman of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and won a third term representing the 4th district, said Cloverdale has a healthy amount of civic pride that it expresses in its unique way.

At a recent ceremony celebrating the completion of a project to renovate the aging swimming pool at the Veterans Memorial Building in Cloverdale, the supervisor jumped in the water wearing a business suit. Someone dared him to do it.