Life in Cloverdale moves a bit slow, but this town loves it’s roots

DEREK MOORE
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 22, 2022, 10:02AM
Welcome to Cloverdale

Cloverdale’s Current Council members:

Todd Lands, Mayor

Augustin Wolter, Vice Mayor

Melanie Bagby, Councilmember

Marta Cruz, Councilmember

Joseph Palla, Councilmember

U.S. Census:

Population: 8,954

Median household income (2016-2020): $80,896

Persons under 5 years: 4.3%

Persons under 18 years: 20.3%

Persons 65 years and older: 19.4%

White: 79.9%

Hispanic or Latino: 27.9%

Asian: 1.6%

American Indian and Alaska Native: 2.4%

Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander: 0.1%

The Friday lunch rush had ended at Pick’s Drive-In, restoring calm to the mostly empty patio on South Cloverdale Boulevard, the city’s main drag.

Just then, a pack of ravenous teenagers rounded the corner and hit the brakes at the outdoor counter, like vehicles piling up on nearby Highway 101.

“Chocolate!” one girl shouted. “Vanilla!” yelled another.

Manager Gracelia Torres-Figueroa scrambled to reconnect the eatery’s point-of-sale system as Kristine Cain walked up to witness her students whipped into a frenzy.

The veteran Washington Middle School teacher had promised the 8th-graders milkshakes as a reward for the class wrapping up the yearbook and getting it ready for print.

The group had walked to the 99-year-old drive-in from campus a few blocks away, following a path worn by generations in this small Sonoma County city. Torres-Figueroa herself grew up in Cloverdale. She now has two teenagers of her own.

“I love it here,” she said. “Everyone knows everyone.”

Small, friendly, safe — these are among the adjectives Cloverdale’s many admirers use to describe Sonoma County’s northernmost outpost.

Cloverdale is a place where students at the three major public schools can get downtown by walking, where residents display military flags alongside those celebrating drinking wine, and where feelings of civic pride mix with worry for the city’s economic viability and affordability for future generations who seek to make it their home.

According to the U.S. Census, as of July 1, 2021, he city of 8,954 spans 2.7 square-miles at the north end of the famed Alexander Valley wine region, west of the Russian River and just south of the Mendocino County border.

Rural roots run deep

With its location, frontier history and working-class roots, Cloverdale is more in step with its rural cousins in Mendocino and Lake counties than with its more gussied-up neighbors in Healdsburg and points south. The city’s official slogan is “Gateway to the Mendocino Coast.”

Cloverdale was once a vital transportation hub connecting goods and people to destinations up and down the West Coast and beyond. That was prior to the extension of the Northwestern Pacific Railroad line and, much later, construction of a Highway 101 bypass.

Until 1994, Cloverdale had the only stoplight on the highway between the Golden Gate Bridge and Willits. Today, most motorists whiz by the city not knowing what’s there.

On the city’s east side, railroad tracks are overgrown with weeds, a bitter reminder of the unmet promise of bringing Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit service to town.

Some residents are perfectly content with the world seemingly passing Cloverdale by.

Michael Driver, a retired San Quentin correctional officer and disabled military veteran, said he moved to Cloverdale in 2001 from the Bay Area because he felt it a safer place to raise his three children.

“Some problems that are everywhere are less (so) here,” Driver, 69, said.

'We got a good town’

Driver is among the small percentage of Black residents in Cloverdale — 1.2% to be exact.

The city is 79.9% white and 27.9% Hispanic or Latino, according to the U.S. Census. American Indian and Alaska Native account for 2.4%, Asian at 1.6% and Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander are 0.1% of the residents.

And nearly 9% of Cloverdale’s population lives in poverty. On this Friday, Driver volunteered at the Cloverdale Food Pantry along with other parishioners of St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

One of the food recipients, 71-year-old Robert Hampton, described himself as a retired logger who never earned more than $17 an hour in his life. He now survives on $1,400 in Social Security payments.

Hampton said there’s not much for him to do in Cloverdale. And, he added before getting into his 2005 Saturn, “there’s no pinball rooms for the kids.”

James Gore, who lived in Cloverdale until his parents divorced when he was 10, remembers feeling angry when people referred to the town as “Clovertucky.”

“When I would hear that it made me feel like, ‘Screw you guy, we got a good town,’” Gore said. “It’s as much a chip on the shoulder as much as it’s a certain amount of resolve.”

Gore, who is now chairman of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and won a third term representing the 4th district, said Cloverdale has a healthy amount of civic pride that it expresses in its unique way.

At a recent ceremony celebrating the completion of a project to renovate the aging swimming pool at the Veterans Memorial Building in Cloverdale, the supervisor jumped in the water wearing a business suit. Someone dared him to do it.

“Every time I go north of Healdsburg, life opens up,” Gore said. “It’s rural and you’re driving toward the mountains. There’s a certain feeling of wildness.”

Gore said Cloverdale citizens are at a “pivot point” of what they want the city to look like in the future.

Looking to the future, not forgetting the past

Like many cities its size, Cloverdale struggles to balance economic growth with maintaining small-town character; meeting the needs of an increasingly diverse population; taming the rising costs of living — notably with housing — and balancing tourism with more local-serving industries.

Two potential developments could represent game-changers for the city: the long-planned Alexander Valley Resort and the Cloverdale Rancheria’s possible plans for a casino on sovereign land. Both projects are on the southern end of town.

Attempts to make Cloverdale a citrus belt by establishing orange groves failed with a few killing frosts. But the annual Citrus Fair, started in 1893, is still going strong and a point of major civic pride. The summer Friday Night Live concert series at the downtown plaza produced by the Cloverdale Arts Alliance also is a huge hit.

The city’s burgeoning arts scene reflects a side of Cloverdale that has long embraced the creative spirit.

Self-proclaimed mystics and healers attempted to find purchase in Cloverdale. Preston, just north of town, was a health-based community formed in 1885 by adherents of “Madam” Emily Preston, who fashioned herself a minister and healer,

At the Cloverdale History Museum, Executive Director Elissa Morrash took a half-filled bottle off the shelf labeled “Unknown Medication Concocted by Madame Preston.” Morrash laughed off a suggestion that she uncork the bottle and take a swig.

The North Cloverdale Boulevard museum paints the region’s history in vivid detail, starting with the Pomos who predated the city’s incorporation in 1872. Beautiful woven baskets made by tribal members feature prominently among the historical exhibits.

Pomo Indians occupied northern Sonoma County long before white settlers took over in the 1850s to establish what became Cloverdale. No one knows how the city got its name. Some historians speculate it may reflect the settlers’ desire to get away from land grants with Indian names, such as Petaluma and Sonoma.

What does life in Cloverdale look like?

Morrash, who is a real estate agent, shared her favorite parts of Cloverdale including Mulberry Street, lined with historical homes. Then there’s the more modern development known as Vintage Estates — unmistakable with street names such as Pinot Way and Merlot Drive.

Along the Clover Springs retirement community, past several big-box stores and north on Cloverdale Boulevard through downtown is Barnes Lumber Co..

An entire tour of the city takes about 15 minutes.

Cloverdale’s population more than doubled from 1980 to 2000, making it for a period of time the fastest growing city in Sonoma County. Now the city struggles to attract young families and to keep people from leaving for more affordable communities.

The median price for a single-family home in Cloverdale in April was $677,325, an 8.5% increase in one year, according to Zillow.com.

“We’re seeing the same things everybody else is seeing,” Morrash said. “Higher prices. Disappointed buyers. It’s not good for anybody, really. The market is just too intense.”

For those who can still afford it, Cloverdale offers an enviable lifestyle.

The city’s proximity to the Russian River, Lake Sonoma, Clearlake, the Sonoma and Mendocino County coastlines and forests makes it an ideal base for outdoor enthusiasts. Drive around town and you’re sure to see people hooking up their boats and RV’s to trucks for getaways.

Kay Lanier, 68, biked along the paved trail in Cloverdale River Park, which skirts the banks of the Russian River.

The retired health clinic administrator said she rides to the park almost daily from her home — a round-trip journey of about six miles.

Lanier recalled fond memories of growing up in Cloverdale and going to the river with her father to collect worms for fishing. Her mother, who is 102, also lives in town at an assisted living facility.

Lanier, who shares a home with her sister, said Cloverdale has everything she could possibly want or need, other than another nice restaurant or two.

“It’s become a little more sophisticated, but it’s still a little town,” she said, before pedaling off on her bicycle.

