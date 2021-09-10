Subscribe

Local Latina business owners share stories of pride, perseverance

JENNIFER SAWHNEY
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 10, 2021, 10:08AM
Colores La Güera

Where: 1546 Sebastopol Road, No. 5, Santa Rosa

When: Monday to Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Contact: Facebook @ColoresLaGuerita or Instagram @colores_la_guera

The Real Chamoy

Where: 2051 West Steele Lane, No. 433, Santa Rosa. At the SoCo Markets, Santa Rosa Mojosales, El Mercadito on Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa and El Mercadito in Windsor.

When: For dates and times to pick-up orders, check their Instagram.

Contact: You can also buy chamoy via Instagram @TheRealChamoy.

When thinking about Latina-owned businesses in Sonoma County, there are plenty of veterans and eager newcomers to the scene. All have different business styles, products and stories that have allowed them to carve out their own unique way of doing things.

Here’s the story of two women, who now call Santa Rosa their home. The two have been able to find a winning combination where they infuse a sense of hard work and joy into all their individual endeavors. Their outlook on life has stayed with them and thier unwavering perseverance has helped turned dreams into reality.

Colores La Güera

Colores La Güera is owned by Leticia “La Güera” Chávez, a soft-spoken and endearingly polite woman who scurries around her open-air kitchen on Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa.

Chávez hails from Jalisco, Mexico, where her mother began to teach her how to cook when she was 6. Chávez credits her mother and an old friend, Paco, with showing her much of what she knows now.

“I always dreamed of owning a restaurant,” she said. “Since I was a little girl, they called me ‘la güera’,” she said. “I always knew that would be my logo.”

Not only her logo, but her restaurant’s name was inspired by her childhood nickname.

Along Chávez’s journey to become a business owner she faced many difficulties that tested her resilience. She grew up in Los Altos de Jalisco, a highland region with rivers and waterfalls she still dreams about. She attended a rural school twice a week until she was 10 years old, when her father died. To help support the family, she and her siblings left school to work.

Chávez arrived in the United States in 1990. She worked at Chevron, KFC, Taco Bell and in the picturesque fields that surround Sonoma County. While pregnant with her youngest son she picked grapes until the day before he was born.

For four years she worked two jobs – often sleeping less than four hours a night – to support her four young children. One former employer often humiliated her, saying she would not amount to anything.

“I do not want to live like this,” she said, reflecting on that time in her life.

And with that, her life took a new trajectory. After years of hard work in the food industry, Chávez opened her restaurant in Roseland. Her children, she said, are her inspiration.

Now adults, her children help her around the restaurant, and are the reason she chooses to “live more” as she continues to push forward.

Colores La Güera opened for business over two years ago and the most popular dishes are the tortas, chilaquiles and crepes, though Chávez said people enjoy the menu’s variety.

From breakfast staples such as eggs with beans to crepes, tortas, salads and a variety of aguas frescas, Colores La Güera offers something for any appetite.

Photographs on her Facebook and Instagram show that variety, which includes pasta dishes, hefty burritos and breakfast plates covered with cheese. She signs all her social media posts with “bonito día”, an uplifting reminder that speaks to her welcoming presence.

When the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020, Chávez was distraught over how she would manage. She said it was the most stressful time she’s experienced as a business owner.

“Truthfully, yes, I sat and cried,” she said as she pointed to a chair behind the bar. “But I tell you what I told myself, ‘No. You have to be strong for many things and to find out what else comes’… and here I am.”

A friend created Instagram and Facebook accounts for Chávez during the pandemic and she said that helped increase business. She was impressed by that act of friendship and celebrates the people who have helped along the way.

“I strongly believe in goodness, that good people exist who want to help you,” she said.

To all her customers Chávez said, “Many thanks for coming to Colores La Güera, I am very thankful for everybody who comes.”

After working through the pandemic, Chávez has the future to look toward.

“Now what I want to do is grow. Little by little,” she said.

She hopes to expand the business one day, but for now one location is plenty. And although the past shaped who she is, Chávez chooses to focuses on the present.

“I do not want to think of the past, I want to think positively,” she said.

The Real Chamoy

Maricruz Sanchez’s is the Latina business owner behind The Real Chamoy, which has gained a huge following through local pop-ups and Instagram.

When Sanchez started her business, it was during one of the hardest times of her life. After Sanchez worked at a local Subway for six years, the store shut down with no notice in early December 2018. She had no job as Christmas approached. Then, weeks later, on Dec. 26, her father died unexpectedly, just a few days before her birthday.

In the wake of her father’s death she and her family raised money to cover her father’s funeral expenses. But she still had to find a way to make money.

Sanchez made various products to sell including cheesecake, cajun-style shrimp and cookies, but none of them were a hit.

“Then the chamoy came around and it was my time to shine!" she said before erupting in laughter.

After a visit to Los Angeles, Sanchez watched YouTube videos and studied online recipes to create her own version of the sweet and tangy sauce found primarily in Mexico. She experimented with flavors and shared her creations with friends.

Four months after her father’s death, on May 4, 2019, she sold her first product.

A month after that first sale, Sanchez hosted her first pop-up and sold out in one hour. She served three aguas frescas that day: pepino, mango and tamarindo, all rimmed with her homemade chamoy.

She created an Instagram page with the intention of selling to her peers, and then it started to grow. Sanchez uses Instagram to market her products, which is full of colorful candies covered in chamoy, aguas frescas with chamoy dips and containers of chamoy to go. And among the colorful products you can’t miss her memorable logo.

Sanchez’s father nicknamed her “puerquita” or “little pig" as a child, and she features a smiling pig on her logo. The pig wears a crown, in honor of her husband, whose last name is Reyes. The business, she says, would not have grown so much without the help of her husband, who helps her set up at every event.

Sanchez feels guided by her father’s spirit and credits her father as a major influence in her role as a business owner. Growing up, she worked part-time in his auto glass installation business in Santa Rosa.

While she reeled over the pain of suddenly losing her father, she channeled that energy toward her business.

"I think this was the only way I was able to cope through everything," she said. "Because I was so busy doing the candy and the pop-ups, I feel like it was easier to cope with everything that was going on. I am the oldest one. I had to do everything by myself.“

Her ability to focus and find a solution has likely led to her businesses budding growth. Sanchez’s latest challenge was figuring out how to get her website online again, which she says went down due to problems with the host company. From the looks of it, she is not one to shy away from the learning process.

"It’s so huge and part of myself. I can’t stop doing it now," she said.

From getting business licenses to operate her pop-ups, to getting food handler's certifications, and navigating the tech world, this woman is busy.

Sanchez strives to find a happy work-life balance and remembers the long days her father spent running his business and wants to make sure she is available to be with her family.

When she worked at Subway, Sanchez hated working weekends, but now she doesn’t mind getting up early on weekends to sell chamoy at pop-ups around the county.

"Sometimes I go to sleep at 3 in the morning to wake up at 6 in the morning to go to a pop-up. But it doesn't even feel like you're tired or doing something because I'm a people-person. I love to talk to people, and I love to see people. It goes by so fast.“

