Making voices heard to combat racial inequality

No matter how you look at it, Lupe Lopez and Cristal Perez Sierra have changed the course of modern history in their hometown of Healdsburg.

The transformation started last summer, in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder in Minnesota and the subsequent outcry against racism across the country. The two young women whose families hail from Mexico organized an event on the city’s square and encouraged residents to come and share stories and artwork about their personal experiences with racism. More than 100 people participated.

The real talk became part of a climate that led to the resignation of then-mayor Leah Gold. It also set in motion a soul searching that subsequently has touched many aspects of life in the city, from public art to the interview process for a new police chief.

While Healdsburg continues to heal, Lopez and Perez Sierra have committed their lives to racial justice, both here at home and in the world at large.

“Even if you don’t feel like you have a voice, you do, and the chances are that a lot of other people feel the same way you do,” said Lopez, who is 23 and is pursuing a master’s degree in social work at Columbia University in New York City.

“It’s like a domino effect. Once one person speaks up for justice and what is right, others will do the same and things will start happening.”

Perez Sierra, 21, agreed.

The Rohnert Park resident said that now is a time for all Sonoma County residents to reflect on the status quo and speak out against the inequalities in our respective communities that we’ve accepted for too long.

“Change has to happen,” she said. “Start within yourself first and then continue with it in the community at large before you move on to a larger scale.”

Making change

The situation that enabled Lopez and Perez Sierra to step into the spotlight was unexpected to say the least.

Back in June, as protests connected to Floyd’s killing reached a fever pitch, then-mayor Gold dismissed a request to examine the Healdsburg Police Department’s use of force.

Perez Sierra and Lopez, both graduates of Healdsburg High School, connected about the comments on Twitter and agreed they had to do something in response. The more they discussed what to do, the more they saw the situation as an opportunity to create a platform for people of color who have experienced racism or discrimination in Healdsburg to share their perspectives.

With support from a host of other community members and organizations, they planned an art installation at the Healdsburg Plaza to educate the City Council and residents through art and storytelling.

The interactive art installation began June 10; organizers created a space for the community to come together to learn and grow. The installation comprised essays, drawings and poems from those in the community who had experienced some sort of discrimination in the past.

The art display was followed by an anti-racism rally on the plaza and a march the following day.

During this event, participants could read the individual stories of racism and listen as speakers shared their own perspectives on race in Sonoma County. As a group, participants then knelt together in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time that former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck.

It was an incredibly emotional time. And through the pain, the community came together.

Councilmember Ariel Kelley said the experience taught her more than she ever could have learned from reading a report or watching a PowerPoint.

“I learned so much about this community — not only about the racism that people had experienced but also about the power of young voices, the fearlessness of this generation of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) leaders and the wisdom that comes with their lived experience,” Kelley said.

“That lived experience comes with responsibility that children of immigrants in our community face: carrying a heavy burden at a young age and always feeling that weight, which can empower you to embrace it and weaponize it for good.”

Fellow councilmember Ozzy Jimenez agreed.

“These two young women sparked a bit of a fire in me,” said Jimenez, who is co-owner of Noble Folk Ice Cream + Pie Bar. “Their voices matter.”

What’s next

The Healdsburg community is still feeling the effects of that fateful day back in June.

Following Gold’s resignation, the city council appointed Jimenez, a young, gay Latino man, to fill her seat.