Meals on Wheels visits combat isolation for volunteers, seniors

After his wife of 50 years died on a Sunday in August, Will Aubin woke up Monday morning and made a call to Meals on Wheels. “I called to let them know that no longer would I need a second meal,” he remembered.

Volunteer Amy Bowen, who brings him meals twice a week, was heartbroken when she heard the news. But she knew that Wednesday, when she dropped by his home in the Orchard senior mobile home park in Santa Rosa, she would make sure to ask how he was doing and find out who was caring for him.

They often talk about things like the cruise he took with his wife, Vera, the year before or politics or the weather or his love of riding his three-wheel bike around with neighbors.

“She’s a sweetheart,” Aubin said. “I have so much respect for all of these volunteers during COVID-19. It’s kind of terrifying for all of us. She’s so faithful and she comes with a joyful attitude, and I really appreciate that.”

In January, the Aubins started receiving daily Meals on Wheels deliveries. It’s one of five nutritional programs offered by Council on Aging, which serves more than 285,000 meals annually to seniors in need. Will Aubin had been a caretaker for his wife for the past few years after she began showing symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. They survived the Tubbs fire together in 2017, escaping in the middle of the night before their home burned. After living in a FEMA trailer at the fairgrounds for more than a year, they moved into their rebuilt home at the end of 2018.

Aubin signed up for Meals on Wheels because he worried whether the meals he was preparing for his wife “were keeping her healthy” and were safe with the medications she was taking.

And although he can drive to the store if he needs to, “I’m a little out of touch with how people drive today,” he said, preferring his three-wheel bike with baskets.

Also, he has a heart condition and wants to maintain a plant-based lifestyle. “We don’t call it a diet. We call it a lifestyle, as they say at Kaiser,” he said.

Delivered seven days a week, his vegetarian meals come with a complete nutritional breakdown. As he explained, he pulled out a quinoa stir-fry entrée with black beans and roasted butternut squash, canteloupe and a whole-wheat roll, from his refrigerator and rattled off the fat content, how much is saturated fat and how much cholesterol it contains.

Some of his favorite dishes are the various risottos. Just the other day, Aubin had a green pea and farro risotto with sauteed red peppers and honeydew slices. He likes the veggie meatballs made with mushrooms that “taste just like meat” and a veggie-based fish: “you’d swear it was haddock.”

“If it’s a little later in the day, I’ll have a little white wine with it and, boy, life is good,” he said.

But it’s more than the food that he relishes every day. “I look forward very much to the delivery because it’s not only the meal itself, it’s being able to see another person.” he said. “It’s the human contact of knowing that someone really cares.”

After losing her job as a tour director, Bowen joined Meals on Wheels in July. She had tours scheduled with students all over the Bay Area and with seniors in scenic locales like Jackson Hole in Wyoming and Banff in Canada. But, one by one, they were canceled as the pandemic persisted.

“My mother, who is 91 years old and lives in New Jersey, up until a few years ago, she drove for Meals on Wheels,” Bowen said. “So I was well aware of the program.”

As pandemic months plodded on like years, Bowen didn’t want to just sit around at home. So she jumped at the opportunity to drive a route delivering meals.

“You don’t really pry when you go to someone’s door,” she quickly learned. “But they share.”

What started with “Vera is my wife’s name” and “I’ll see if I can get her to eat this” grew into talks about how Vera grew up in Costa Rica, how they rebounded from the Tubbs fire and the cruise they embarked upon last Christmas.

“As humans, we’re all about connections with people,” Bowen said. “And so when you see that it’s more difficult as you get older to keep those connections going, you’re grateful for everybody that you can touch, or they can touch you, during the day.”

With the pandemic, they both know too well how that relationship, between client and volunteer, can chip away at a growing wall of isolation.

“That interaction, it gives me someone to talk to,” Aubin said. “Otherwise, I basically talk to myself. I’m a good listener, but it’s not quite the same.”

Not answering the door is not an option. Room service it’s not.

“If I don’t get to the door, they call. They call me on my cellphone,” Aubin said. “They don’t just drop off a meal and leave.”

Once, when he was out on the back patio enjoying the sun, he didn’t hear the knock at the door.

“They need to know that I’m OK.”

It has been said that societies can be judged by how they treat their elderly, and Aubin agreed.

“I have wonderful family, but they’re all working or they’re busy with their families. They keep in touch with me all the time and they call and they come by when they can,” he said. “But now, with my wife gone, I’m alone. So the Meals on Wheels helps fill a need that I have for keeping in touch with others. It’s so important as we get older.”